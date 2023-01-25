U.S. markets closed

Global Branded Hotels Market Factbook Report 2022-2028 Featuring Accor, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHCL, Huazhu Group, Choice Hotels, IHG, Radisson, and Minor International

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Branded Hotels Market Factbook (2022 Edition): World Market Review, Trends and Forecast Analysis Till 2028 (By Price Type, Capacity Type, By Region, By Country)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

The report presents the analysis of Branded Hotels Market for the historical period of 2018-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Global Branded Hotels market is projected to display notable growth represented by a CAGR of 8.6% during 2023-2028. The global Branded Hotels market was valued at USD 197.61 Billion in the year 2021 with the Americas region leading the regional market share.

The Global Branded Hotels Market is driven by an increasing Tourism and Hospitality sector across the world. Additionally, the increasing Gross National income among the growing population in several developing countries is anticipated to propel the growth of the Global Branded Hotels market.

In the Price segment, the premium branded hotels are expected to grow with a significant CAGR and also it is anticipated to hold a major share in the overall branded hotels market as business and corporate travel are increasing and boosting the market.

The COVID- 19 pandemic had a huge impact on the Global Branded Hotels Market By affecting the revenue of branded hotel chains dramatically which led to hindrances in the sales of branded hotel rooms worldwide. During the pandemic period, the Tourism sector and Hospitality sector was completely shut down which made a huge impact directly on the branded hotels market.

By Capacity Segment, the large-sized branded hotels hold the largest share in the market as the globally established companies are acquiring the small players around the world to increase their market share and revenue and expanding their respective properties across the world in countries like the USA, China, Russia and in GCC.

Scope of the Report

  • The Factbook analyses the Branded Hotels Market for 24 countries including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, U.K, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Turkey, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Israel, GCC, North Africa and South Africa.

  • The report analyses the Branded Hotels Market by Volume (Million Units) and Value (USD Billion).

  • The report analyses the Branded Hotels Market by Price Type (Luxury, Premium/Upscale, Midscale, Economy).

  • The report analyses the Branded Hotels Market by Capacity Type (Mega, Large, Medium, Small).

  • The Global Branded Hotels Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).

  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Price, and Capacity.

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, opportunities and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments.

The companies analysed in the report include: 

  • Accor

  • Marriott International

  • Hilton Worldwide

  • Hyatt Hotels Corporation

  • IHCL

  • Huazhu Group

  • Choice Hotels International

  • IHG Hotels and Resorts

  • Minor International

  • Radisson

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1 Branded Hotels Overview
1.2 Scope of Research

2. Executive Summary
2.1 Market Dashboard
2.2 Regional Insights
2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors

3. Research Methodology
3.1 Data Collection Process
3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation
3.3 Market Size Calculation

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Trends
4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics

5. Value Chain Analysis
5.1 Raw material Suppliers
5.2 Manufacturers
5.3 Distributors
5.4 End Use Industry

6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment
6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Branded Hotels Market
6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis

7. Porter Five Force Analysis

8. Macro-Economic Indicator Outlook
8.1 Global, Region wise GDP Growth
8.2 Population Growth
8.3 Gross National Income, PPP
8.4 Tourism
8.5 Global Construction Spending

9. Average Selling Price Analysis
9.1 Average Selling Price, By Region
9.2 Average Selling Price, By Price Type

10. Competitive Positioning
10.1 Companies' Price Positioning
10.2 Market Position Matrix
10.3 Market Share Analysis

11. Volumetric Analysis, Million Units, 2018-2028
11.1 Global Branded Hotels Market, 2018-2028 (Million Units), CAGR (%)
11.1.1 Global Luxury Branded Hotels Market, 2018-2028 (Million Units), CAGR (%)
11.1.2 Global Premium/Upscale Branded Hotels Market, 2018-2028 (Million Units), CAGR (%)
11.1.3 Global Midscale Branded Hotels Market, 2018-2028 (Million Units), CAGR (%)
11.1.4 Global Economy Branded Hotels, 2018-2028 (Million Units), CAGR (%)

12. Global Branded Hotels Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Billion & CAGR
12.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index
12.2 Global Branded Hotels Market: Dashboard
12.3 Global Branded Hotels Market Size, By Value, 2018-2021(USD Billion)
12.4 Global Branded Hotels Market Size, By Value, 2022-2028 (USD Billion)
12.5 Global Branded Hotels Market: Summary

13. Global Branded Hotels Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Price Type
13.1 Global Branded Hotels Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Price Type: Snapshot
13.2 Luxury
13.3 Premium/Upscale
13.4 Midscale
13.5 Economy

14. Global Branded Hotels Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Capacity Type
14.1 Global Branded Hotels Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Capacity Type: Snapshot
14.2 Mega
14.2 Large
14.2 Medium
14.2 Small

15. Global Branded Hotels Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18n88y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-branded-hotels-market-factbook-report-2022-2028-featuring-accor-marriott-hilton-hyatt-ihcl-huazhu-group-choice-hotels-ihg-radisson-and-minor-international-301729630.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

