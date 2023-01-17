U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,006.00
    -12.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,348.00
    -68.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,556.00
    -52.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.40
    -6.70 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.41
    -0.45 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.30
    -9.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.21 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0835
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.94
    +1.11 (+5.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2225
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4940
    +0.0530 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,191.06
    +389.71 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.93
    +50.86 (+11.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,853.51
    -6.56 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Vendor Benchmark Report 2022: Focus on AttackIQ, Cymulate, Fortinet, Pentera, Picus Security, SafeBreach, Validato, & XM Cyber

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frost Radar: Breach and Attack Simulation, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reveals the market positioning of companies in the global BAS market using Growth and Innovation.

Enterprise-wide digital transformation initiatives result in more dynamic network environments, making it crucial for businesses to identify security vulnerabilities in real time.

However, existing security technologies provide only a snapshot of security risks in the network and are not effective in mitigating fast-evolving threats.

Manual security testing approaches are no longer scalable or sustainable because of the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. These manual approaches often disrupt the production environment, causing unforeseen consequences to enterprises. Businesses desire automated and continuous security testing techniques to stay ahead of cyber adversaries and reduce risk.

Breach and attack simulation (BAS) tools automate testing procedures without compromising security or safety. With shrinking security budgets, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) need to identify high-impact products and prioritize security investments, a critical task that BAS tools can deliver.

The document presents competitive profiles of each company based on their growth, innovation, and a small discussion on their positioning.

The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned.

Companies to Action

  • AttackIQ

  • Cymulate

  • Fortinet

  • Pentera

  • Picus Security

  • SafeBreach

  • Validato

  • XM Cyber

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eg6na5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

    Crypto markets regained the $1 trillion capitalization mark for the first time since November.

  • Carmakers signal end of shortages after two years of runaway prices

    The world’s biggest car maker is ramping up production after three years of disruption, adding to hopes of cheaper cars and shorter waiting times for drivers.

  • Goldman Sees ‘Bullish Concoction’ for Global Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have the strongest outlook of any asset class in 2023, with a perfect macroeconomic environment and critically low inventories for almost every key raw material, according to the head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wan

  • 3 Tech Stocks Approved by Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett used to have a reputation for being somewhat averse to the technology sector. Through his years of market-crushing performance, the famously successful investor generally preferred to put his company's money behind businesses with streamlined models operating in relatively simple industries, and tech companies have a reputation for complexity. In fact, Berkshire has more equity holdings in technology companies than any other sector -- and by a substantial margin.

  • Elon Musk, Tesla Poised for Trial Over Tweets Proposing to Take Car Maker Private

    Plaintiff alleges Mr. Musk’s tweets about a potential deal, which never materialized, cost investors billions.

  • Exxon set to order 5th Guyana oil vessel, sizing up more blocks

    Exxon Mobil Corp. is preparing to approve its fifth oil production project in Guyana and is considering taking additional exploration acreage, the head of its Guyanese operations, Alistair Routledge, told Reuters in an interview. The efforts would add significantly to the $30 billion committed thus far by Exxon and Guyana partners Hess Corp and CNOOC Ltd. The latest development will cost about 27% more than the last, a new estimate showed, reflecting inflation and the larger scope of the project. The consortium aims to pump 1.2 million barrels of oil and gas per day by 2027 from all the developments, according to Hess, nearly triple last year's peak output.

  • Toyota says it could produce 10.6 million vehicles in 2023

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it could produce as many as 10.6 million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection from the possible impact of issues such as parts supply shortages and COVID-19. The car giant said that it saw a downside risk of about 10% on that baseline production volume - a value which did not constitute a formal production target for this calendar year - on risks such as shortages in chips supply or the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of disclosing the baseline figure was to make it easier for suppliers to draw up management plans, a Toyota executive said.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn replaces iPhone business chief- Bloomberg News

    Chiang replaces longtime leader Wang Charng-yang as head of the iPhone assembly division, the Bloomberg report said. Foxconn declined to comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Norway’s Gas Bonanza Set to Boost Already Gigantic Oil Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s windfall natural gas revenue drove the nation’s exports to a record last year in a boon for its $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’The Nordic cou

  • Exclusive-Indian, European oil firms evaluating bids for Guyana blocks

    Guyana's upcoming bidding round for offshore areas has caught the interest of top energy companies from Asia to Europe, according to people familiar with the matter, even as the government continues to work out terms for the auction. The South American country wants to quickly expand its oil industry and recruit developers to counterbalance an Exxon Mobil Corp-led consortium that now controls all production. The Exxon group has outlined plans to install at least seven vessels to tap more than 11 billion barrels discovered to date.

  • Crude Oil Steadies as Investors Zero In on Chinese Demand Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as traders looked to a revival in Chinese demand this year after data showed that the economy fared better than expected last quarter, with further clues on the outlook to come in an OPEC analysis.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 Years

  • China Posts Record Fossil Fuel Output as Security Trumps Climate

    (Bloomberg) -- Fossil fuel production in China soared in 2022, with coal and gas hitting record highs, as environmental targets took a back seat to energy security after a tumultuous year for prices. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT

  • I'm Retiring at 62 & Waiting for Disability. What Should I Do?

    Social Security Disability pays you the amount you'd receive at your full retirement age. If you're between age 62 and 67, you may find yourself running low on cash while waiting for a favorable disability decision. Taking Social Security retirement … Continue reading → The post Retiring at 62 to 67 While Waiting for Disability: A Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Twitter is auctioning off the relics of its buzzy startup era

    Twitter has put up for auction hundreds of “surplus” goods from its corporate headquarters.

  • Chinese EV maker Xpeng joins Tesla, Seres in price cuts

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese automaker Xpeng on Tuesday announced price cuts for some models in a notice on its official WeChat account, following similar moves by Tesla and Seres and fuelling expectations of a wider price war. Xpeng lowered the starting prices for its best-selling pure electric P7 sedan to 209,900 yuan ($31,015), according to the notice, 12.5% lower than its previous level. "We hope to make intelligent vehicles more accessible to more people with more competitive prices," an Xpeng spokesperson told Reuters in a statement after the price cut.

  • How Walmart's US CEO views future of consumer loyalty

    A top executive at Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, says retailers and brands risk being left behind if they're not open to adapting as consumer needs continue to change.

  • Russia’s Seaborne Crude Flows Surge to Highest Since April

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia's seaborne crude exports soared last week to the highest level since April, suggesting that the country has -- for now -- overcome an initial hit to flows that followed European sanctions.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Ad

  • Workers hate being in the office so much, many would rather get a root canal

    That’s one thing that can’t be done over Zoom.

  • 'You need to get a raise’: It's a 'worker's market' as job numbers show The Great Resignation is still going strong amid recession fears

    Inflation is still high, meaning workers have every reason — and every opportunity — to act now.