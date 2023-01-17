Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Vendor Benchmark Report 2022: Focus on AttackIQ, Cymulate, Fortinet, Pentera, Picus Security, SafeBreach, Validato, & XM Cyber

Company Logo

This report reveals the market positioning of companies in the global BAS market using Growth and Innovation.

Enterprise-wide digital transformation initiatives result in more dynamic network environments, making it crucial for businesses to identify security vulnerabilities in real time.

However, existing security technologies provide only a snapshot of security risks in the network and are not effective in mitigating fast-evolving threats.

Manual security testing approaches are no longer scalable or sustainable because of the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. These manual approaches often disrupt the production environment, causing unforeseen consequences to enterprises. Businesses desire automated and continuous security testing techniques to stay ahead of cyber adversaries and reduce risk.

Breach and attack simulation (BAS) tools automate testing procedures without compromising security or safety. With shrinking security budgets, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) need to identify high-impact products and prioritize security investments, a critical task that BAS tools can deliver.

The document presents competitive profiles of each company based on their growth, innovation, and a small discussion on their positioning.

The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned.

Companies to Action

AttackIQ

Cymulate

Fortinet

Pentera

Picus Security

SafeBreach

Validato

XM Cyber

