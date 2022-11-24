U.S. markets closed

Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market Report 2022-2026: Expansion to New Markets to Drive Additional Revenue Growth and Gain Early-mover Advantage

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breach and attack simulation market forecasts are presented for revenue, business size, region, and industry vertical. The base year for the study is 2021, and the forecast period 2022-2026.

Cyberadversaries use sophisticated technologies to launch advanced and targeted attacks against organizations. As a result, organizations must proactively identify security blind spots to prevent significant damage.

At the same time, security control validation takes time when organizations resort to traditional methodologies such as penetration testing, red team exercises, or vulnerability management. Too many alerts, point-in-time snapshots of security posture, lack of actionable insights, and limited coverage of attack surface are a few shortcomings of existing methodologies.

Breach and attack simulation (BAS) tools help enterprises test their security resiliency by running simulations of attacks on IT infrastructure. BAS tools provide a well-rounded, continuous, and automated assessment of organizations' security posture. This study offers a detailed exploration of this topic.

Key Issues Addressed:

  • What is breach and attack simulation? Why is it important?

  • What are the products/concepts/use cases available in the market today? Who are the vendors operating in this market?

  • What is the current addressable market size? How is it expected to change during the forecast period? What are the factors influencing market growth rates?

  • How do market dynamics differ across regions, verticals, and customer business sizes?

  • What are the growth opportunities for vendors and distributors in this market?

  • What are the best practices businesses that implement BAS solutions should follow?

Industry vertical segmentation:

  • Banking, finance services, and insurance (BFSI)

  • Manufacturing

  • Technology

  • Healthcare

  • Public sector

  • Retail & consumer goods

  • Logistics & transport

  • Energy & utilities

  • Telecommunications

  • Others (includes education, non-profit organizations, and travel & hospitality)

Study insights included:

  • Market dynamics

  • Market trends

  • Growth forecasts

  • Competitor analysis and key vendor profiles

  • Insights for CISOs

  • Growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Key Competitors

  • Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Driver Analysis

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Restraint Analysis

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by Business Size

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Business Size

  • Forecast Analysis by Business Size

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Business Size

  • Forecast Analysis by Business Size

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMEA

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Business Size

  • Forecast Analysis by Business Size

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Business Size

  • Forecast Analysis by Business Size

7. Insights for CISOs - Breach and Attack Simulation

  • Reasons to Consider BAS

  • Top 10 Must-have Capabilities in BAS Tools

  • Top 10 Must-have Capabilities - Assessments

  • Top 10 Must-have Capabilities - Visualization and Integrations

  • Top 10 Must-have Capabilities - Analysis and Reporting

  • Top 10 Must-have Capabilities - Vendor Comparison

  • BAS Use Cases

  • Best Practices

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Leverage MSSPs as a Revenue Source to Expand the BAS Customer Base

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Expansion to New Markets to Drive Additional Revenue Growth and Gain Early-mover Advantage

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Integration Capabilities and Comprehensive Use Case Coverage to Increase Customer Stickiness

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hx083e

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


