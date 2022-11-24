Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market Report 2022-2026: Expansion to New Markets to Drive Additional Revenue Growth and Gain Early-mover Advantage
Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global breach and attack simulation market forecasts are presented for revenue, business size, region, and industry vertical. The base year for the study is 2021, and the forecast period 2022-2026.
Cyberadversaries use sophisticated technologies to launch advanced and targeted attacks against organizations. As a result, organizations must proactively identify security blind spots to prevent significant damage.
At the same time, security control validation takes time when organizations resort to traditional methodologies such as penetration testing, red team exercises, or vulnerability management. Too many alerts, point-in-time snapshots of security posture, lack of actionable insights, and limited coverage of attack surface are a few shortcomings of existing methodologies.
Breach and attack simulation (BAS) tools help enterprises test their security resiliency by running simulations of attacks on IT infrastructure. BAS tools provide a well-rounded, continuous, and automated assessment of organizations' security posture. This study offers a detailed exploration of this topic.
Key Issues Addressed:
What is breach and attack simulation? Why is it important?
What are the products/concepts/use cases available in the market today? Who are the vendors operating in this market?
What is the current addressable market size? How is it expected to change during the forecast period? What are the factors influencing market growth rates?
How do market dynamics differ across regions, verticals, and customer business sizes?
What are the growth opportunities for vendors and distributors in this market?
What are the best practices businesses that implement BAS solutions should follow?
Industry vertical segmentation:
Banking, finance services, and insurance (BFSI)
Manufacturing
Technology
Healthcare
Public sector
Retail & consumer goods
Logistics & transport
Energy & utilities
Telecommunications
Others (includes education, non-profit organizations, and travel & hospitality)
Study insights included:
Market dynamics
Market trends
Growth forecasts
Competitor analysis and key vendor profiles
Insights for CISOs
Growth opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Business Size
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Business Size
Forecast Analysis by Business Size
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Business Size
Forecast Analysis by Business Size
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMEA
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Business Size
Forecast Analysis by Business Size
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Business Size
Forecast Analysis by Business Size
7. Insights for CISOs - Breach and Attack Simulation
Reasons to Consider BAS
Top 10 Must-have Capabilities in BAS Tools
Top 10 Must-have Capabilities - Assessments
Top 10 Must-have Capabilities - Visualization and Integrations
Top 10 Must-have Capabilities - Analysis and Reporting
Top 10 Must-have Capabilities - Vendor Comparison
BAS Use Cases
Best Practices
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Leverage MSSPs as a Revenue Source to Expand the BAS Customer Base
Growth Opportunity 2: Expansion to New Markets to Drive Additional Revenue Growth and Gain Early-mover Advantage
Growth Opportunity 3: Integration Capabilities and Comprehensive Use Case Coverage to Increase Customer Stickiness
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hx083e
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900