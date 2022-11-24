Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market Report 2022-2026: Expansion to New Markets to Drive Additional Revenue Growth and Gain Early-mover Advantage

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breach and attack simulation market forecasts are presented for revenue, business size, region, and industry vertical. The base year for the study is 2021, and the forecast period 2022-2026.

Cyberadversaries use sophisticated technologies to launch advanced and targeted attacks against organizations. As a result, organizations must proactively identify security blind spots to prevent significant damage.

At the same time, security control validation takes time when organizations resort to traditional methodologies such as penetration testing, red team exercises, or vulnerability management. Too many alerts, point-in-time snapshots of security posture, lack of actionable insights, and limited coverage of attack surface are a few shortcomings of existing methodologies.

Breach and attack simulation (BAS) tools help enterprises test their security resiliency by running simulations of attacks on IT infrastructure. BAS tools provide a well-rounded, continuous, and automated assessment of organizations' security posture. This study offers a detailed exploration of this topic.

Key Issues Addressed:

What is breach and attack simulation? Why is it important?

What are the products/concepts/use cases available in the market today? Who are the vendors operating in this market?

What is the current addressable market size? How is it expected to change during the forecast period? What are the factors influencing market growth rates?

How do market dynamics differ across regions, verticals, and customer business sizes?

What are the growth opportunities for vendors and distributors in this market?

What are the best practices businesses that implement BAS solutions should follow?

Industry vertical segmentation:

Banking, finance services, and insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Technology

Healthcare

Public sector

Retail & consumer goods

Logistics & transport

Energy & utilities

Telecommunications

Others (includes education, non-profit organizations, and travel & hospitality)

Story continues

Study insights included:

Market dynamics

Market trends

Growth forecasts

Competitor analysis and key vendor profiles

Insights for CISOs

Growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Forecast Analysis by Business Size

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Forecast Analysis by Business Size

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMEA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Forecast Analysis by Business Size

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Forecast Analysis by Business Size

7. Insights for CISOs - Breach and Attack Simulation

Reasons to Consider BAS

Top 10 Must-have Capabilities in BAS Tools

Top 10 Must-have Capabilities - Assessments

Top 10 Must-have Capabilities - Visualization and Integrations

Top 10 Must-have Capabilities - Analysis and Reporting

Top 10 Must-have Capabilities - Vendor Comparison

BAS Use Cases

Best Practices

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Leverage MSSPs as a Revenue Source to Expand the BAS Customer Base

Growth Opportunity 2: Expansion to New Markets to Drive Additional Revenue Growth and Gain Early-mover Advantage

Growth Opportunity 3: Integration Capabilities and Comprehensive Use Case Coverage to Increase Customer Stickiness

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hx083e

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



