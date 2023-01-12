The Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market is forecast to grow by $721.64 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.95% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the breast biopsy devices market and is forecast to grow by $721.64 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.95% during the forecast period.

Our report on the breast biopsy devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of breast cancer cases, the increasing number of products showcasing and approvals, and an increasing number of M&As.



The breast biopsy devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Biopsy needles and systems

• Biopsy image-guided systems

• Others



By End-user

• Hospitals

• ASCs

• Breast cancer specialty centers and clinics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the paradigm shift towards the adoption of breast biopsy robot systems as one of the prime reasons driving the breast biopsy devices market growth during the next few years. Also, programs to detect breast cancer at the early stages and the availability of improved diagnostic modalities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the breast biopsy devices market covers the following areas:

• Breast biopsy devices market sizing

• Breast biopsy devices market forecast

• Breast biopsy devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading breast biopsy devices market vendors that include Advin Health Care, Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Argon Medical Devices Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOPSYBELL Srl, Cook Medical LLC, Danaher Corp., FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., IZI Medical Products, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Metaltronica Spa, Planmed Oy, Scion Medical Technologies LLC, Siemens Healthineers AG, Suretech Medical Inc., Vector Medical, Zamar Care, and Carestream Health Inc. Also, the breast biopsy devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

