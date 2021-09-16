U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.75
    -6.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,791.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,468.50
    -35.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.70
    -6.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.51
    -0.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.40
    -16.40 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    -0.30 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    -0.0052 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.57
    -0.89 (-4.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3800
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,950.35
    +538.80 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.81
    +35.60 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.63
    +37.14 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Platform-based, Instrument-based), by Type (Imaging, Biopsy, Genomic Tests, Blood Tests), by Application, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breast cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028. The growth is largely attributable to the increasing geriatric population exposed to the risk of breast cancer and early detection coupled with increasing awareness about breast cancer.

The introduction of 3D mammography or digital breast tomosynthesis, which is more accurate than 2D mammography, supports market growth. This advanced technology can detect 40.0% more cancers than 2D mammograms and reduce patient recalls. Rapid technological advancements are a major factor expected to drive the market over the coming years.

Companies are adopting strategies that allow them to use their resources to aid in the development of new products, as well as enhance their supply chain. In November 2019, Exact Sciences Corporation announced the acquisition of Genomic Health, which was expected to help enhance the company's market position and offerings by acquiring its product portfolio. In January 2021, Hologic Inc. announced that it has agreed to acquire Biotheranostics for approximately US$ 230 million. Biotheranostics is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics provider for breast and metastatic cancers.

The increasing launch of predictive and companion diagnostic tests for breast cancer is expected to boost the market growth. Recent launches in the segment include BRACAnalysis CDx by Myriad Genetics, which received FDA approval in 2018 as breast cancer companion diagnostics. In May 2019, QIAGEN introduced therascreen PIK3CA RGQ PCR Kit as a companion diagnostic for Novartis proprietary PIQRAY in guiding treatment decisions from tissue and liquid biopsy.

In January 2019, the Fujifilm Holdings Corporation introduced its Tomosynthesis Biopsy option for ASPIRE Cristalle mammography system. This technique was expected to enable physicians to detect breast cancers more efficiently compared to others by providing an enhanced 3D image and a digital mammogram.

However, there are specific risk factors associated with these imaging procedures. They involve administering high doses of fluorescent and barium contrast agents, as well as radiation exposure in the case of imaging and endoscopic procedures, which can cause several adverse effects such as nausea or diarrhea. The risks of ionizing radiation exposure associated with the use of CT, MRI, and X-rays, as well as the use of radioactive tracer injections in PET can limit the adoption of such screening procedures. Therefore, factors such as adverse effects of imaging act as a challenge for the companies in this market.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

  • The imaging segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and the blood tests segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate

  • By product, the instrument-based products segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to government initiatives such as mandatory screening in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. for women above 45 years of age, increasing the overall testing and screening of breast cancer

  • The platform-based products segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. These tests are mostly used for assessing the efficacy of chemotherapy and targeted therapy in women

  • By application, the diagnostic and predictive segment dominated the market in 2020 and the prognostic segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing collaborations and efforts for advancements in diagnostics

  • The hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2020

  • The medical labs and diagnostics centers segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to an increase in platform-based testing such as NGS, and PCR

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Parent Market Outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Regulatory and Reimbursement Framework
3.4 Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.4.1.1 Increasing Incidence Of Breast Cancer
3.4.1.2 Technological Advancements
3.4.1.3 Favorable Reimbursement Framework For Breast Cancer Diagnosis
3.4.1.4 Early Detection And Increase In Awareness About Breast Cancer
3.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.4.2.1 Adverse Effects Of Screening Procedures
3.5 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1 Pestel Analysis
3.5.2 Industry Analysis - Porter's

Chapter 4 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Type Segment Analysis
4.1 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Type Movement Analysis
4.2 Imaging
4.2.1 Imaging market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3 Biopsy
4.3.1 Biopsy market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.4 Genomic Tests
4.4.1 Genomic tests market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.5 Blood Tests
4.5.1 Blood tests market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.6 Others
4.6.1 Others market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Product Segment Analysis
5.1 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Product Movement Analysis
5.2 Platform-based Products
5.2.1 Platform based products market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.2.2 Next-generation sequencing
5.2.2.1 Next-Generation Sequencing market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.2.3 Microarrays
5.2.3.1 Microarrays market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.2.4 PCR
5.2.4.1 PCR market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.2.5 Others
5.2.5.1 Others market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3 Instrument-based Products
5.3.1 Instrument-based products market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3.2 Imaging
5.3.2.1 Imaging market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3.3 Biopsy
5.3.3.1 Biopsy market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Application Segment Analysis
6.1 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Application Movement Analysis
6.2 Screening
6.2.1 Screening market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.3 Diagnostic & Predictive
6.3.1 Diagnostic and predictive market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.4 Prognostic
6.4.1 Prognostic market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.5 Research
6.5.1 Research market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: End-use Segment Analysis
7.1 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: End-use Movement Analysis
7.2 Hospitals & Clinics
7.2.1 Hospitals & clinics market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)
7.3 Diagnostic Centers and Medical Laboratories
7.3.1 Diagnostic centers and medical laboratories market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Others market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis, By Region, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 9 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Competitive Analysis
9.1 Recent developments and impact analysis, by key market participants
9.1.1 Ansoff Matrix
9.2 Company Categorization
9.2.1 Innovators
9.2.2 Market Leaders
9.3 Vendor Landscape
9.3.1 List Of Key Distributors And Channel Partners
9.3.2 Key Customers
9.3.3 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2020
9.4 Public Companies
9.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis
9.4.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis
9.4.2.1 Market Differentiators
9.5 Private Companies
9.5.1 List Of Key Emerging Companies
9.6 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances Analysis
9.6.1 New Product Launches
9.6.2 Joint Ventures
9.6.3 Acquisitions
9.6.4 Licensing And Partnerships
9.6.5 Conferences And Campaigns
9.7 Company Profiles
9.7.1 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
9.7.1.1 Company overview
9.7.1.2 Financial performance
9.7.1.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.1.4 Strategic initiatives
9.7.2 DANAHER CORPORATION
9.7.2.1 Company overview
9.7.2.2 Financial performance
9.7.2.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.2.4 Strategic initiatives
9.7.3 HOLOGIC INC
9.7.3.1 Company overview
9.7.3.2 Financial performance
9.7.3.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.3.4 Strategic initiatives
9.7.4 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
9.7.4.1 Company overview
9.7.4.2 Financial performance
9.7.4.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.4.4 Strategic initiatives
9.7.5 QIAGEN
9.7.5.1 Company overview
9.7.5.2 Financial performance
9.7.5.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.5.4 Strategic initiatives
9.7.6 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.
9.7.6.1 Company overview
9.7.6.2 Financial performance
9.7.6.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.6.4 Strategic initiatives
9.7.7 GENOMIC HEALTH (EXACT SCIENCES)
9.7.7.1 Company overview
9.7.7.2 Financial performance
9.7.7.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.7.4 Strategic initiatives
9.7.8 MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.
9.7.8.1 Company overview
9.7.8.2 Financial performance
9.7.8.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.8.4 Strategic initiatives
9.7.9 ARGON MEDICAL DEVICES INC.
9.7.9.1 Company overview
9.7.9.2 Product benchmarking
9.7.9.3 Strategic initiatives
9.7.10 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD
9.7.10.1 Company overview
9.7.10.2 Financial performance
9.7.10.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.10.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/881zwa

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices and Supply Crunches

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is facing high energy prices for the foreseeable future as oil and natural gas producers resist the urge to drill again, according to Chevron Corp.’s top executive.“There are things that are interfering with market signals right now that we haven’t seen before. Eventually things work out, but eventually can be a long time,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said Wednesday in an interview at Bloomberg News headquarters in New York. He expects strong prices for gas, lique

  • Rivian produces electric pickup truck beating Tesla, Ford

    Brian Sozzi gives us his latest in-depth take on Electric Vehicle start-up Rivian's successful production of an electric pickup beating other major EV automakers to the market. Watch Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down what this breakthrough could mean for Rivian moving forward.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 70% upside for these highly rated energy stocks in rally mode

    Crude oil shot up more than 3% in only one day amid rising demand and a supply disruption, while many oil and gas stocks were up even more.

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • Europe’s Energy Crunch Is Forcing U.K. Factories to Shut Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch has forced a major fertilizer maker to shut down two U.K. plants, the first sign that a record rally in gas and power prices is threatening to slow the region’s economic recovery.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it’s halting operations at its Billingham and Ince manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices, with no estimate for when production will resume. European gas and power futures tumbled Thursday on signs energy-intensive industrie

  • Oil Steadies After Drop in U.S. Stockpiles, Gas Rally Spurs Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied above $72 a barrel after U.S. crude stockpiles tumbled again and investors tracked a broader rally in energy prices.West Texas Intermediate edged up after hitting the highest intraday level since early August on Wednesday. U.S. crude inventories dropped by more than 6 million barrels last week to a two-year low, according to government figures. Meanwhile, gas and power prices are surging, adding to expectations for a lift in consumption as winter draws closer in the n

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    Shares of Macau casino operators on Wednesday shed as much as a third of their value, losing about $18 billion, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Bombardier launches upscale Challenger 3500 in battle for mid-sized private jets

    Bombardier on Tuesday unveiled an upscale variant of its Challenger 350 business jet as the planemaker vies to protect its dominant market share in the segment and capitalize on higher demand for private flying during the pandemic. The refreshed variant, named Challenger 3500, seats up to 10 passengers and comes with voice-controlled cabin systems like lighting, and a smaller version of the chaise lounge seats found on Bombardier's flagship Global 7500. The Challenger 3500, expected to enter service in the second half of 2022, will list for $26.7 million, the same price as the 350, Chief Executive Éric Martel said in an interview.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Why Lesser-Known Oil and Gas Stocks Soared Today

    With the rally in oil and natural gas prices showing no signs of slowing, investors in some stocks expect bigger returns going forward.

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • Adobe jumps into e-commerce payments business in challenge to Shopify

    Adobe Inc on Wednesday said it will add payment services to its e-commerce platform this year to help merchants accept credit cards and other ways of paying, deepening a rivalry with e-commerce firm Shopify Inc. Adobe started providing software to help retailers run their online stores in 2018 when it purchased Magento Commerce from private equity firm Permira for $1.68 billion. Adobe will roll out the new payment system by the end of this year in the United States and is tapping PayPal Holdings to process a variety of payment types, including credit and debit cards as well as PayPal's own payment and pay-later offerings. Until now, Adobe's e-commerce customers have had to build their own payment systems.

  • China will punish its own companies if they break laws in the Democratic Republic of Congo

    Following the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s suspension of Chinese companies over illegal activities, Beijing said it will impose sanctions on the businesses if they are found guilty. It is rare for China to condemn the activities of its own companies in Africa and elsewhere, despite existing accusations of illegal operations, human rights abuses and environmental violations. China has a strong presence in the DRC’s mining sector, with its companies having invested heavily in the central African country’s abundant copper and cobalt resources.

  • Oil holds above $75 on U.S. inventories and gas prices

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil held above $75 a barrel on Thursday, within sight of a multi-week high hit a day earlier, supported by a big drop in U.S. crude inventories and surging European natural gas prices. U.S. crude inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels last week, more than the 3.5 million-barrel drop analysts expected, with offshore oil facilities still recovering from the impact of Hurricane Ida last month. Brent crude was up 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.57 a barrel by 0913 GMT.

  • How Toyota Makes Money: Vehicle Sales, Financial Services, and More

    The largest car maker in the world is also one of the largest companies across any industry. Here is how Toyota makes money.

  • Moderna study shows waning immunity for COVID shots, supports booster

    Pharmaceutical group Moderna said a study of breakthrough COVID-19 cases among vaccinated individuals supports the need for a booster shot. In a news release on Wednesday, Moderna identified 88 breakthrough COVID cases among 11,431 people vaccinated between December 2020 and March 2021, but 162 cases in the group who got their shots between July and October of last year. The vaccine maker also noted a lower incidence of severe cases among those recently vaccinated. "This is only one estimate, bu

  • Walmart Teams With Argo, Ford To Test Autonomous Vehicle Delivery Service

    Walmart announced Wednesday that it would test autonomous vehicle delivery services with Ford and Argo. Walmart stock was little changed.

  • Here's how Social Security's looming shortfall could affect your retirement plans

    Social Security's surplus reserves are expected to run out in 2033, affecting how much in benefits it will pay out