Global Breast Pump Market to reach USD 5 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8%: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global breast pump market was valued at USD 2 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period (2022–2030)

New York, United States, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The breast pump market is the primary market for the breastfeeding supplies market. The nursing accessories market includes a wide variety of products utilized for breastfeeding a newborn, as well as devices that make the entire process easier for nursing mothers. Doctors, breastfeeding moms, caregivers, and hospital personnel are the market's primary stakeholders. The drivers propelling market expansion include an increase in women's working rates, increased awareness of breastfeeding accessories, decreased child mortality rates, improved healthcare facilities in emerging economies, and a rise in the number of milk banks.

Growing Awareness about the Breastfeeding Equipment – Key Driver for the Global Breast Pump Market

Increasing customer awareness and encouraging government actions are anticipated to drive the market for breastfeeding accessories. Similarly, the CDC, WHO, and the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine (ABM) promote the use of breast pumps to nourish babies with extracted breastmilk during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is likely to have a beneficial influence on the market. Thus, greater use of breast pumps as a result of heightened cautious measures is expected to drive the breast pumps market. Furthermore, major industry companies such as Medela LLC, Laura & Co., Newell Brands, and Ameda, as well as universities such as Washington University and Fudan University, are spreading awareness among women about the benefits of breastfeeding through campaigns and informational periodicals. This is predicted to drive the demand for breast pumps over the forecast period.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/breast-pump-market/request-sample

Story continues





Increasing Number of Milk Banks and Presence of Favourable Demographics to Provide Opportunities for the Global Breast Pump Market

Due to the growing interest in breast milk preservation and nipple care solutions, milk banks are on the rise. Milk banks are a revolutionary project that benefits mothers. If the mother is suffering from any disease and the potential of transmission of infection exists, the mother is reluctant to lactate, or the baby is abandoned. Brazil is thought to have the most milk banks, which may open up prospects for market expansion in this regional industry.

Expanding world population and higher fertility rates in developing and developing countries with great untapped potential are predicted to offer a substantial impact on this industry. Global population growth and birth rates are significant markers of a constantly expanding client base for breast pumps. Hence, it is projected to have a massive effect on the market throughout the forecast period.





Impact of COVID-19

Due to travel constraints, limited labor, and shutdown in major industrial centers, the COVID-19 epidemic has impacted the supply chain across all industries. One of the most significant issues that every firm's distribution network vertical faces is limited cross-border mobility and national export limitations. Hence, firms are deploying a variety of ways to sell their products to the market. Key stakeholders plan to expand their market geographically and establish more facilities in various locations so that enterprises can conduct business through alternative channels in the worst-affected areas.

Local manufacturers have benefited from the pandemic. Key corporations are implementing a variety of programs and policies to increase their market share. Collaboration with suitable third-party vendors is a crucial move that significant companies can take. It is possible to do this through effective communication and changes in the quantity and variety of breast pumps used in hospital environments.





Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/breast-pump-market/global/





Regional Highlights

The global breast pump market is classified into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America dominated the worldwide breast pump market. In 2021, the United States held the greatest share of the North American breast pump market . The North American breast pump market dominated the market and was valued at USD 1,328 in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 2536 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7%. Some of the causes influencing its prevalence include increased awareness of the accessibility of breast pumps, a spike in the proportion of working women, and a high spending income.

The Asia-Pacific breast pump market is being driven by numerous awareness campaigns that are raising awareness. In 2021, the Asia-Pacific breast pump market was valued at USD 343 million. It is predicted to reach USD 819 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10%. Over the assessment period, the China breast pumps market is expected to rise significantly. The market expansion can be ascribed to advantageous maternity leave rules, a large population, and nursing programs that raise user knowledge.





Key Insights

The global breast pump market was valued at USD 2 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on product, the global breast pump market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The closed system segment was valued at USD 1,649 million in 2021. It is expected to reach an expected value of USD 3338 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8%.

Based on application, the hospital grade segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The hospital grade market was valued at USD 1,538 million in 2021. It is expected to reach an expected value of USD 3087 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8 %.

Based on technology, the electric breast pumps market was valued at USD 1261 million in 2021. It is expected to reach an expected value of USD 2574 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8% .

Based on ownership, the purchased segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The purchased market was valued at USD 1,28 million in 2021 and is expected to reach an expected value of USD 2505 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8%.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/breast-pump-market/request-sample





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Breast Pump Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Product Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Open

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Closed

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Technology Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Manual Pumps

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Battery-powered Pumps

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Electric Pumps (A/C Power)

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Applications Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 Personal Use

7.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.3 Hospital Grade

7.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8 Ownership Overview

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2 Purchased

8.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.3 Rented

8.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9 Regional Overview

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Economic Overview

9.2.2 Market Scenario

9.2.3 U.S.

9.2.4 Canada

9.2.5 Mexico

9.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

9.3.1 Economic Overview

9.3.2 Market Scenario

9.3.3 Brazil

9.3.4 Argentina

9.3.5 Colombia

9.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Economic Overview

9.4.2 Market Scenario

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 France

9.4.5 The U.K.

9.4.6 Italy

9.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

9.5.1 Economic Overview

9.5.2 Market Scenario

9.5.3 China

9.5.4 Japan

9.5.5 India

9.5.6 Australia

9.5.7 South Korea

9.5.8 Rest Of APAC

9.6 Middle East

9.6.1 Economic Overview

9.6.2 Market Scenario

9.6.3 South Arabia

9.6.4 The UAE

9.6.5 Qatar

9.6.6 Oman

9.6.7 Turkey

9.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

9.7 Africa

9.7.1 Economic Overview

9.7.2 Market Scenario

9.7.3 Nigeria

9.7.4 South Africa

9.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

10 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

10.1 Competition Dashboard

10.2 Industry Structure

10.3 Ameda AG

10.3.1 Business Overview

10.3.2 Financial Performance

10.3.3 Recent Developments

10.3.4 Portfolio

10.4 Bailey Medical

10.5 Babybelle

10.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.7 Medela AG

10.8 Ardo Medical Inc

10.9 Beldico

10.10 Linco Baby Merchandise Work Co. Ltd

10.11 Freemie

10.12 Willow

10.13 Pigeon Corporation.

11 Conclusion & Recommendation

12 Acronyms & Abbreviations

For More Information, TOC, Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/breast-pump-market/toc





Global Breast Pump Market: Segmentation

By Product

Open

Closed

By Technology

Manual Pumps

Battery-powered Pumps

Electric Pumps (A/C Power)

By Application

Personal Use

Hospital Grade

By Ownership

Purchased

Rented

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Market News

In September 2020 , Willow, introducing a new, wearable breast pump for women, raised USD 55 million to expand its product line to more offerings for new mothers.

In January 2021, Medela LLC launched a new category expansion and breast care products intending to meet customer requirements. This was expected to expand the customer base of the company. Medela AG is involved in the development and supply of breast pumps.

News Media

The Rising Penetration of Health Insurance to Spike Breast Lesion Localization Methods Demand

Growing Inclination Towards Cosmetic Breast Enhancement to Drive Growth of Breast Implant





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market : Information by Machine Type (Wire Localization, Radioisotope Localization), Usage (Tumor Identification), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Breast Biopsy Market : Information by Product (Biopsy Needles), Biopsy Type (Fine-Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB)), Guidance(Image-Guided Biopsy), and Region-Forecast till 2029

Breast Augmentation Market : Information by Product (Silicone Breast Implants), Shape (Round), Application (Cosmetic Surgery), End-Use (Hospitals), and Region -Forecast till 2029

Breast Implants Market : Information by Product (Saline and Silicone), Application (Breast Augmentation, Breast Reconstruction), End User (Hospitals), and Region — Forecast till 2026

Infant Formula Ingredients Market : Information by Type (Carbohydrates, Proteins, Vitamins and Minerals), Application, Form (Powder, Liquids, Semi Liquid), and Region — Forecast till 2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com





LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/straitsresearch/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/straitsresearch/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/straitsresearch/



