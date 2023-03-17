U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market Revenue to Observe Promising Expansion, Sales of Feeding and Storage Products Dominant

Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd
·4 min read
Preliminary research of Fairfield Market Research indicates a promising growth outlook for global breastfeeding accessories market during the course of next few years.

London, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technological advancements that facilitate milk expression and assist lactating mothers to breastfeed have been in demand over the past few decades. The rate of innovation across the breastfeeding accessories market has however ramped up recently, which is driving the market worldwide. A new study of Fairfield Market Research intends to closely assess the global breastfeeding accessories market to reveal its near-term growth outlook. Consistently growing birth rates against the falling infant mortality rates primarily drive revenue to the market, suggest the initial report findings. A growing trend of lactating mothers returning to work quicker, and an accelerating late parenting decision among couples will provide a collective impetus to sales of breastfeeding accessories,” states the analyst at Fairfield. On the other side, in addition to the expensive price points of these accessories, a lengthy FDA clearance procedure will however act as the longstanding pull factors for the market in long run.

Get Sample Copy/TOC of Breastfeeding Accessories Market at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/beastfeeding-accessories-market/request-toc

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Primary findings denote that the breastfeeding accessories that assist feeding and storage seem to be dominant in terms of sales. As feeding and storage products assure the maintenance of quality, and safety of expressed milk, these products continue to witness high demand in the long run. Storage products are especially driven by a growing workforce of women worldwide. Greater consumer desire for convenience is expected to fuel sales across breastmilk storage and feeding category of the global breastfeeding accessories market. Faster return to workplace due to shorter maternity leaves is the strongest factor driving demand for these products, says the report.

On the other hand, performance of postpartum recovery accessories will be remarkable through the next few years and the segment majorly includes disposable feeding gowns, and nursing cushions. An improving birth rate worldwide is projected to favor the postpartum recovery accessory sales, says the report, in turn pushing the prospects up for breastfeeding accessories market.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Breastfeeding accessories market of North America recorded more than 2/5th of the overall market valuation in the year 2021. The market in the region gains largely from greater availability of advanced technology-enabled accessories for breastfeeding across retail, and considerably high consumer awareness regarding the same. Consistently rising birth rates, and the increasing assistance of professionally trained lactation support specialists further complement the pace of growth. With an expanding female workforce showcasing preference for the various technology aids that facilitate breastfeeding, the market across North America will continue to grow on an uptrend. Repurchasing of nursing or breastfeeding accessories however remains a challenge given the expensive cost structure.

On the other hand, the report findings indicate growing market attractiveness of Asia Pacific as the key Asian nations witness a growing female workforce that looks out for convenience during breastfeeding routine. Although the Middle Eastern and African countries are perceived to be holding high growth potential, lesser breastfeeding rates across the region will remain a major challenge facing breastfeeding accessories market here.

Leaders in Breastfeeding Accessories Market

Nuby, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medela LLC, Ameda, Newell Brands, Pigeon Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care, Artsana S.p.A., Mayborn Group Limited, Medline Industries Inc., Handi-Craft Company, and NUK USA LLC represent some of the major participants of the worldwide breastfeeding accessories industry.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/beastfeeding-accessories-market/request-customization

Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market is Segmented as Below:

By Product Type

  • Nipple Care Products

  • Breast Pumps

  • Breast Shells

  • Breast Pads

  • Breastmilk Preparation & Cleaning Products

  • Breastmilk Storage & Feeding Products

  • Other Accessories

By End User

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Personal

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • LAMEA

Key Elements Included In The Study: Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market

  • Breastfeeding Accessories Market by Product/Technology/Grade, Application/End-user, and Region

  • Executive Summary (Opportunity Analysis and Key Trends)

  • Historical Market Size and Estimates, Value, 2018 - 2021

  • Market Value at Regional and Country Level, 2022 - 2029

  • Market Dynamics and Economic Overview

  • Market Size in Value, Growth Rates, and Forecast Figures, 2022 - 2029

  • Competitive Intelligence with Financials, Key Developments, and Portfolio of Leading Companies

  • Regional and Product/Grade/Application/End-user Price Trends Analysis

  • Value Chain and Five Force’s Analysis

  • Regional/Sub-region/Country Market Size and Trend Analysis

  • Company Market Share Analysis and Key Player Profiles

Learn More About the Report Inclusions, and Research Methodology: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/beastfeeding-accessories-market/more-information

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888   
USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746 
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FairfieldMarket
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fairfield-market-research-uk


