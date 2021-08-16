U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

Global Breathable Films Markets 2021-2026 with Berry Global, Covestro, DuPont, Kimberley Clark, LyondellBasell, RKW, Omya, and Mitsui Chemicals Dominating

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breathable Films: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market volume of breathable films should increase from 782.9 thousand tons in 2021 to reach 1,091.5 thousand tons by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

  • The global market volume of breathable films in personal care and hygiene end uses should increase from 381.7 thousand tons in 2021 to reach 535.1 thousand tons by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

  • The global market volume of breathable films in medical end uses should increase from 116.5 thousand tons in 2021 to reach 176.6 thousand tons by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope:

The medical industry is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, especially during the pandemic due to the increasing consumption of hospital disposables globally.

During the pandemic, industries including medical, pharmaceuticals, and personal care and hygiene grew due to increasing consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene; however, industries such as construction, apparel and clothing, and food and beverages experienced downturns during this period.

Commonly used polymers include polyethylene, polypropylene, polyurethane, polystyrene and polyamide. Polyethylene is a widely used polymer, especially linear low-density polyethylene due to its excellent breathable properties and low price; however, low degradation of polyethylene is still a concern.

Polyethylene-based breathable films account for around two-thirds of the total market in terms of volume and around half of the total market in terms of value. Polyurethane is expected to grow at the highest rate due to its increasing applications and beneficial properties in the production of breathable films.

Pricing of breathable films depends on the polymer used; polyethylene is the cheapest polymer used for producing breathable films, followed by polypropylene and the others segment. Polyurethane is more expensive than other polymers and has a limited supply in some regions.

By film type, the microporous segment holds the major share of the breathable films market, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. The microporous segment is expected to grow at a rate higher than the overall breathable films market due to its increasing applications in the medical and healthcare-related segments.

The global breathable films market is fairly fragmented, and the top players account for a small share of the market. Top manufacturers of breathable films include RKW, Omya AG, Trioplast Industrier AG, Berry Global and Mitsui Chemicals.

The Report Includes:

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Evaluation of the current market size both in terms of volume and value and market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

  • Information on the cast and blown film extrusion process for breathable films and other major manufacturing processes

  • Market share analysis of the breathable films by film type, material, end-use and geography; and identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

  • Coverage of product portfolios of PE breathable films producers, applications of polyurethane breathable films, and description of breathable films apparent production capacity

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, and other key market strategies

  • Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Berry Global Inc., Covestro AG, DuPont, Kimberley Clark, LyondellBasell, RKW Group, Omya AG, and Mitsui Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Manufacturing Process

Chapter 4 Market Trends

Drivers

  • Increase in Demand for Diapers and Incontinence Products

  • High Absorbency and Convenience of Breathable Films Lead to Growing Demand for Micro-Porous Breathable Films in the Medical Industry

  • Increasing Use of Hospital Disposables

  • Exponential Growth in the Pharmaceuticals Industry

Restraints

  • Low Degradation of Polyethylene Films

  • High Regulatory Scrutiny of the Industry

Trends

  • More Focus on Biodegradable Breathable Films with Organic Parogens

  • Increase in Preference of Manufacturers from Cast to Blow Film Extrusion

Opportunities

  • Manufacturers to Capitalize on Growth of Opportunities in Biodegradable Breathable Films for Sanitary Napkins

COVID-19 Impact on Breathable Films

  • Impact on Medical, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care and Hygiene

  • Impact of Use of Breathable Films in the Construction and Apparel Industries

Chapter 5 Breathable Films Market Breakdown by Material

  • Polyethylene

  • Product Portfolios of PE Breathable Films Producers

  • Polypropylene

  • Polyurethane

  • Applications of Polyurethane Breathable Films

Chapter 6 Breathable Films Market Breakdown by Film Type

  • Microporous

  • Monolithic/Non-porous

Chapter 7 Breathable Films Market Breakdown by End-Use

  • Medical

  • Food and Beverages

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Personal Care and Hygiene

  • Apparel and Clothing

  • Building and Construction

Chapter 8 Breathable Films Production and Capacity

  • Breathable Films Apparent Production Capacity

  • Global Breathable Films Capacity

Chapter 9 Breathable Films Market Breakdown by Region

  • Global Market for Breathable Films

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • France

  • U.K.

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

  • Breathable Films Company Market Shares

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • Berry Global Inc.

  • Covestro Ag

  • Daika Kogyo Co., Ltd.

  • Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

  • Kimberley Clark

  • Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

  • Mitsui Chemicals

  • Omya Ag

  • RKW Guangzhou Co., Ltd. (RKW Group)

  • Trioplast Industrier Ab

  • Toray Industries, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/or8gdy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-breathable-films-markets-2021-2026-with-berry-global-covestro-dupont-kimberley-clark-lyondellbasell-rkw-omya-and-mitsui-chemicals-dominating-301355893.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

