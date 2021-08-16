Global Breathable Films Markets 2021-2026 with Berry Global, Covestro, DuPont, Kimberley Clark, LyondellBasell, RKW, Omya, and Mitsui Chemicals Dominating
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breathable Films: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market volume of breathable films should increase from 782.9 thousand tons in 2021 to reach 1,091.5 thousand tons by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The global market volume of breathable films in personal care and hygiene end uses should increase from 381.7 thousand tons in 2021 to reach 535.1 thousand tons by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The global market volume of breathable films in medical end uses should increase from 116.5 thousand tons in 2021 to reach 176.6 thousand tons by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope:
The medical industry is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, especially during the pandemic due to the increasing consumption of hospital disposables globally.
During the pandemic, industries including medical, pharmaceuticals, and personal care and hygiene grew due to increasing consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene; however, industries such as construction, apparel and clothing, and food and beverages experienced downturns during this period.
Commonly used polymers include polyethylene, polypropylene, polyurethane, polystyrene and polyamide. Polyethylene is a widely used polymer, especially linear low-density polyethylene due to its excellent breathable properties and low price; however, low degradation of polyethylene is still a concern.
Polyethylene-based breathable films account for around two-thirds of the total market in terms of volume and around half of the total market in terms of value. Polyurethane is expected to grow at the highest rate due to its increasing applications and beneficial properties in the production of breathable films.
Pricing of breathable films depends on the polymer used; polyethylene is the cheapest polymer used for producing breathable films, followed by polypropylene and the others segment. Polyurethane is more expensive than other polymers and has a limited supply in some regions.
By film type, the microporous segment holds the major share of the breathable films market, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. The microporous segment is expected to grow at a rate higher than the overall breathable films market due to its increasing applications in the medical and healthcare-related segments.
The global breathable films market is fairly fragmented, and the top players account for a small share of the market. Top manufacturers of breathable films include RKW, Omya AG, Trioplast Industrier AG, Berry Global and Mitsui Chemicals.
The Report Includes:
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Evaluation of the current market size both in terms of volume and value and market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry
Information on the cast and blown film extrusion process for breathable films and other major manufacturing processes
Market share analysis of the breathable films by film type, material, end-use and geography; and identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market
Coverage of product portfolios of PE breathable films producers, applications of polyurethane breathable films, and description of breathable films apparent production capacity
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, and other key market strategies
Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Berry Global Inc., Covestro AG, DuPont, Kimberley Clark, LyondellBasell, RKW Group, Omya AG, and Mitsui Chemicals Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Manufacturing Process
Chapter 4 Market Trends
Drivers
Increase in Demand for Diapers and Incontinence Products
High Absorbency and Convenience of Breathable Films Lead to Growing Demand for Micro-Porous Breathable Films in the Medical Industry
Increasing Use of Hospital Disposables
Exponential Growth in the Pharmaceuticals Industry
Restraints
Low Degradation of Polyethylene Films
High Regulatory Scrutiny of the Industry
Trends
More Focus on Biodegradable Breathable Films with Organic Parogens
Increase in Preference of Manufacturers from Cast to Blow Film Extrusion
Opportunities
Manufacturers to Capitalize on Growth of Opportunities in Biodegradable Breathable Films for Sanitary Napkins
COVID-19 Impact on Breathable Films
Impact on Medical, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care and Hygiene
Impact of Use of Breathable Films in the Construction and Apparel Industries
Chapter 5 Breathable Films Market Breakdown by Material
Polyethylene
Product Portfolios of PE Breathable Films Producers
Polypropylene
Polyurethane
Applications of Polyurethane Breathable Films
Chapter 6 Breathable Films Market Breakdown by Film Type
Microporous
Monolithic/Non-porous
Chapter 7 Breathable Films Market Breakdown by End-Use
Medical
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care and Hygiene
Apparel and Clothing
Building and Construction
Chapter 8 Breathable Films Production and Capacity
Breathable Films Apparent Production Capacity
Global Breathable Films Capacity
Chapter 9 Breathable Films Market Breakdown by Region
Global Market for Breathable Films
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Europe
Germany
Italy
France
U.K.
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Breathable Films Company Market Shares
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Berry Global Inc.
Covestro Ag
Daika Kogyo Co., Ltd.
Dupont De Nemours, Inc.
Kimberley Clark
Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.
Mitsui Chemicals
Omya Ag
RKW Guangzhou Co., Ltd. (RKW Group)
Trioplast Industrier Ab
Toray Industries, Inc.
