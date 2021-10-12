U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,348.00
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,336.00
    -40.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,717.00
    +16.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.20
    -3.30 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.52
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.10
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.04
    +1.27 (+6.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3610
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2920
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,156.02
    +677.01 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,329.90
    -11.95 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.51
    -32.34 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

The Global Bromine Market is expected to grow by $ 628.09 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.83% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Bromine Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the bromine market and it is poised to grow by $ 628. 09 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2. 83% during the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bromine Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793572/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the bromine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the oil and gas industry and increased demand for flame retardants. In addition, the growth of the oil and gas industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The bromine market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The bromine market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Flame retardants
• Drilling fluids
• Water treatment
• Agriculture
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• MEA
• Europe
• North America
• South America

This study identifies the rise in demand from developing economies as one of the prime reasons driving the bromine market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bromine market covers the following areas:
• Bromine market sizing
• Bromine market forecast
• Bromine market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bromine market vendors that include Albemarle Corp., BEACON ORGANOSYS, Gulf Resources Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., LANXESS AG, Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd., Perekop bromine, TETRA Technologies Inc., and Tosoh Corp. Also, the bromine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793572/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits o

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • The 'sky is the limit' for heating oil prices if we get slammed this winter: strategist

    Start stockpiling those blankets for the winter because heating oil and natural gas prices may wallop your budget.

  • Huawei, Ericsson or Nokia? Apple or Samsung? U.S. or China? Who’s Winning the 5G Races

    The competition among equipment makers, countries and cellphone companies is heated. Here are the leaders in each of those races.

  • US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

    Labor is in short supply, so it’s more expensive. It’s simple economics and hankering for pre-pandemic times won’t help Hiring now: a jobs fair in Los Angeles, California, this week. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA There is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to swi

  • You may be working a lot longer than planned — blame COVID-19

    The data, from a study by Northwestern Mutual, the Milwaukee-based insurance giant, says that among those who think they’ll have to delay retirement, 39% think they’ll now have to work an additional three to five years. For them, the dream of retirement could remain just that: a dream.

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Reshaping the Energy Sector and No One Is Talking About It

    Recently, I was invited to give a talk at the Texas Blockchain Summit on the topic of the growth of bitcoin mining in Texas. Not knowing anything about bitcoin mining in Texas, I interrogated around two dozen mining entrepreneurs, wholesale energy traders, academics and energy experts. What I discovered would completely alter my views on bitcoin mining.

  • Executive Deferred Compensation Plans

    Are you maxing out the 401(k) plan you have at work every year? Do you still have money left for saving and investment after contributing the maximum to your 401(k) and maybe an IRA or two? If so, then you … Continue reading → The post Executive Deferred Compensation Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Are Algorithms To Blame For Europe’s Natural Gas Crisis?

    As Europe’s energy crisis continues it is beginning to become clear that Russia may have influenced natural gas markets by using its trading arms to drive prices higher

  • U.S. Farmers Reap Bigger Crop Profits and Boost Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- It turns out that 2021 was a pretty good year to be an American farmer. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffAfter strug

  • Private Equity Firms Circle GlaxoSmithKline’s $54 Billion Consumer Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffGlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer unit is drawing interest from private equity firms a

  • China to liberalise coal-fired power pricing to tackle energy crisis

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will further liberalise pricing for coal-fired electricity and force industrial and commercial power consumers to buy from the market in its latest attempt to deal with an energy crisis that could cripple its economy this winter and into next year. The National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on Tuesday, that effective on Oct. 15, all electricity generated from coal-fired power will be priced via market trading, and that commercial users will have to buy direct from the market or via agents over the grid "as soon as possible". A widening power crunch in China has forced production curbs across industries such as cement, steel and aluminium as power producers, unable to pay sky-rocketing prices for coal, cut back on output.

  • Gas prices have more than tripled in the last 18 months—and are likely to go higher

    Crude prices hit an eight-year high as the price at the pump soars.

  • Cargo ships diverted away from UK amid supply chain crunch - live updates

    Social care tax ‘must double’ to tackle crisis Christmas dinner to cost more amid CO2 crisis, warns meat industry FTSE 100 slips 0.4pc on inflation concerns Matthew Lynn: Control of the IMF must be taken away from the EU mafia Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 11th, 2021

    Following last week’s breakout, a move back through to $0.000030 levels would signal another bullish week ahead.

  • ASOS CEO quits after fashion brand's profit warning

    Yahoo Finance's LaToya Harding discusses ASOS CEO Nick Beighton's departure after the fashion brand's profit warning amid the global supply chain crisis.

  • Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation Rise Above Previous 52-Week High

    Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) traded today at a new 52-week high of $395.59. So far today approximately 279,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 733,000 shares. Northrop Grumman is a defense contractor that is diversified across short-cycle and long-cycle businesses. The firm’s segments include aeronautics, mission systems, defense services, and space systems. The company’s aerospace segment creates the fuselage for the massive F-35 program and pr

  • Yellen tells IMF's Georgieva data-rigging probe raised 'legitimate' concerns-Treasury

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday that a law firm's report into World Bank data-rigging allegations against the IMF chief "raised legitimate issues and concerns" but a lack of direct evidence meant a leadership change was unwarranted. Yellen said in the statement that "proactive steps must be taken to reinforce data integrity and credibility at the IMF," and Georgieva and other Fund leaders must renew their commitment to upholding transparency in research, analysis and policies.