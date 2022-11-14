U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

The Global Bronchiectasis Drugs Market is expected to grow by $276.16 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.31% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Bronchiectasis Drugs Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the bronchiectasis drugs market and it is poised to grow by $276. 16 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bronchiectasis Drugs Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797447/?utm_source=GNW
31% during the forecast period. Our report on the bronchiectasis drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing cases of associated risk factors, the availability of low-cost off-label generics, and a surge in the geriatric population.
The bronchiectasis drugs market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The bronchiectasis drugs market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Antibiotics
• Expectorants
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the growing awareness about bronchiectasis as one of the prime reasons driving the bronchiectasis drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in the diagnostics of respiratory diseases and strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the bronchiectasis drugs market covers the following areas:
• Bronchiectasis drugs market sizing
• Bronchiectasis drugs market forecast
• Bronchiectasis drugs market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bronchiectasis drugs market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Akorn Operating Co. LLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Endo International Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lupin Ltd, Neopharma Corp., Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Virtus Pharmaceuticals LLC, and Wockhardt Ltd. Also, the bronchiectasis drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797447/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


