U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,821.44
    -27.84 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,031.85
    -188.95 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,375.69
    -102.40 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.25
    -15.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.04
    +0.64 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.80
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.04
    -0.21 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0687
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8710
    +0.0360 (+0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2079
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7440
    -1.2860 (-0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,487.86
    -159.42 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.68
    -2.68 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Global Bronchitis Treatments (Acute, Chronic) Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Leading Players - AstraZeneca, Bayer, Cipla, Sanofi and Pfizer

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bronchitis Treatments: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This study offers a global view of the treatment options for bronchitis in the market. This report analyzes and assesses the types of bronchitis, such as acute and chronic. It also provides information regarding different drugs classes, including antibiotics, anti-inflammatories and bronchodilators.

The report analyzes and makes projections for each market and its segmentation, the regulatory environment, pipeline drugs and future aspects.

Growth in the prevalence of acute and chronic bronchitis has been observed, driven by the increasing global smoking population across and the rise in the geriatric population. Key players and stakeholders should understand market trends and be aware of currently available assays and the latest drug discovery developments.

The report also includes the impact of COVID-19 and profiles of leading companies in the bronchitis treatment market, including AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The report covers the major markets of North America and Europe, as well as emerging markets, such as India, China, Japan and South Korea.

Report Includes

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data and sales figures for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Highlights of the present and future strategies of the companies in the development of drugs and related treatment options for bronchitis, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

  • Estimation of the actual market size for bronchitis treatment, and corresponding market share analysis on the basis of disease type, drug class, treatment options, and geographic region

  • Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

  • Insight into the patent grants and intellectual property aspects of the bronchitis treatment marketplace

  • Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

  • Descriptive company profiles of the leading pharmaceutical players, including AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Cipla Inc., Sanofi and Pfizer Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 Study Goals and Objectives
1.2 Reasons for Doing this Study
1.3 Scope of the Report
1.4 Methodology
1.5 Geographic Breakdown
1.6 Analyst's Credentials
1.7 Custom Research
1.8 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1 Disease Overview
3.1.2 Bronchitis Types
3.1.3 Pipeline Drugs

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Factors Affecting the Market for Bronchitis Treatments
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Smokers
4.2.2 Growing Geriatric Population
4.2.3 Rise in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder Patients
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Stringent Regulations

Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19
5.1 Covid-19 Progression
5.2 Epidemiology
5.2.1 Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
5.2.2 Spread of Disease

Chapter 6 Global Market for Bronchitis Treatments by Type
6.1 Global Market for Bronchitis Treatments by Type
6.2 Acute Bronchitis
6.3 Chronic Bronchitis

Chapter 7 Global Market for Bronchitis Treatments by Drug Class
7.1 Bronchodilators
7.2 Antibiotics
7.3 Anti-Inflammatories

Chapter 8 Global Market for Bronchitis Treatments by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 U.S.
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Mexico
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 U.K.
8.2.2 Germany
8.2.3 France
8.2.4 Rest of Europe
8.3 Asia-Pacific
8.3.1 China
8.3.2 Japan
8.3.3 India
8.3.4 South Korea
8.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.4 South America
8.5 Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Astrazeneca

  • Bayer AG

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • Cipla Inc.

  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sanofi

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fug179

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bronchitis-treatments-acute-chronic-market-report-2022-2027-featuring-leading-players---astrazeneca-bayer-cipla-sanofi-and-pfizer-301711374.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight Omaha streetcar project

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    The easiest way to justify investing in a stock is if it produces a dividend yield equal to or higher than the risk-free rate. Investing in equal parts of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) produces a dividend yield of 4.4% while also granting exposure to the potential upside (or downside) of each investment.

  • China Regulator Says Futu, Up Fintech Violated Laws

    China’s securities regulator said two Nasdaq-listed online brokers violated its domestic laws by allowing customers on the mainland to make cross-border trades.

  • 3 Top Stocks Worth Buying for the Long Term in 2023

    With that in mind, here are my top three stocks worth buying for the long term in 2023. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) certainly fits this bill -- the Italian luxury house has been around for 112 years, and it has earned a reputation for quality and craftsmanship in that time. True luxury brands have some of the best moats out there -- and it takes a long time for a new company to achieve such recognition.

  • MicroStrategy Sells Bitcoin For the First Time

    MicroStrategy, the company of Michael Saylor, one of the most fervent evangelists of Bitcoin, has sold the king of cryptocurrencies. The firm said it bought approximately 2,395 bitcoins for approximately $42.8 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses, between November 1 and December 21. The transaction was made at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

  • 4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Are Aggressively Buying for 2023

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.5% to 6%, have been popular buys among select billionaire investors.

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed the most recent trading day at $265.49, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $20

    Last year's highfliers have fallen deeply out of favor due to higher interest rates and uncertainty over the economy. Business might soften in a recession, but companies serving a long-term growing market will rebound when the uncertainty clears. Two growth stocks that have fallen below $20 per share are the cloud-based lending provider Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and fast-growing cybersecurity expert SentinelOne (NYSE: S).

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Though the majority of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been recovering over the past two months, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance combined with the macroeconomic uncertainties raise questions regarding their latest upswing. Following the slightly hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier this month, the Federal Reserve will likely keep up its aggressive rate hikes in 2023, which might wipe out recent gains. This comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated in

  • The Biggest Reason Nvidia Stock Is a Screaming Buy for 2023

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has gained some ground on the stock market of late, gaining more than 15% in the past three months and outpacing the S&P 500's gains of just 5%, in what may seem like a surprising rally given the terrible situation the company's gaming business is in right now. Let's see why this new chip platform could be a big deal for Nvidia when it hits the market in 2023.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Collapsed This Morning

    After spending most of 2022 on life support, shares of Chinese private education companies New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE: EDU), TAL Education (NYSE: TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) finally caught a second wind in December, when the Chinese government repealed its zero-COVID policy and began to reopen its economy. With just 60 hours or so to go before the calendar flips to 2023, however, China is pulling the rug out from under investors again -- and announcing new regulations on education companies.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • Medical equipment maker closing St. Louis plant, laying off 160 employees

    A maker of medical equipment that in October said it had 146 full-time workers now says it will close its St. Louis plant and lay off 160 employees, citing "ongoing losses from operations."

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • Lucid Stock Fell to New Low Despite $1 Billion Saudi Investment

    Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund bought $915 million of electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group's shares last week. The stock set a record low Tuesday.

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Up as FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012

    The FDA accepts Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) investigational new drug application for pipeline candidate KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect. Stock up.

  • 2 "Safe" Stocks That Are Anything But

    As a generic drugmaker, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) has the trappings of a safe investment at first glance. Theoretically, demand for generic medications should be relatively consistent, and it's reasonable to believe that ongoing purchases of such drugs would make for a solid base of recurring revenue, which could increase over time. First, the company has a troublesome debt load of $21.6 billion that looms very large in comparison to its market cap of only $10.4 billion.

  • 15 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock

    In this article, we take a look at 15 companies that are buying back stock. If you want to see more companies that are buying back stock, go directly to 5 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock. Stock buybacks and dividends are the two main ways companies return excess capital back to shareholders. Unlike […]

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape, ChargePoint, and Enovix Surged Today

    The penultimate trading day of 2022 brought a sigh of relief for investors in shares of Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX), QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:45 a.m. ET Thursday, while QuantumScape and ChargePoint stocks were trading 6.3% and 7.2% higher respectively, Enovix stock was up a solid 13.7%. This morning, the U.S. Department of Labor reported only a marginal increase in the filings for unemployment insurance for the week ending Dec. 24.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Growth Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Down more than 65% and 90%, respectively, these Buffett-backed stocks have explosive rebound potential.