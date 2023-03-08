Global Bronchoscopic Biopsy Device Market Report 2023: Sector to Grow by 9% Annually Through 2029

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bronchoscopic Biopsy Device Market Size, Share, & COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2023-2029 - MedCore - Includes: Bronchial Forceps, and Transbronchial Needle Aspiration (TBNA) Needle Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for bronchoscopic biopsy devices was valued at $134.8 million in 2022, with an anticipated increase to $247.1 million at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The complete report suite on this market encompasses bronchial forceps and transbronchial needle aspiration (TBNA) needle devices as its segments.

GLOBAL BRONCHOSCOPIC BIOPSY DEVICE MARKET INSIGHTS

A main market driver in the TBNA market is innovation. The newly established products are on the higher end of the price range that will drive up the market growth.

GLOBAL BRONCHOSCOPIC BIOPSY DEVICE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS

The Global bronchoscopic biopsy device market was led by Olympus, Boston Scientific, and Cook Medical.



In 2022, Olympus emerged as the top competitor in the bronchoscopic biopsy device market, holding a significant market share. The company had a presence in both the disposable bronchial forceps and TBNA markets. Olympus was the leading player in the endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS)-TBNA market, with a major share of the market. Its ViziShot product line, which has been available in the market for more than ten years, features an extensive range of TBNA needles.

Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hvl4rl

