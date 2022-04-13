U.S. markets closed

Global Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market to 2028 - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

·7 min read

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Buccal Tablets & Lozenges, Sublingual Films), By Application, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global buccal drug delivery systems market size is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. Buccal drug delivery systems have gained significant momentum since the last decade.

Elimination of first-pass metabolism, quick absorption of the pH-sensitive drug, no interaction with stomach acid, quicker onset of action than any oral dose, minimal side effects, and reduced drug degradation are some of the factors fueling the market growth. Buccal drug delivery has gained large acceptance among geriatric patients and patients having difficulty swallowing.

Leading players like Generex, NovaDel, Biodiversity Sciences International, and Transcept Pharmaceuticals are constantly developing critical drugs like insulin, heparin, morphine, long-lasting pain analgesics, and some anti cardiac drugs into rapid mists, mucoadhesive discs, and lozenges.

Commercialization of this research would eventually lead to being a major life savior as it would ensure the faster onset of action and eliminate drug degradation. Despite the increased R&D activity among market players, a steep decline was observed in the sales and revenue gains due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Except for COVID medications, several other drug markets were majorly hit leading to the dip in the market for buccal drug delivery. However, it is expected to bounce back by 2022.

Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market Report Highlights

  • The buccal tablets and lozenges type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to its wider acceptance among patients

  • The smoking cessation application segment held the largest share in 2020. Buccal drug delivery is often the most preferred and effective formulation for treating patients with smoking or nicotine addiction

  • The hospital end-user segment captured the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to a large number of admissions of geriatric patients and abundant medication supplies

  • North America held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to a large number of leading manufacturers and growing research in the region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Buccal drug delivery system Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Reimbursement framework
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1. Improved research in this field
3.4.1.2. Large number of market players
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4.2.1. Critical formulation process
3.5. Buccal drug delivery system Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.5.1.1. Supplier power
3.5.1.2. Buyer power
3.5.1.3. Substitution threat
3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant
3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.5.2.1. Political landscape
3.5.2.2. Technological landscape
3.5.2.3. Economic landscape
3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Buccal drug delivery system: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definitions and Scope
4.1.1. Sublingual Films
4.1.2. Buccal Tablets and lozenges
4.1.3. Oral sprays
4.2. Buccal drug delivery system Market Share, 2021 & 2028
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. Global Buccal drug delivery system Market by Type Outlook
4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
4.5.1. Sublingual films
4.5.1.1. Sublingual film-based Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Buccal Tablets and lozenges
4.5.2.1. Buccal Tablets and lozenges-based Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
4.5.3. Oral Sprays
4.5.3.1. Oral sprays-based Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Buccal drug delivery system: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definitions and Scope
5.1.1. Pain Management
5.1.2. Smoking Cessation
5.1.3. Angina Pectoris
5.1.4. Others
5.2. Buccal drug delivery system Market Share, 2021 & 2028
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. Global Buccal drug delivery system Market by application Outlook
5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
5.5.1. Pain management
5.5.1.1. Pain management Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
5.5.2. Smoking Cessation
5.5.2.1. Smoking Cessation Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
5.5.3. Angina Pectoris
5.5.3.1. Angina Pectoris Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
5.5.4. Others
5.5.4.1. Others Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Buccal drug delivery system: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Definitions and Scope
6.2. Hospitals
6.3. Ambulatory centers
6.4. Others
6.5. Buccal drug delivery system Market Share, 2021 & 2028
6.6. Segment Dashboard
6.7. Global Buccal drug delivery system Market by end-user Outlook
6.8. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
6.8.1. Hospitals
6.8.1.1. Pharmaceutical companies market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
6.8.2. Ambulatory centers
6.8.2.1. Ambulatory centers market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
6.8.3. Others
6.8.3.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Buccal drug delivery system Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
8.2. Company/Competition Categorization
8.2.1. Innovators
8.3. Vendor Landscape
8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners
8.3.2. Key customers
8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2020
8.3.4. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
8.3.4.1. Company overview
8.3.4.2. Financial performance
8.3.4.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.5. Pfizer Inc.
8.3.5.1. Company overview
8.3.5.2. Financial performance
8.3.5.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.6. Glaxo Smith Klein
8.3.6.1. Company overview
8.3.6.2. Financial performance
8.3.6.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.7. Indivior Pharmaceuticals
8.3.7.1. Company overview
8.3.7.2. Financial performance
8.3.7.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.8. Catalent
8.3.8.1. Company overview
8.3.8.2. Financial performance
8.3.8.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.9. Generex Biotechnology
8.3.9.1. Company overview
8.3.9.2. Financial performance
8.3.9.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.10. Biodelivery Sciences International, Inc.
8.3.10.1. Company overview
8.3.10.2. Financial performance
8.3.10.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.11. Endo Pharmaceuticals
8.3.11.1. Company overview
8.3.11.2. Financial performance
8.3.11.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.11.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.12. ARx LLC
8.3.12.1. Company overview
8.3.12.2. Financial performance
8.3.12.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.12.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.13. Cynapsus Therapeutic Inc.
8.3.13.1. Company overview
8.3.13.2. Financial performance
8.3.13.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.13.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8j9sih

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-buccal-drug-delivery-systems-market-to-2028---size-share--trends-analysis-report-301524879.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

