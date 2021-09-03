Global Building Automation Market Report 2021: Increasing Awareness About Building Optimization, Energy Efficiency, Smart and Green Advancements

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Future of Smart Buildings - Top 10 Growth Opportunities in the Global Building Automation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global building automation market has been experiencing an upswing during the last few years driven by increasing awareness about building optimization, energy efficiency, smart and green advancements, and the rise of smart city initiatives.

The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, however, has both accelerated the need for building automation systems and created many questions among market participants that were not prepared for the enormous change in dynamics, change that stretches beyond technological advancements. The publisher recognizes a paradigm shift occurring across the entire global building technology market that is directly impacting product offerings, competitive landscapes, distribution channels, and business models.

This analysis explores how the global building automation market is evolving and discusses what market participants can do to surge ahead in this rapidly changing, competitive arena. The post-pandemic era will present a new reality with several significant growth opportunities for companies that are open to tapping into the transformation.

The publisher has identified the top 10 market growth opportunities that hold the key for unlocking market transformation in the short-to-medium term. Each identified growth lever includes a discussion of key context and prospects, along with a call to action. Market participants that capitalize on these opportunities will gain an early-mover advantage and strong competitive edge.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Building Automation Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Building Automation Market

Story continues

Building Automation Market Scope of Analysis

Building Automation - Evolution Toward Intelligent Solutions

Key Growth Metrics for Building Automation Market

Growth Drivers for Building Automation Market

Growth Restraints for Building Automation Market

Revenue Forecast, Building Automation Market

Revenue by Region, Building Automation Market

Revenue Share, Building Automation Market

3. Growth Opportunity Universe, Building Automation Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Digital Twinning

Digital Twin and Smart Buildings

Digital Twinning - Use Cases

Growth Opportunity 2 - Crowd Analytics

Crowd Analytics

Growth Opportunity 3 - Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

IAQ Monitoring - Case Study

Growth Opportunity 4 - Touch-free Operation

Growth Opportunity 5 - AI and Prescriptive Maintenance

AI-Powered Building Optimization Solutions to Drive Sustainability in Buildings

Predictive to Prescriptive Maintenance

Prescriptive Maintenance

Growth Opportunity 6 - Real-time Cloud Visualization

Cloud Networking as an Enabler of Smart and Connected Communities

Disruptive Scenarios - Role of IoT in Intelligent Cloud Networking

Cloud Interconnectivity - The New Era of Networking

Growth Opportunity 7 - Edge Computing Architectures

Growth Opportunity 8 - Integrated Ecosystem

Growth Opportunity 9 - Horizontal Platforms

Growth Opportunity 10 - Cybersecurity

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yk55f2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



