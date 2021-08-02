The Global Building Automation Software Market is expected to grow by $ 20.48 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.17% during the forecast period

Global Building Automation Software Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the building automation software market and it is poised to grow by $ 20. 48 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.

17% during the forecast period. Our report on building automation software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for building automation to enhance business outcomes, the increasing number of commercial and residential buildings coupled with demand for real-time data analytics, and stringent government regulations on energy consumption in buildings. In addition, the growing need for building automation to enhance business outcomes is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The building automation software market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The building automation software market is segmented as below:

By Product

• BMS software

• Standalone building automation software



By End-user

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing integration of IoT with building automation software as one of the prime reasons driving the building automation software market growth during the next few years. Also, centralized remote control through mobile devices and the emergence of customized building automation software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on building automation software market covers the following areas:

• Building automation software market sizing

• Building automation software market forecast

• Building automation software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading building automation software market vendors that include Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG. Also, the building automation software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

