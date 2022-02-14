U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,365.50
    -44.00 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,324.00
    -303.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,078.75
    -161.75 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.90
    -18.80 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.19
    +0.09 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.70
    +16.60 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    +0.40 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.69
    +7.78 (+32.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3516
    -0.0050 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0820
    -0.3280 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,154.95
    -167.80 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.28
    -38.67 (-3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.31
    -173.71 (-2.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Global Building Energy Management Systems Market Report 2021: Disruptive Technologies Enabling the Industry

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disruptive Technologies Enabling Building Energy Management Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report outlines the factors influencing market growth, such as the global shift toward sustainability, technological advancements, changing power generation and distribution infrastructure, and high capital investments required for BEMS installation. It also offers insights into challenges and approaches BEMS developers adopt to address these issues.

Globally, the building industry accounts for about one-third of energy consumption and emissions. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), as of 2019, the building industry's energy consumption reached 130 Exajoule (EJ) and has increased by 20% compared to 2010 levels.

Growing ownership and use of air-conditioning and extreme weather conditions are the major reasons behind electricity consumption in the building sector, contributing to rising carbon emissions. In 2019, carbon emissions from the building industry reached 10 gigatons of carbon dioxide (GtCO2), increasing more than 8% compared to 2010 levels.

Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) reduce the energy consumption of buildings by up to 50%.

This study focuses on the technological developments in each Building Energy Management System (BEMS) component, including sensors, network, and controller systems, examining the different types of occupancy sensors, temperature sensors, humidity sensors, lighting sensors, and gas detector sensors. It also identifies upcoming BEMS network technologies and structures.

The study also presents prominent stakeholders involved in BEMS technology development and innovative approaches. It features the BEMS patent landscape, highlighting key patent owners/assignees and patent jurisdictions with the highest activity.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives
1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
1.2 The Strategic Imperative
1.3 Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Growth of the Building Energy Management System Industry
1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2.0 Research Context and Summary of Findings
2.1 Research Context
2.2 Research Scope
2.3 Research Methodology
2.4 Key Findings

3.0 Building Energy Management Technologies and Trends: Overview
3.1 Working Principle and Common Components
3.2 Key Drivers for Deployment
3.3 Analysis of Key Drivers
3.4 Key Drawbacks and Challenges for Deployment
3.5 Analysis of Key Restraints

4.0 Building Energy Management Technology Analysis
4.1 Common Sensors in BEMS Applications
4.2 Occupancy Sensors Aid with HVAC and Lighting Management
4.3 Humidity Sensor Data Enhances Occupant Comfort and HVAC Equipment Maintenance Management
4.4 Temperature Sensors Enable Building Energy Management Systems to Maintain Comfortable Living Conditions and Minimize Energy Consumption
4.5 Lighting Sensors Optimize Energy Consumption by Lighting Equipment
4.6 Inclusion of Gas Detection Sensors in BEMS Suites Enhance Building Safety and Security
4.7 IP Networks Revolutionizing Building Energy Management Systems

5.0 Technology Leaders in Building Energy Management Systems
5.1 Comprehensive Building Energy Generation, Storage, and Consumption Management Suite
5.2 Predictive and Proactive HVAC and Lighting Energy Management Using Indoor, Outdoor, and Weather Forecast Data
5.3 Sensor-based BEMS Suite Customized for Lighting Controls Show Higher Energy Savings than Conventional Lighting Systems
5.4 A Cost-Effective BEMS Suite Built on Open Source Networking and Gateway Technology
5.5 IoT-driven Heating Energy Management System Optimizes Energy Consumption and Heating Equipment Maintenance

6.0 IP Analysis of the Building Energy Management System Industry
6.1 Building Energy Management System Technologies Patent Activity

7.0 Growth Opportunity Universe
7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing the Flexibility and User-friendliness of BEMS Suites
7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Adoption of New Business Models by BEMS Suite Providers
7.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Changing Power Generation and Distribution Market Drives BEMS Adoption

8.0 Key Contacts

9.0 Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41rupz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • Is Venezuela Lying About Its Oil Output?

    A surprise jump in Venezuela’s crude oil output is raising questions about the country’s production reporting

  • U.S. is now the ‘Bitcoin mining capital of the world:’ GEM Mining CEO

    China made headlines in 2021 when it first banned all domestic cryptocurrency mining in June and then outlawed cryptocurrencies completely in September. GEM Mining CEO John Warren believes that the U.S. has been able to fill the vacuum left by the Chinese pullout of the crypto space.

  • Exclusive-Iraq's $27 billion Total deal stuck over contract wrangling

    A $27-billion deal between France’s Total and Iraq, that Baghdad hoped would reverse the exit of oil majors from the country, has stalled amid disputes over terms and risks being scrapped by the country's new government. Iraq has struggled to attract major fresh investments into its energy industry since signing a flurry of post U.S.-invasion deals over a decade ago. The Iraqi government has cut oil output targets repeatedly as international oil companies that signed those initial deals leave due to poor returns from revenue sharing agreements.

  • 10 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 3D printing companies to watch in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to 5 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022. Thought of as something straight from a science fiction novel up until a few decades ago, 3D printing has […]

  • US Crude Oil Producers Add Rigs to Meet Future Demand

    OPEC, IEA predict world oil demand might rise even more steeply this year on strong global economic growth, underpinning already high prices.

  • Boeing not concerned about titanium supply, watching other pinch points

    Boeing Co is not concerned about a potential disruption to Russian titanium supplies because of tensions over Ukraine, but is keeping a close watch on other industry supply chain pinch points, a senior executive said on Monday. Boeing relies heavily on Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA for the supply of titanium, a lightweight but strong metal that is used widely in planemaking. Russia has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border as it presses demands for a new security arrangement in Europe, prompting U.S. and European officials to threaten a barrage of sanctions if it invades.

  • China Textile Mogul Pushed Into Fashion, Then Ran Into Trouble

    Qiu Yafu’s company acquired brands including Savile Row’s Gieves & Hawkes; now, the British tailor and others are part of a liquidation process in Hong Kong.

  • Apple reportedly increases pay for many US retail employees

    Apple is reportedly handing out raises to many of its retail employees.

  • How serious is the presence of the Covid virus in deer for humans?

    Scientists think surveillance is urgent as deer could act as large reservoirs for the virus, and serve as a source for new variants Visitors watch two deer walking in Upper Pines campground in Yosemite Valley at Yosemite National Park, California in July 2020. Photograph: Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images Michael Tonkovich spent the week after Thanksgiving at deer processors around Ohio, swabbing the carcasses to test for Sars-CoV-2, the virus that can cause Covid-19. When he explained his goal to hunt

  • Tax Strategies for Your Retirement Income

    When you retire, your income usually flows from three possible sources: Social Security benefits, distributions from individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and retirement plans, and funds from savings and other investments. Depending on your income level, you may want to use certain tax strategies to minimize what Uncle Sam takes from you in retirement. One of the best strategies for saving taxes on retirement income is to live in or move to a tax-friendly state.

  • Norfolk County Council takes on mighty Apple over profit warning

    An English council suing Apple for concealing weak iPhone demand has won a legal breakthrough after a judge approved its attempt to have the case turned into a class action.

  • India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fraud

    India's federal investigation agency has filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard Ltd and its promoters accusing it of defrauding banks of 228.42 billion Indian rupees ($3.03 billion). The report, posted on the Central Bureau of Investigation's website, said a forensic audit report it received from the banks two years ago had found instances of fraud in April 2012 and July 2017. ABG Shipyard could not be reached for comment and did not immediately respond to an email.

  • Smart charging may be key to saving power grid in world of EVs

    As electric vehicle (EV) sales rise, the big question for power grid operators, charging companies and governments is how to run tens of millions of vehicles without crashing local networks or spending billions on grid upgrades. Simply put, smart charging software allows EV owners to plug in during expensive peak hours, without the vehicle drawing power until cheap off-peak hours. This eases strain on the electric grid, makes better use of renewable energy and saves drivers money.

  • World’s largest trees to find their home in Britain as ‘peaceful giants’ rapidly die out in US

    It is a Californian colossus which hails from the Sierra Nevada mountains.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Your ultimate guide to retirement: Savings, investments and tax tips to help you thrive

    Decisions about when and where we retire are some of the biggest we'll make in our careers. Here's what to know as you're approaching it.

  • UN to finalize science report on how warming hits home hard

    Scientists and governments will meet Monday to finish a major United Nations report on how global warming disrupts people's lives, their natural environment and the Earth itself. The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a collection of hundreds of the world’s top scientists, issues three huge reports on climate change every five to seven years. The latest update, which won't be finished until the end of February, will explain how climate change already affects humans and the planet, what to expect in the future, and the risks and benefits of adapting to a warmer world.

  • As Long as Europe Depends on Gas, It Will Need Russia

    The European Union's diversification strategy has left it vulnerable, Clark Williams-Derry and Ana Maria Jaller-Makarewicz write.