U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,468.25
    +20.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,362.00
    +112.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,524.75
    +77.75 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.80
    +10.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.35
    -0.58 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.80
    +4.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.34
    +0.40 (+1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3181
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6660
    +0.5530 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,952.68
    +790.68 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.26
    +24.66 (+2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.02
    +7.39 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     

Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2026
Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 19; Released: February 2022
Executive Engagements: 24206
Companies: 101 - Players covered include ABB Ltd.; Accruent Inc.; Azbil Corporation; BuildingIQ Pty Ltd.; C3.ai, Inc.; Carma Industries Inc.; Daikin Applied; Enel X; eSight Energy Ltd.; General Electric Company; GridPoint; Honeywell International, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Johnson Controls; Optimum Energy LLC; Schneider Electric SE; Siemens AG; Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Component (Services, Software, Hardware); Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2026
Building Energy Management System (BEMS) are sophisticated systems integrating hardware, software, and services with information and communication technologies for monitoring, automating, managing, and controlling the energy requirements of buildings. BEMS are microcomputer systems that automatically monitor and control energy-consuming electrical and mechanical equipment such as thermostats, HVAC, and lighting within a single building or a group of buildings in order to enhance energy-efficiency and comfort. Components such as air conditioners, lighting, boilers, water heaters, elevating machines, outlet machines, plumbing, and sanitation equipment are controlled through BEMS. BEMS function by connecting building engineering services to a central computer that enables control over on/off times, humidity, temperature and other factors. The concept of BEMS plays a vital role in managing energy demand, especially in multi-building sites and large-sized complex buildings.

The ability of BEMS to monitor, manage and control energy consumption across buildings and plants maintains a perfect balance to reduce operating costs. The technology allows building operators to considerably reduce energy usage for economical and environmental benefits. The energy saving also reduces carbon emissions and helps building operators in conforming to associated regulations and sustainability goals. BEMS control various systems such as HVAC to improve occupant comfort and productivity. In addition, the technology plays a vital role in reducing repair and maintenance costs. BEMS receive and transfer data related to alarms for prompt action and remediation of an issue. These advantages make BEMS a lucrative market that is anticipated to witness huge growth opportunities in the coming years. These systems are expected to find extensive adoption to maintain efficient operations and ensure optimized controls for energy and cost savings.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.4% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $758.2 Million by 2026
The Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$758.2 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.5% respectively over the analysis period. North America and Europe are the dominant markets primarily due to the high proportion of energy consumed by non-residential buildings, and the regulatory push to enhance energy efficiency and reduce energy consumption and costs. Despite the economic recession and prolonged sovereign debt crisis, the ambitious environmental targets undertaken to meet the strict regulations and legislations at the EU and national level to drive the uptake of energy efficiency technologies in Europe. Volatile gas prices, coupled with the uncertainty of gas supply due to political and economic turmoil in the Persian Gulf region and Russia in recent years are contributing significantly to the adoption of BEMS in Western European countries. Driven by increasing popularity of smart cities & green technologies and high growth prospects, various US-based firms are making substantial investments for developing innovative technologies. Fueled by increasing requirement of complying with energy conservation standards, market for BEMS systems in the US is expected to witness upward momentum over the next few years. Penetration of BEMS in the Asia-Pacific region is low due to the lack of awareness among builders and consumers about the importance of energy-efficiency in building engineering services, as well as the high fragmentation of the energy efficiency market and polices. Nonetheless, the Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing market, driven by major government initiatives to set up smart buildings, smart grids, and smart cities.

Hardware Segment to Reach $714 Million by 2026
Global market for Hardware segment is estimated at US$447.1 Million in 2022, and is projected to reach US$714 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 10.5% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Hardware segment, accounting for 36.0% of the global sales. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 13.8% over the analysis period, to reach US$67.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-building-energy-management-systems-bems-market-to-reach-7-3-billion-by-2026--301507965.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Russia’s Stock Market Rises After Being Closed for a Month

    Short-selling is banned, and Russian brokerages aren't allowed to let foreign clients sell securities.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys E-Commerce and Biotech, Sells Payments

    Ark also bulked up on biotech stocks. All the stocks Wood bought and sold have slumped over the past six months.

  • Nikola Stock Rises as Production Begins on Battery-Electric Truck

    Shares of Nikola were rising sharply in premarket trading Thursday after the company confirmed that production has begun on its battery-electric commercial truck, the Tre. Nikola (NKLA) stock was up 11% to $10.15. The startup said production began this week at its factory in Coolidge, Arizona.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bil

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Nio Stock Eyes Key Level With Earnings On Deck: 'Tide May Be Turning' For Tesla's China Rival

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Russian stocks surge after reopening

    Russian stocks surged upon their reopening for the first time in a month, demonstrating the impact of new restrictions that effectively isolate international investors from participating in setting prices.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Day Traders Finally Retreat After Standing Firm Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- In what looks increasingly like an uncharacteristic bout of bad timing, retail investors who hung tough during the selloff in January and February are now taking money off the table just as stocks are rallying.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash Speciali

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • Nikola confirms start of production of commercial electric truck

    Nikola Corp. late Wednesday confirmed it started production of its electric commercial truck, the Tre, last week at its Coolidge, Ariz., factory. The EV maker had aimed for that when it reported fourth-quarter earnings last month. "We are laser-focused on delivering vehicles and generating revenue as the global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy infrastructure solutions," a spokesperson said. Nikola has scheduled an investor day on Thursday after the bell. Nikola has said it expec

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Now Before They Rally Higher

    These three chip designers have been beat up but issued strong financial outlooks for the next year and beyond.

  • Why Apple, Tesla, and 98 Other Growth Stocks Are Getting Their Groove Back

    The full explanation is long and fairly complicated. The sound bite version: What's bad for the economy is good for growth names.