U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.00
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,016.00
    +73.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,118.00
    -49.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.70
    +13.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.95
    +0.86 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.00
    -16.90 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    24.88
    -0.41 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1791
    -0.0046 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    +0.0600 (+4.93%)
     

  • Vix

    16.90
    -1.07 (-5.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3910
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0790
    +0.3260 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,681.60
    +3,223.60 (+8.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.68
    +22.79 (+2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.59
    +8.16 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
JUST IN:

Economy adds back 943,000 payrolls, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added back more jobs than expected last month

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market to Reach $20.1 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market
Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 18; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 723
Companies: 104 - Players covered include Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.; Canadian Solar, Inc.; Greatcell Energy Limited; First Solar, Inc.; Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.; Global Solar Energy, Inc.; Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. ; Heliatek GmbH ; Sharp Corporation ; Trina Solar; Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd.; Yingli Green Energy Holding; AGC Inc. ; BELECTRIC GmbH; CertainTeed Corporation; Ertex solartechnik GmbH ; Onyx Solar Energy S.L. ; Romag ; Scheuten Glas Nederland B.V. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Technology (C-Si, Thin Film, Other Technologies); Application (Roofs, Walls, Glass, Facade, Other Applications); End-Use (Industrial, Commercial, Residential)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market to Reach $20.1 Billion by 2026
Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) refers to the use of solar panels, shingles and modules for generating electricity in a building, wherein the panels are integrated into roof tiles, facades, awnings, windows, and other building components. BIPV is essentially a new age building material that can be used as replacement of conventional building materials. For instance, in a BIPV project spandrel glass (in arch spaces), skylights, or roofing materials will be substituted with architecturally equivalent PV modules, thereby performing dual function of constructing roof membrane and power generator. Integrated photovoltaic arrays in the buildings are being used as an ancillary or principal source of electricity in many domestic and industrial buildings. BIPV systems are fixed to a utility grid and can be designed as both standalone and off-grid systems. Grid-connected BIPV system supplies power to onsite production facility, which is larger at the time of a building's peak loads. Peak shaving and demand-side-management (DSM) capabilities deliver energy cost savings.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period. C-Si, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.3% CAGR and reach US$16.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Thin Film segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026
The Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 11.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.

A confluence of factors is expected to drive growth in the market in the post COVID-19 period, including the declining cost per watt; enhanced aesthetics of BIPV; improving efficiency of c-Si modules as well as flexible thin-film panels; and unabated desire among residential and commercial building owners to "go green". In the post COVID-19 period, BIPV adoption will be driven by anticipated rise in the construction activity in countries such as the US. In addition, there is also promise for BIPV technology adoption in developing economies such as China, India, Africa, and Latin America, which not only lack the infrastructure required for enabling traditional solar installations but also do not have the adequate grid infrastructure network. This implies that customers in such developing economies will move to distributed networks rather than choose the grid linked network, thus presenting significant potential for BIPV products. New constructions, retrofits and refurbishment works in both commercial and residential sectors are expected to drive demand for BIPV products in the coming years. Advancements in technology that enhance efficiency as well as reduce silicon prices and thus BIPV costs is also expected to fare well for the market's progress in the foreseeable future. BIPV companies are also eyeing opportunities in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, particularly India for market expansion. Going forwards, building integrated PV is expected to generate significant economic interest in the future development of the low-energy housing market, and in PV roof applications and curtain wall installations.

By Application, Roofs Segment to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2026
Roofs are one of the most common applications of BIPV systems. This is because of the fact that pitched roofs at a specific angle are known to offer best energy harvesting. BIPV roof solutions make use of thin film as well as C-Si technologies. While c-Si is the dominant technology, thin film technology finds use in case of shading caused by trees or structures such as chimneys that could lower efficiency levels if c-Si panels are used. Thin film technology is typically used only when crystalline modules cannot be used owing to their rigidity and heavy weight, or when the modules are required to be used on curved roofs. Global market for Roofs (Application) segment is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$11.6 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 12.0% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Roofs segment, accounting for 41.6% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 15.7% over the analysis period, to reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-building-integrated-photovoltaics-bipv-market-to-reach-20-1-billion-by-2026--301349927.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Why Castor Maritime Stock Soared 30% Today

    Investors in Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) haven't had a pleasant past three months, as the stock has dropped almost 50% in that time. For the three months ended June 30, Castor Maritime earned $6.5 million, building on the $1.1 million profit it made in 2021's first quarter.

  • 2 Beaten-Down High-Risk, High-Return Growth Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

    Folks that are accustomed to investing in growth stocks are no strangers to the volatile stock price fluctuations that often accompany these companies. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are two examples of high-risk, high-reward growth stocks that are experiencing some big price moves at the moment. The stock price for online multiplayer video game competition platform Skillz is down 27% in the last month as investors worry about the company's aggressive spending to acquire customers.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks for Robinhood Traders to Buy Now

    Robinhood has inspired a generation of young investors to jump into the stock market and start saving for the future. For context, the average Robinhood user is 31 years old, meaning they have roughly three decades before retirement. Palantir was designed to solve this problem.

  • Why Amarin Is Soaring Today

    What happened?  Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) are up 9% to $4.84 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The company released spectacular second-quarter earnings. Revenue went up 14% year over year to $154.5 million.

  • Strong Financial Prospects Keep NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Up and Ahead of Regulatory Pressures

    The last 2 quarters of 2020 were frustrating for NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) investors, as the stock kept ranging. However, in 2021 it rallied over 50%, creating new highs and quickly reversing any dips. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Notably, we will be paying attention to NVIDIA's return on equity (ROE) today.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Novavax stock drops after it delays emergency use submission to FDA of COVID-19 vaccine

    Novavax Inc. shares tumbled 11% in premarket trade Friday, after the biotech delayed its submission to the U.S. regulator for an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company said it’s now planning to seek an EUA from the Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter. Novavax said it has filed with regulators in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines to have an emergency use authorization for the candidate, called NVX-CoV2373.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Zynga Stock Is Plunging. After Earnings. ‘Basically, They’re Just Playing Less.’

    The second-quarter profit was a surprise at mobile-videogame company Zynga, but shares are falling because fewer people are playing.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter and slightly higher than Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $0.7 million. "With a large market and significant growth ahead of us, we see great opportunity for further value creation with our focus on strategic sales," Microvision CEO Sumit Sharma said on the company's investor call.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Alto Ingredients, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    Alto Ingredients, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALTO ) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell...

  • Here’s another sign the bull market is near a peak, and this one bears watching

    The U.S. stock market is nearing a top, according to a leading indicator that is based on the trailing three-month returns of the S&P 500 (SPX) sectors. Over the three months prior to past bull-market tops, a fairly predictable pattern emerged of which sectors performed best and which fared worst. This is a big change since mid-May when, as I reported, this leading indicator was not detecting any signs of imminent trouble.

  • Virgin Galactic Results Missed Expectations. Why Its Shares Are Rising Anyway.

    Space tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic reported a larger-than-expected loss. But earnings don't matter for the pre-sales start-up. Investors are focused on other things.

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Goodyear Tire's stock surges after swinging to profit that doubled up expectations

    Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. surged 2.5% in premarket trading Friday, after the tire maker reported a second-quarter profit that was double what was expected, with revenue from all geographic regions topping forecasts, as the negative effect on demand from the COVID-19 pandemic "moderated significantly." The company swung to net income of $67 million, or 27 cents a share, from a loss of $696 million, or $2.97 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earning