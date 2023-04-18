Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Strategic Markets Report 2022-2030: An Economically Viable, Multifunctional, Renewable Energy Source for Buildings to Stir Future Opportunities
Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market to Reach $83.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
C-Si, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21% CAGR and reach US$58.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thin Film segment is readjusted to a revised 23.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.4% CAGR
The Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.8% and 20.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.8 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
BIPV Market Looks Up Post Pandemic Scare
Competitive Scenario: BIPV Market Characterized by High Degree of Fragmentation
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
BIPV Set to Resume Progressive Gains in Post COVID-19 Environment: Outlook
Key Challenges and Future Prospects of BIPV
Factors Driving Growth in BIPV Market
Image of BIPV as an Economically Viable, Multifunctional, Renewable Energy Source for Buildings to Stir Future Opportunities
Developed Countries Lead Market, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
DOE Issues RFI for Gathering Input on BIPV Systems
Germany's Achievement of Climate Neutrality through BIPV
Analysis by Technology Type
C-Si: Primary Technology Vertical in the BIPV Domain
Thin Film Technology Set to Make Robust Gains
Analysis by Application Type
Roofing Remains the Largest Application Segment for BIPV Market
With Solar Roofing Shingles & Tiles Gaining Popularity, Roofing Set to Solidify its Dominant Position
Glass Emerges as High Growth Application Segment
BIPV Walls to Seek Widen Addressable Market
Facades: Niche Application Area
Introduction to Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)
Advantages and Disadvantages of BIPVs
An Insight into BIPV Technologies
Cell and Module Efficiency of Commercial PV Technologies: A Comparison
Comparison between Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Technologies
Comparison Chart of Solar Cell Efficiencies for Crystalline Silicon and Thin Films with respect to Temperature
BIPV Applications
Merits & Demerits of BIPV Products in Various Applications
Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
BIPV Steadily Moving from Niche to Mass Market
Energy Collation Scope of BPV
Factors Influencing Future Market Development
Emphasis on Energy-Efficient, Green, LEED Buildings Builds Fertile Environment for BIPV Market
Relevance of Zero Energy Building Constructions Bodes Well for Future Growth
Leading to Net Positive Construction
Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Model, to Steer Next Wave of Growth in BIPV Market
Sustained Rise in Global Electricity Demand Creates Conducive Scenario for Wider Uptake of BIPV Solutions
BIPV Market Stands to Gain from Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Sources
Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries
With Solar Energy Emerging as Reliable Renewable, BIPV Anticipates Parallel Momentum
Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity
Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity in in GW
Government Participation in Boosting Solar Energy Uptake Elevates Momentum in BIPV Domain
Future Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Growing Population & Urbanization Drive
Industrial Sector: Largest Revenue Contributor
Fast Paced Growth Anticipated in Commercial Buildings Vertical
Advantages and Disadvantages of BIPV Usage in Buildings
BIPV Solutions Remain Highly Relevant in Residential Buildings
Besides New Installations, High-Growth Opportunities Exist for BIPV in Retrofit Market
Retrofit Opportunity in Government, Prestige, & Historic Buildings Verticals
Technology Advancements & Product Innovations Widen Addressable Market for BIPV Solutions
Advanced R&D Efforts Bring Forth BIPV-T Solar Roofing Technology
Colored Photovoltaic Continue to Gain Traction in BIPV R&D Programs
Customized PV Systems Emerge as New R&D Focus Area
Sonnenstromfabrik Brilliant PV Modules
IRIG Develops Self-Adjusting BIPV Panels
Meyer Burger's SmartWire Connection Technology (SWCT)
Metal Wrap Through (MWT) Technology
Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC) Technology
Organic Solar PV Cells
DysCrete Building Material
Solar Cloth PVs
Perovskite Materials
A Glance at BIPV-Related Standards & Codes
International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Standards
Underwriters Laboratory (UL) Standards
Growth Barriers & Restraints
