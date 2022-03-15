U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,262.45
    +89.34 (+2.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,544.34
    +599.10 (+1.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,948.62
    +367.40 (+2.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.97
    +27.25 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.32
    -1.12 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.20
    -12.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    25.02
    -0.14 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0961
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3045
    +0.0041 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3300
    +0.1480 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,474.34
    +428.46 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.65
    +19.39 (+2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market 2022-2026 - Developed Countries Lead Market, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market to Reach $20.1 Billion by 2026


The global market for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period.

C-Si, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.3% CAGR and reach US$16.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Thin Film segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026

The Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 11.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.

A confluence of factors is expected to drive growth in the market in the post COVID-19 period, including the declining cost per watt; enhanced aesthetics of BIPV; improving efficiency of c-Si modules as well as flexible thin-film panels; and unabated desire among residential and commercial building owners to 'go green'.

In the post COVID-19 period, BIPV adoption will be driven by anticipated rise in the construction activity in countries such as the US. In addition, there is also promise for BIPV technology adoption in developing economies such as China, India, Africa, and Latin America, which not only lack the infrastructure required for enabling traditional solar installations but also do not have the adequate grid infrastructure network. This implies that customers in such developing economies will move to distributed networks rather than choose the grid linked network, thus presenting significant potential for BIPV products.

New constructions, retrofits and refurbishment works in both commercial and residential sectors are expected to drive demand for BIPV products in the coming years. Advancements in technology that enhance efficiency as well as reduce silicon prices and thus BIPV costs is also expected to fare well for the market`s progress in the foreseeable future.

BIPV companies are also eyeing opportunities in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, particularly India for market expansion. Going forwards, building integrated PV is expected to generate significant economic interest in the future development of the low-energy housing market, and in PV roof applications and curtain wall installations.

By Application, Roofs Segment to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2026

Roofs are one of the most common applications of BIPV systems. This is because of the fact that pitched roofs at a specific angle are known to offer best energy harvesting. BIPV roof solutions make use of thin film as well as C-Si technologies.

While c-Si is the dominant technology, thin film technology finds use in case of shading caused by trees or structures such as chimneys that could lower efficiency levels if c-Si panels are used. Thin film technology is typically used only when crystalline modules cannot be used owing to their rigidity and heavy weight, or when the modules are required to be used on curved roofs.

Global market for Roofs (Application) segment is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$11.6 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 12.0% over the analysis period.

Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Roofs segment, accounting for 41.6% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 15.7% over the analysis period, to reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • With COVID-19 Pandemic Crushing the Sentiment in the World Construction Sector, BIPV Market Set to Exhibit Substantial Decline in 2020

  • COVID-19 Induced Supply Chain Disruptions Weaken Construction Activity, Curtailing Demand for BIPV Solutions

  • Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP Forecasts Strongly Discourage BIPV Market

  • Introduction to Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)

  • An Insight into BIPV Technologies

  • Cell and Module Efficiency of Commercial PV Technologies: A Comparison

  • Comparison between Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Technologies

  • Comparison Chart of Solar Cell Efficiencies for Crystalline Silicon and Thin Films with respect to Temperature

  • BIPV Applications

  • Merits & Demerits of BIPV Products in Various Applications

  • As the New Age 'Building Envelope Material' and 'Power Generator', BIPV Set to Resume Progressive Gains in Post COVID-19 Environment

  • Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

  • Image of BIPV as an Economically Viable, Multifunctional, Renewable Energy Source for Buildings to Stir Future Opportunities

  • Developed Countries Lead Market, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

  • Analysis by Technology Type

  • C-Si: Primary Technology Vertical in the BIPV Domain

  • Thin Film Technology Set to Make Robust Gains

  • Analysis by Application Type

  • Roofing Remains the Largest Application Segment for BIPV Market

  • With Solar Roofing Shingles & Tiles Gaining Popularity, Roofing Set to Solidify its Dominant Position

  • Glass Emerges as High Growth Application Segment

  • BIPV Walls Seek to Widen Addressable Market

  • Facades: Niche Application Area

  • Competitive Scenario: BIPV Market Characterized by High Degree of Fragmentation

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Glass Industry Players Seek Opportunities in BIPV Vertical

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 104 Featured)

  • Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

  • Canadian Solar, Inc.

  • Greatcell Energy Limited

  • First Solar, Inc.

  • Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.

  • Global Solar Energy, Inc.

  • Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd.

  • Heliatek GmbH

  • Sharp Corporation

  • Trina Solar

  • Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd.

  • Yingli Green Energy Holding

  • AGC Inc.

  • BELECTRIC GmbH

  • CertainTeed Corporation

  • Ertex solartechnik GmbH

  • Onyx Solar Energy S.L.

  • Romag

  • Scheuten Glas Nederland B.V.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Emphasis on Energy-Efficient, Green, LEED Buildings Builds Fertile Environment for BIPV Market

  • Relevance of Zero Energy Building Constructions Bodes Well for Future Growth

  • Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Model, to Steer Next Wave of Growth in BIPV Market

  • Sustained Rise in Global Electricity Demand Creates Conducive Scenario for Wider Uptake of BIPV Solutions

  • BIPV Market Stands to Gain from Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Sources

  • Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

  • With Solar Energy Emerging as Reliable Renewable, BIPV Anticipates Parallel Momentum

  • Government Participation in Boosting Solar Energy Uptake Elevates Momentum in BIPV Domain

  • Future Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Growing Population & Urbanization Drive

  • Industrial Sector: Largest Revenue Contributor

  • Fast Paced Growth Anticipated in Commercial Buildings Vertical

  • BIPV Solutions Remain Highly Relevant in Residential Buildings

  • Besides New Installations, High-Growth Opportunities Exist for BIPV in Retrofit Market

  • Retrofit Opportunity in Government, Prestige, & Historic Buildings Verticals

  • Technology Advancements & Product Innovations Widen Addressable Market for BIPV Solutions

  • Advanced R&D Efforts Bring Forth BIPV-T Solar Roofing Technology

  • Colored Photovoltaic Continue to Gain Traction in BIPV R&D Programs

  • Customized PV Systems Emerge as New R&D Focus Area

  • Sonnenstromfabrik Brilliant PV Modules

  • IRIG Develops Self-Adjusting BIPV Panels

  • Meyer Burger's SmartWire Connection Technology (SWCT)

  • Metal Wrap Through (MWT) Technology

  • Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC) Technology

  • Organic Solar PV Cells

  • DysCrete Building Material

  • Solar Cloth PVs

  • Perovskite Materials

  • A Glance at BIPV-Related Standards & Codes

  • International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Standards

  • Underwriters Laboratory (UL) Standards

  • Growth Barriers & Restraints

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrv8wm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-building-integrated-photovoltaics-bipv-market-2022-2026---developed-countries-lead-market-developing-economies-to-spearhead-future-growth-301503340.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Other Large Oil Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks got hammered again this morning to extend their losses from yesterday. Most stocks from the sector are trading deep in the red around Tuesday noon as the market awaited oil cartel OPEC's monthly oil market report. Oil prices are plunging just as swiftly as they rose in recent weeks, and that's triggered a massive sell-off in oil and gas stocks.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were trading 12% higher as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The company didn't announce any new developments. However, reports of increasing new COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world appear to be fueling investors' optimism about the prospects for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Don't Catch the Falling Knife Called Coupa Software

    After a long decline there is always a chance of a bounce or relief rally but I would not expect it, should it occur, to last long or travel far. COUP is trading sharply lower Tuesday on the heels of the company's weak guidance and two sell side analysts cutting their price targets for the firm. In our December 6 review the weekly Point and Figure chart suggested an $83 price target which has been passed on the opening Tuesday.

  • Devon Energy: Don't Worry About Monday's Drawdown

    Devon Energy has plenty of tailwinds supporting its long-term potential

  • Is Costco Ready to Issue a Special Dividend?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is building up its cash as it continues to post higher sales than before the pandemic and manages to keep costs low enough to increase net income. It's a winning strategy that makes it a cash machine, and it shares its cash with shareholders in the form of dividends and share-repurchase programs. In addition to its regular dividend, which is unexceptional, Costco issues a "special" dividend when the cash box is overflowing.

  • Why GlobalFoundries Soared Double Digits Today

    Shares of third-party semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) were soaring today, up 13.5% as of 2:03 p.m. ET. There wasn't any specific news out of the company today, but it was a good day for technology stocks, which bounced back from a brutal multi-day sell-off. Historically, the semiconductor industry has been known to be cyclical.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks All Popped Today

    Cruise tourism stocks Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) all jumped in early trading Tuesday. As of 10 a.m. ET, Royal Caribbean stock is up 4% and Carnival Corporation 4.1%, while Norwegian Cruise is leading the sector higher with a 5% gain.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • SentinelOne Makes A Deal, Falls After Quarterly Earnings Report

    SentinelOne stock fell late Tuesday after its earnings and revenue edged by estimates as the company made a sizable purchase.

  • Why Broadcom Stock Just Popped

    What happened After three days of uninterrupted selling -- and one terrifying note from Citigroup -- shares of semiconductors company Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are bouncing back on Tuesday. As of 1:25 p.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.