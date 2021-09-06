U.S. markets closed

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global building integrated photovoltaics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPVs) refer to the solar power generating components that are used in constructing facades, roofs, and skylights in buildings. Generally, these components include the integration of photovoltaic modules, backup power supply system, charge controller, power storage system, and other supporting hardware. BIPV materials offer several benefits over their traditional counterparts as they provide onsite power generation, zero emissions, high energy conservation, superior architectural integration, and optimal shading. In addition to this, BIPVs also help in reducing labor and installation costs by replacing high-end roof membranes, skylight glazing, facade cladding, etc. Owing to these benefits, building integrated photovoltaic materials are widely installed across commercial, residential, and industrial sectors.

The increasing demand for building integrated photovoltaic materials can be attributed to the rising integration of solar energy solutions in commercial infrastructures for architectural optimization and energy conservation. Moreover, growing environmental concerns towards the depleting non-renewable power resources, such as oil, coal, etc., have further bolstered the demand for solar power generation. Additionally, rapid modernization in the construction and building sector along with the increasing focus on clean energy has fueled the demand for green or zero-emission buildings. Furthermore, the growing consumer awareness towards several ecological benefits of BIPV has resulted in the rising adoption of solar energy harnessing systems in the residential sector.

Apart from this, implementation of favorable government policies supported by several initiatives for promoting the need for reducing carbon footprints have also catalyzed the demand for building-integrated photovoltaics on a global level. Furthermore, the increasing demand for BIPV components in the developed regions, such as North America and Europe, is primarily driven by the supporting infrastructural developments in the form of optimum grid-parity of photovoltaic solutions supported by several financial incentives offered by regional governments. On the other hand, several emerging economies, such as India, China, Vietnam, etc., are experiencing high product demand due to the reduced solar installation costs and wide availability of BIPV materials across these countries. Moreover, various technological advancements coupled with the increasing penetration of wireless connectivity have led to the introduction of automated BIPV components, thereby bolstering the market growth. Additionally, rising investments in several R&D activities for the superior integration of advanced module technologies are also driving the product demand.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Ankara Solar AS, Ertex Solartechnik GmbH, Hanergy Holding Group Ltd, Hermans Techniglaz, ISSOL sa, Navitas Green Solutions Pvt. Ltd, NanoPV Solar Inc., Polysolar, Sphelar Power Corporation, VIASOLIS,etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global building integrated photovoltaics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global building integrated photovoltaics market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

  • What are the price trends of building integrated photovoltaics?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the building integrated photovoltaics market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6. 1 Polycrystalline
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Thin Film
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Other
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Roof
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Facade
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Glass
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Other
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End Use
8.1 Commercial
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Residential
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Industrial
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Europe
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 North America
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.2 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Indicators

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Ankara Solar AS
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Ertex Solartechnik GmbH
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Viasolis
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Hermans Techniglaz
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 ISSOL SA
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Sphelar Power Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Navitas Green Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 NanoPV Solar Inc.,
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Polysolar
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38erei

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-building-integrated-photovoltaics-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301369749.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

