Global Building Management Systems Growth Opportunities 2023: Featuring Digital Twins, Sustainability and Smart Buildings
Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Building Management Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global building management system (BMS) market is being revolutionized by increasing industry convergence and the emergence of innovative technologies. This has led to a rapid increase in the digitalization of buildings, resulting in a spurt in demand for smart buildings and BMS systems. These technologies are causing significant disruptions, influencing how buildings are managed and shifting roles away from traditional skills towards technological expertise and collaborative efforts.
BMS is an advanced and effective way to operate and manage modern buildings to ensure occupant safety and comfort. It provides efficient, reliable maintenance and optimization through building automation, energy management, and other related systems.
The global BMS market is on an upswing and is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2021 to 2026. COVID-19 has intensified the need for digitalization in buildings, placing a greater focus on the health and wellness of occupants. These factors, along with the increasing awareness for energy-efficient and sustainable buildings, act as a key growth accelerator for this market.
This research service covers the management and automation layers of BMS architecture and analyzes different commercial and industrial end-user segments. Region-wise analysis has been provided for North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The base year is 2021, and market numbers have been forecast until 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8T
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Building Management System (BMS) Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Key Competitors
Key Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical
Revenue Forecast by Vertical
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical
Pricing Trends Analysis
Competitive Environment
Market Share Analysis
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Vertical
Forecast Analysis
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Vertical
Forecast Analysis
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Vertical
Forecast Analysis
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East & Africa
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Vertical
Forecast Analysis
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Vertical
Forecast Analysis
8 Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: The Digitalization of Buildings
Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Twins
Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainability in Buildings
Growth Opportunity 4: Smart and Healthy Buildings
9 Next Steps
Your Next Steps
List of Exhibits
