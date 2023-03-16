Global Building Panels Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 318.5 Billion By 2033: Report By Fact.MR

FACT.MR

Rockville, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global building panels market is valued at US$ 177.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 318.5 billion by the end of 2033.



Building panels are used in the creation of brand-new structures as well as the renovation of older ones with a fresh perspective. The exterior and interior aspects of a structure are built using building panels. Concrete panels and structural panels are the two most widely utilized panels in the construction industry. The most architectural and economical way to make enclosures is with structural insulated panels, which also give highly engineered, tough, and long-lasting walls.

Rapidly growing global population is another key factor boosting the sales of building panels. This is because the growing population is increasing the demand for residences, which is subsequently driving the need for building panels.

The world is battling climate change as a result of several factors, including carbon pollution and emissions of greenhouse gases brought on by excessive fossil fuel consumption and temperature imbalance. In 75% of the buildings that are now standing in Europe, fossil fuel energy is used to regulate the temperature, such as cooling or heating. Users and manufacturers have become more conscious, and, as a result, they are putting more effort into making sure that current structures are carbon-neutralized and that green, environment-friendly homes and buildings are built.

When it comes to providing adequate insulation against issues such as fires, temperatures, water, etc., structural insulated panels are thought to be the best material. As a result, structural insulated panel demand is expected to increase substantially over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide sales of building panels are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

Market in China is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Use of building panels in the residential sector is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% during the next 10 years.

Germany’s building panels market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033.

“Rapid industrialization and urbanization across the globe are driving high demand for building panels,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Building Panels Industry Research

By Type : Concrete Panels Vacuum Insulated Panels Structural Insulated Panels Wood Panels

By Raw Material : Concrete Plastic Metal Wood Silica

By Application : Residential Non-residential

By End Use : Floors & Roofs Walls Columns & Beams Staircases

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Report Attributes Details Market Size (2023E) US$ 177.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (2033F) US$ 318.5 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 6% CAGR No. Of Pages 170 Pages No. Of Tables 80 Tables No. Of Figures 219 Figures

Recent Market Developments

Owens Corning debuted their FOAMGLAS Perinsul SIP, a thermal bridge solution for high-performance structures, in January 2022. Cellular glass is used in the innovative structural insulated panel to reduce performance loss caused by moisture exposure, eliminate thermal bridging, and boost energy efficiency.

By purchasing Logstor for around US$ 300 million in March 2021, Kingspan Group was expected to establish a significant presence in the North American, European, and Middle Eastern markets.

Key Companies Profiled

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

Arpa Industriale SpA

Apex Steel Pty., Ltd.

ABC Supply Co., Inc.

Aluminum Coil Anodizing Corp. (ACA)

Allied Steel Buildings, Inc.

Advenira Enterprises, Inc.

Atlas International Inc.

Asc Profiles, Inc.

AbTech, Inc

Architectural Cladding Australia Pty Limited

A.E. Concrete Precast Products Limited

3D Laminates Ltd

AKW Medi-Care Ltd.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global building panels market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (concrete panels, vacuum insulated panels, structural insulated panels, wood panels), raw material (concrete, plastic, metal, wood, silica), application (residential, non-residential), and end use (floors & roofs, walls, columns & beams, staircases), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

