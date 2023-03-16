U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,946.69
    +54.76 (+1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,158.01
    +283.44 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,675.08
    +241.02 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.85
    +21.90 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.37
    +0.76 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.30
    -8.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5580
    +0.0660 (+1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2117
    +0.0064 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6270
    +0.2770 (+0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,765.44
    +292.12 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    550.19
    +7.58 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.03
    +65.58 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,010.61
    -218.87 (-0.80%)
     

Global Building Panels Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 318.5 Billion By 2033: Report By Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Global building panels market to be driven by ever-growing construction industry. Acquire Fact.MR’s latest report to know more about market dynamics.

Rockville, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global building panels market is valued at US$ 177.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 318.5 billion by the end of 2033.

Building panels are used in the creation of brand-new structures as well as the renovation of older ones with a fresh perspective. The exterior and interior aspects of a structure are built using building panels. Concrete panels and structural panels are the two most widely utilized panels in the construction industry. The most architectural and economical way to make enclosures is with structural insulated panels, which also give highly engineered, tough, and long-lasting walls.

Rapidly growing global population is another key factor boosting the sales of building panels. This is because the growing population is increasing the demand for residences, which is subsequently driving the need for building panels.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8438

The world is battling climate change as a result of several factors, including carbon pollution and emissions of greenhouse gases brought on by excessive fossil fuel consumption and temperature imbalance. In 75% of the buildings that are now standing in Europe, fossil fuel energy is used to regulate the temperature, such as cooling or heating. Users and manufacturers have become more conscious, and, as a result, they are putting more effort into making sure that current structures are carbon-neutralized and that green, environment-friendly homes and buildings are built.

When it comes to providing adequate insulation against issues such as fires, temperatures, water, etc., structural insulated panels are thought to be the best material. As a result, structural insulated panel demand is expected to increase substantially over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Worldwide sales of building panels are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

  • Market in China is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

  • Use of building panels in the residential sector is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% during the next 10 years.

  • Germany’s building panels market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033.

“Rapid industrialization and urbanization across the globe are driving high demand for building panels,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Building Panels Industry Research

  • By Type :

    • Concrete Panels

    • Vacuum Insulated Panels

    • Structural Insulated Panels

    • Wood Panels

  • By Raw Material :

    • Concrete

    • Plastic

    • Metal

    • Wood

    • Silica

  • By Application :

    • Residential

    • Non-residential

  • By End Use :

    • Floors & Roofs

    • Walls

    • Columns & Beams

    • Staircases

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8438

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size (2023E)

US$ 177.9 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (2033F)

US$ 318.5 Billion

Global Market Growth Rate (2023 to 2033)

6% CAGR

No. Of Pages

170 Pages

No. Of Tables

80 Tables

No. Of Figures

219 Figures

Recent Market Developments

  • Owens Corning debuted their FOAMGLAS Perinsul SIP, a thermal bridge solution for high-performance structures, in January 2022. Cellular glass is used in the innovative structural insulated panel to reduce performance loss caused by moisture exposure, eliminate thermal bridging, and boost energy efficiency.

  • By purchasing Logstor for around US$ 300 million in March 2021, Kingspan Group was expected to establish a significant presence in the North American, European, and Middle Eastern markets.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

  • Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

  • Arpa Industriale SpA

  • Apex Steel Pty., Ltd.

  • ABC Supply Co., Inc.

  • Aluminum Coil Anodizing Corp. (ACA)

  • Allied Steel Buildings, Inc.

  • Advenira Enterprises, Inc.

  • Atlas International Inc.

  • Asc Profiles, Inc.

  • AbTech, Inc

  • Architectural Cladding Australia Pty Limited

  • A.E. Concrete Precast Products Limited

  • 3D Laminates Ltd

  • AKW Medi-Care Ltd.

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8438

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global building panels market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (concrete panels, vacuum insulated panels, structural insulated panels, wood panels), raw material (concrete, plastic, metal, wood, silica), application (residential, non-residential), and end use (floors & roofs, walls, columns & beams, staircases), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Building Modules Market: According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the building modules market is projected to show decent growth over the forecast period (2021-2031). Steady growth in demand and sales of modular constructed homes seems to provide a positive outlook to the industry. Moreover, constant demand from the modular construction industry for better and economical homes will act as a constant driver for the sales in the long run.

Concrete Floor Grinding Machine Market: Improvement in overall economic conditions has led to a continuous increase in construction activities over the years. This has fuelled the demand for malls, office & residential areas, which in turn is driving the growth of the concrete floor grinding machine market. Concrete floor grinding machines are used for polishing and grinding concrete, granite, marble or any other kind of floor materials.

Roofing Market: Global demand for roofing materials is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033. The global roofing market is valued at US$ 82.2 billion in 2023 and is this expected to reach US$ 140.4 billion by the end of 2033. A roof or roofing is the process of covering the upper part of any building. Roofing materials are used to create or repair the topmost layers of a building's roof.

Solar Pumps Market: Expanding at a stellar CAGR of 12.1%, the global solar pumps market is forecasted to surge from a valuation of US$ 1.5 billion in 2023 to US$ 4.7 billion by the end of 2033. A solar pump, also known as a solar-powered pump, is a mechanism used to pump water using electricity produced by photovoltaic (PV) panels. Since it produces energy using sunshine, it serves as a good substitute for conventional generators that burn fossil fuels to pump water.

Cold Storage Construction Market: The global cold storage construction market is valued at US$ 13.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 49.6 billion by 2033. Global demand for cold storage construction services is predicted to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 14% during the next 10 years. Low temperatures are managed in cold storage buildings to prolong the freshness of perishable products and ensure consistent quality throughout their lifespan.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Connect to Author: Shubham Patidar
Email shubham@factmr.com   
Sales Teamsales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube


Recommended Stories

  • Meta ‘hoarded us like Pokemon cards’: Former staffer reveals she had to ‘fight for work’ at company

    "It puts you in the position where it's really difficult to get another job," ex-employee Brit Levy said. "It's a tradeoff and it sounds great, but it's going to really screw up people's careers."

  • 3 Midstream Energy Stocks to Gain Despite Prevailing Uncertainty

    Amid heightened volatility, it would be wise for investors to keep an eye on midstream stocks like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) and MPLX (MPLX).

  • 3 Major Regional Banks Worth a Look Despite SVB, SBNY Collapse

    The contagion risk arising from bank runs, worsening asset quality and recession expectations will hurt Zacks Major Regional Banks' near-term performance. Yet, industry players like JPM, BAC & BK are worth a look on restructuring and digitization initiatives.

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Gets Beaten Down By Banking Crisis?

    XOM stock is down 15% from February's all-time high. Did XOM get unduly punished during the bank crisis, giving investors a chance to buy?

  • Target and Walmart Make a Major Pricing Decision

    Both retailers have embraced a strategy that should drive shoppers to both brands, maybe at the expense of Kroger and other grocery chains.

  • Pay My Legal Bills Before Anyone Else, Sam Bankman-Fried Tells FTX

    The disgraced founder of the failed cryptocurrency exchange is facing legal bills in the millions of dollars and wants "priority" access to the firm's director and officer insurance.

  • French President Macron is setting an example: Raising the retirement age could solve financial and demographic problems, even if workers hate the idea

    France, the U.K. and China are talking about increasing retirement ages — here’s what’s happening in the U.S.

  • Glencore CEO Says His Company Is Cheapest Way to Benefit From Copper Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc boss Gary Nagle said his company is the cheapest way to buy exposure to a coming copper boom as he predicted a renewed spree of dealmaking in the mining industry.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?The 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionThe

  • 3 Domestic Auto Stocks Well-Poised to Fend Off Industry Woes

    While the rising economic uncertainty has dampened the Domestic Auto Industry's prospects, industry players like GM, PCAR and HOG are better equipped to tide over the headwinds.

  • Exxon’s Texas Plant Is Likely the Last Major US Refinery Project

    (Bloomberg) -- When Exxon Mobil Corp.’s newest addition to its southeast Texas refinery ramps up to full production in the next few weeks, it’ll be the first major expansion of US fuel-making capacity in at least a decade. And probably the last.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionStocks See Some Relief After Bank-Driven Selloff: Markets WrapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Depo

  • Oil prices crater as inventories build, fears ripple through global markets

    Oil prices have fallen sharply in recent days amid growing inventories and broad stresses following the failure of multiple U.S. banks.

  • Visa, MasterCard $5.6 billion settlement with retailers is upheld

    A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a $5.6 billion antitrust class-action settlement with more than 12 million retailers that accused Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc of improperly fixing credit and debit card fees. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected claims that a class action should not have been certified because of confusion over who deserved compensation, and that the $523 million of legal fees awarded to the retailers' lawyers was too high. The operators and the companies both claimed to have been injured after accepting Visa and MasterCard for gas sales.

  • Retirement Planning Tips in Your Mid-60s and Beyond

    Retirement planning can be tricky. These retirement planning tips can help you figure out the best way to save smarter if you're in your mid-60s and beyond.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As OpenAI Launches 'Multimodal' GPT-4

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Banking rout fuels U.S. oil hedging, as investors seek to limit losses

    Oil producers, banks and hedge funds have increased purchases of put options to protect themselves from further losses, market sources said this week, as crude futures hit their lowest level since December 2021 on concern that the rout in the banking industry could trigger a global recession and cut fuel demand. Oil futures have fallen over 8% since last Friday as the collapse of SVB Financial and peer Signature Bank prompted concerns of a wider banking crisis. Investors in the oil market, including oil producers, have rushed to buy put options, used to either bet on or protect against downside movement.

  • Can I Retire at 50 with $4 Million?

    Achieving the goal of retiring at 50 allows ample time to pursue the passions put aside during your career and create cherished memories with loved ones. Nevertheless, leaving the workforce 12 years before qualifying for Social Security presents a significant … Continue reading → The post Is $4 Million Enough to Retire on at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Charles Schwab CEO and other insiders scoop up nearly $7 million in stock amid selloff

    Executives and directors at Schwab spent about $7 million buying the financial-services giant's beaten-down stock this week in an apparent vote of confidence.

  • Former Wells Fargo Executive Blamed in Fake-Accounts Scandal Agrees to Plead Guilty

    The former head of Wells Fargo & Co.’s community bank has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing regulators who tried to examine allegations of sales misconduct at the business she ran, prosecutors said Wednesday. Carrie Tolstedt’s deal with Los Angeles federal prosecutors would resolve a criminal investigation into her role in the bank’s long-running, fake-accounts scandal, which severely damaged Wells Fargo’s reputation and contributed to an asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve that limited its size. Under Ms. Tolstedt’s plea agreement, she could serve up to 16 months in prison, prosecutors said.

  • Tesla faces new lawsuit over monopoly power in repairs, parts business

    Tesla’s latest legal issue centers around a growing frustration with owners - obtaining parts and repairs. In a suit seeking class action status in federal court in San Francisco, an owner of a Model S is suing Tesla claiming she must pay exorbitant repair costs and face long wait times for service.

  • I’m 36 with $435,000 and want to retire early — ‘the earlier the better’ — but without a frugal lifestyle

    To be fair, any age for retirement requires some back-up plans, as the unexpected can always happen and take a large chunk of your assets, but when you’re choosing to leave the workforce well before the traditional age, you need even extra layers of protection on your side. For now, don’t feel as if there’s even a possibility of saving “too” much money for retirement because if you’re choosing to stop working at 50 (or around then) so you can travel the world, you’ll need to save as much as you can. There’s this movement called FIRE, which stands for “financial independence, retire early.”