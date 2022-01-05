U.S. markets close in 4 hours

Global Building Technologies and Services Market Report 2021: Visionary Business Models that Enable New Services and Digitalization are Success Factors for the Post-Pandemic Era

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Building Technologies and Services Post-COVID-19 Trends & Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report has identified growth opportunities that hold the key for unlocking market transformation in the short-to-medium term. Market participants that capitalize on these opportunities will gain an early-mover advantage and a strong competitive edge in this high-potential industry.

This analysis explores how the market is evolving toward a post-COVID-19 world and discusses what market participants can do to surge ahead in this rapidly changing, competitive arena. The post-pandemic era will present a new reality with several significant growth opportunities available for companies that are open to tapping into the transformation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every sector in some capacity and has forced market participants across industries to undergo rapid transformation. The building technologies and services industry is no exception and is at the cusp of a considerable shift. These changes are not restricted to technological or building design changes but involve how organizations will manage buildings in a post-COVID-19 world.

This publisher recognizes a paradigm shift occurring across the entire global building technologies and services industry that is severely impacting product offerings, competitive landscapes, distribution channels, and business models.

Research Scope

Market predictions, trends, and growth opportunities have been analyzed for the 5 key segments of the building technologies and services market:

  • Building automation systems (BAS)

  • Light-emitting diode (LED) lighting

  • Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems

  • Facility management (FM)

  • Elevators and escalators (E&E)

Key Issues Addressed

  • What are the key growth opportunities for industry participants in each segment of the building technologies and services industry?

  • What post-COVID-19 technologies and applications will reshape the industry?

  • What should market participants do to stay relevant in this rapidly changing industry?

  • What are the post-COVID-19 best practices and use cases launched and demonstrated by industry participants?

  • How is each region going to perform in the next 5 years? What are the key regions to target?

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Building Technologies and Services Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Key Competitors for Building Technologies and Services

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • COVID-19 Impact on Building Technologies and Services Segments

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Technology and Service Segments

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - BAS

  • Key Growth Metrics for BAS

  • Revenue Forecast - BAS

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - BAS

  • Forecast Analysis - BAS

  • Competitive Environment - BAS

  • Post-COVID-19 Trends for BAS

  • Post-COVID-19 Best Practices and Use Cases in BAS

Growth Opportunity Analysis - LED Lighting

  • Key Growth Metrics for LED Lighting

  • Revenue Forecast - LED Lighting

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - LED Lighting

  • Forecast Analysis - LED Lighting

  • Competitive Environment - LED Lighting

  • Post-COVID-19 Trends for LED Lighting

  • Post-COVID-19 Best Practices and Use Cases in LED Lighting

Growth Opportunity Analysis - HVAC

  • Key Growth Metrics for HVAC

  • Revenue Forecast - HVAC

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - HVAC

  • Forecast Analysis - HVAC

  • Competitive Environment - HVAC

  • Post-COVID-19 Trends for HVAC

  • Post-COVID-19 Best Practices and Use Cases in HVAC

Growth Opportunity Analysis - FM

  • Key Growth Metrics for FM

  • Revenue Forecast - FM

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - FM

  • Forecast Analysis - FM

  • Competitive Environment - FM

  • Post-COVID-19 Trends for FM

  • Post-COVID-19 Best Practices and Use Cases in FM

Growth Opportunity Analysis - E&E

  • Key Growth Metrics for E&E

  • Revenue Forecast - E&E

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - E&E

  • Forecast Analysis - E&E

  • Competitive Environment - E&E

  • Post-COVID-19 Trends for E&E

  • Post-COVID-19 Best Practices and Use Cases in E&E

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainability for Service Value Creation

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Digitalization for Better Service Outcomes and Efficiency

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Health and Wellness Focus for Customer Productivity

  • Growth Opportunity 4: New Business Models for Service Penetration

Conclusion

  • Key Conclusions

  • 10 Actions for Growth Opportunities in Building Technologies and Services

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ytrakd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-building-technologies-and-services-market-report-2021-visionary-business-models-that-enable-new-services-and-digitalization-are-success-factors-for-the-post-pandemic-era-301454670.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

