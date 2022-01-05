Global Building Technologies and Services Market Report 2021: Visionary Business Models that Enable New Services and Digitalization are Success Factors for the Post-Pandemic Era
DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Building Technologies and Services Post-COVID-19 Trends & Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report has identified growth opportunities that hold the key for unlocking market transformation in the short-to-medium term. Market participants that capitalize on these opportunities will gain an early-mover advantage and a strong competitive edge in this high-potential industry.
This analysis explores how the market is evolving toward a post-COVID-19 world and discusses what market participants can do to surge ahead in this rapidly changing, competitive arena. The post-pandemic era will present a new reality with several significant growth opportunities available for companies that are open to tapping into the transformation.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every sector in some capacity and has forced market participants across industries to undergo rapid transformation. The building technologies and services industry is no exception and is at the cusp of a considerable shift. These changes are not restricted to technological or building design changes but involve how organizations will manage buildings in a post-COVID-19 world.
This publisher recognizes a paradigm shift occurring across the entire global building technologies and services industry that is severely impacting product offerings, competitive landscapes, distribution channels, and business models.
Research Scope
Market predictions, trends, and growth opportunities have been analyzed for the 5 key segments of the building technologies and services market:
Building automation systems (BAS)
Light-emitting diode (LED) lighting
Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems
Facility management (FM)
Elevators and escalators (E&E)
Key Issues Addressed
What are the key growth opportunities for industry participants in each segment of the building technologies and services industry?
What post-COVID-19 technologies and applications will reshape the industry?
What should market participants do to stay relevant in this rapidly changing industry?
What are the post-COVID-19 best practices and use cases launched and demonstrated by industry participants?
How is each region going to perform in the next 5 years? What are the key regions to target?
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Building Technologies and Services Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Key Competitors for Building Technologies and Services
Key Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
COVID-19 Impact on Building Technologies and Services Segments
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Technology and Service Segments
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - BAS
Key Growth Metrics for BAS
Revenue Forecast - BAS
Revenue Forecast by Region - BAS
Forecast Analysis - BAS
Competitive Environment - BAS
Post-COVID-19 Trends for BAS
Post-COVID-19 Best Practices and Use Cases in BAS
Growth Opportunity Analysis - LED Lighting
Key Growth Metrics for LED Lighting
Revenue Forecast - LED Lighting
Revenue Forecast by Region - LED Lighting
Forecast Analysis - LED Lighting
Competitive Environment - LED Lighting
Post-COVID-19 Trends for LED Lighting
Post-COVID-19 Best Practices and Use Cases in LED Lighting
Growth Opportunity Analysis - HVAC
Key Growth Metrics for HVAC
Revenue Forecast - HVAC
Revenue Forecast by Region - HVAC
Forecast Analysis - HVAC
Competitive Environment - HVAC
Post-COVID-19 Trends for HVAC
Post-COVID-19 Best Practices and Use Cases in HVAC
Growth Opportunity Analysis - FM
Key Growth Metrics for FM
Revenue Forecast - FM
Revenue Forecast by Region - FM
Forecast Analysis - FM
Competitive Environment - FM
Post-COVID-19 Trends for FM
Post-COVID-19 Best Practices and Use Cases in FM
Growth Opportunity Analysis - E&E
Key Growth Metrics for E&E
Revenue Forecast - E&E
Revenue Forecast by Region - E&E
Forecast Analysis - E&E
Competitive Environment - E&E
Post-COVID-19 Trends for E&E
Post-COVID-19 Best Practices and Use Cases in E&E
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainability for Service Value Creation
Growth Opportunity 2: Digitalization for Better Service Outcomes and Efficiency
Growth Opportunity 3: Health and Wellness Focus for Customer Productivity
Growth Opportunity 4: New Business Models for Service Penetration
Conclusion
Key Conclusions
10 Actions for Growth Opportunities in Building Technologies and Services
Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ytrakd
