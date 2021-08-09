U.S. markets closed

Global Bulletproof Glass Market Analysis for Specialized Consumer Services Industry|Expected Growth $6.81% | Technavio Insights

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the bulletproof glass market is likely to register a CAGR of 16.83% with an incremental growth of $ 6.81 bn during 2021-2025.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Bulletproof Glass Market can now be gained through our report.

Attractive Opportunities with Bulletproof Glass Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get a Free Sample Now!

Impact of COVID-19
This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. The industry is expected to have a Negative impact & in the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Based on segmentation by end-users automotive segment will be leading in the bulletproof glass market.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The projected valuation of the bulletproof glass market by 2025 is USD 6.81 billion.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    AGP Worldwide Operations GmbH, Armass glass, Asahi India Glass Ltd., ESG Group Ltd., Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Smartglass International Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Total Security Solutions are a few of the key vendors in the bulletproof glass market.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The rising demand from the BFSI industry is a key driver augmenting the bulletproof glass market growth. The challenge is an extremely large amount of cash and precious metals in banks, interior and exterior ballistic glazing with the highest levels of bullet resistance is required.

  • How big is the North American market?
    North America will contribute to 31% of the overall bulletproof glass market growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Cross-cultural Training Market Report - The cross-cultural training market has the potential to grow by USD 1.46 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.57%. Get a Free Sample Now!

Digital Badges Market Report - The digital badges market in the education sector has the potential to grow by USD 199.44 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.63%. Get a Free Sample Now!

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGP Worldwide Operations GmbH, Armass glass, Asahi India Glass Ltd., ESG Group Ltd., Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Smartglass International Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. and Total Security Solutions are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this bulletproof glass market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Bulletproof Glass Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bulletproof Glass Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

Bulletproof Glass Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The bulletproof glass market report covers the following areas:

  • Bulletproof Glass Market Size

  • Bulletproof Glass Market Trends

  • Bulletproof Glass Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the Increasing demand for ballistic glass for luxury cars as one of the prime reasons driving the Bulletproof Glass Market growth during the next few years. North America has been exhibiting a significant growth rate for bulletproof glass market vendors. Factors such as the growth of the BFSI sector and the presence of leading vehicle OEMs are accelerating the bulletproof glass market growth in North America.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavios Subscription Platform
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Bulletproof Glass Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist bulletproof glass market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the bulletproof glass market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the bulletproof glass market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bulletproof glass market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AGP Worldwide Operations GmbH

  • Armass glass

  • Asahi India Glass Ltd.

  • ESG Group Ltd.

  • Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies Ltd.

  • Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

  • SCHOTT AG

  • Smartglass International Ltd.

  • Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

  • Total Security Solutions

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bulletproof-glass-market-analysis-for-specialized-consumer-services-industryexpected-growth-6-81--technavio-insights-301350517.html

SOURCE Technavio

