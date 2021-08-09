Global Bulletproof Glass Market Analysis for Specialized Consumer Services Industry|Expected Growth $6.81% | Technavio Insights

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the bulletproof glass market is likely to register a CAGR of 16.83% with an incremental growth of $ 6.81 bn during 2021-2025.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Bulletproof Glass Market can now be gained through our report.

Attractive Opportunities with Bulletproof Glass Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Impact of COVID-19

This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. The industry is expected to have a Negative impact & in the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on segmentation by end-users automotive segment will be leading in the bulletproof glass market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The projected valuation of the bulletproof glass market by 2025 is USD 6.81 billion.

Who are the top players in the market?

AGP Worldwide Operations GmbH, Armass glass, Asahi India Glass Ltd., ESG Group Ltd., Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Smartglass International Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Total Security Solutions are a few of the key vendors in the bulletproof glass market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The rising demand from the BFSI industry is a key driver augmenting the bulletproof glass market growth. The challenge is an extremely large amount of cash and precious metals in banks, interior and exterior ballistic glazing with the highest levels of bullet resistance is required.

How big is the North American market?

North America will contribute to 31% of the overall bulletproof glass market growth during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGP Worldwide Operations GmbH, Armass glass, Asahi India Glass Ltd., ESG Group Ltd., Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Smartglass International Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. and Total Security Solutions are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this bulletproof glass market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Bulletproof Glass Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bulletproof Glass Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Geography

Bulletproof Glass Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The bulletproof glass market report covers the following areas:

Bulletproof Glass Market Size

Bulletproof Glass Market Trends

Bulletproof Glass Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the Increasing demand for ballistic glass for luxury cars as one of the prime reasons driving the Bulletproof Glass Market growth during the next few years. North America has been exhibiting a significant growth rate for bulletproof glass market vendors. Factors such as the growth of the BFSI sector and the presence of leading vehicle OEMs are accelerating the bulletproof glass market growth in North America.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Bulletproof Glass Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist bulletproof glass market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bulletproof glass market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bulletproof glass market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bulletproof glass market vendors

