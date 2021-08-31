U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.25
    +12.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,436.00
    +84.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,659.25
    +61.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,273.00
    +6.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.64
    -0.57 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.60
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    +0.21 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.94
    -0.45 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3778
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8750
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,821.00
    -75.12 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.87
    +10.01 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,142.99
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Global Bump Cutter Market, By Material Type, By Tool Width, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Global Bump Cutter Market, By Material Type (Sand/Cement, Calcium Sulfate, and Synthetic Resin), By Tool Width (0-2. 4m, 2. 5-4. 0m, .

New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bump Cutter Market, By Material Type, By Tool Width, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131103/?utm_source=GNW

The Global bump cutter market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.A bump cutter is used for leveling the concrete surface and it cuts down the extra layer of the surface to smoothen it down.

It significantly reduces the time spent in the floor leveling process and is economical.A bump cutter is generally used to level the floor of large surfaces to quickly finish the task and move on to other crucial tasks.

The rise of construction activities and the development of infrastructure is influencing the growth of the market.The growing population around the globe and the strong economic growth is expected to increase the expenditure capacity of consumers to afford quality homes.

The rapid urbanization of people in search of better job opportunities and quality living standards is increasing the construction of more residential and commercial spaces. The bump cutter is used after the concrete floor has been floated. The growing demand for commercial spaces to cater to the working population is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth. The growing disposable income among middle-class families is increasing the expenditure capacity of consumers to afford quality living conditions with the polished floor.
The global bump cutter market is segmented into material type, tool width, end user, regional distribution, and company.On the basis of regional analysis, Asia-pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026.

The presence of a large population pool and the ongoing construction projects in the developing countries is contributing to the bump cutter market growth. Supportive government policies promoting the construction activities and the growing expenditure capacity of consumers are influencing the growth of the market.
The major players operating in the global bump cutter market are AB Lindec, Topall Impex, Indis Floors India Pvt. Ltd., Brockwhite Construction Materials, Kraft Tool Co., Sydney Tools Pty Ltd, DK Plant Sales, Wagman Metal Products Inc, Beton Tools, Heger GmbH Diamond Tools, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022–2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global bump cutter market from 2016 to 2019.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global bump cutter market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast global bump cutter market based on material type, tool width, end user, regional distribution, and company.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global bump cutter.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global bump cutter market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global bump cutter market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global bump cutter market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global bump cutter market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global bump cutter market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Bump Cutter manufacturing companies
• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to bump cutter market
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global bump cutter market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Bump Cutter Market, By Material Type:
o Sand/Cement
o Calcium Sulfate
o Synthetic Resin
• Global Bump Cutter Market, By Tool Width:
o 0-2.4m
o 2.5-4.0m
o <4.0m
• Global Bump Cutter Market, By End User:
o Residential
o Commercial
o Industrial
• Global Bump Cutter Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
o Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Denmark
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Peru
Chile
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Iraq
Turkey

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global bump cutter market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131103/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Zoom shares plummet in after-hours trading despite beating earnings expectations

    Zoom beat analysts' expectations for Q2, but its growth is slowing.

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • Here is Why Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Growth Rates Aren't Keeping Up With the Stock

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 29.7x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason, and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Zoom Video and StoneCo Shares Are Falling After Hours Monday

    The stock market generally continued to move higher on Monday, buoyed by strong sentiment that the higher-growth area of the economy would continue to thrive. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) have fallen substantially from their highest levels of the past year, and even their latest financial results weren't able to generate much hope for an imminent rebound for the stocks. Zoom Video Communications saw its stock drop nearly 11% after the end of regular trading on Monday.

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • Cathie Wood: Institutions Used The Correction This Year To Move Into Bitcoin

    What Happened: Cathie Wood, the founder, and CEO of ARK Investment Management, believes that institutions viewed the crypto market’s correction in March as a buying opportunity. According to @yassineARK's on-chain analysis, institutions also used the correction this year to move into bitcoin. https://t.co/T8AcT2q98A — Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) August 29, 2021 Referring to on-chain analysis by ARK’s crypto analyst Yassine Elmandjra, Wood said on Twitter that institutions used the correction to m

  • Support.com's stock gains 38% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) shares closed 38% higher on Monday at $36.39 each as they continued to take part of a massive short squeeze rally.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Ida sends insurance and energy stocks lower, Affirm surges after Amazon deal

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 10 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Home products retailer Williams Sonoma, Deere, and eight other companies announced dividend increases this past week.

  • Pfizer Stock Falters As It Prepares To Roll Out Boosters — Is It A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company asked for full FDA approval of a third booster shot of its Covid vaccine?