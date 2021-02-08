Global bunker fuel market size to expand at 4.1% CAGR through 2027
: The recent study on ‘global bunker fuel market’ is designed to help businesses and other stakeholders in making right decisions for the upcoming years as the report data predicts market movements for 2020-2027 by investigating the past and present remuneration landscape.
Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the industry experts, worldwide bunker fuel industry amassed a valuation of USD 121 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a yearly growth rate of 4.1% over 2020-2027. Increasing onshore and offshore exploration activities, along with efforts to regulate sulphur content are fostering the industry growth. Moreover, as sea travel is the most preferred transport mode for trade, there exists a high demand for tanker refills throughout the journey, thereby further enhancing industry outlook.
The research literature fragments the industry on the basis of type, commercial distributor, application spectrum, and geographical scope. It individually assesses each market segment and offers valuable insights pertaining to the top revenue prospects. Proceeding further, the document incorporates a comprehensive examination of competitive arena, highlighting the major players with respect to strategies used by them to increase their footprint in the market, such as new product launches, agreements, expansions, joint ventures, acquisitions, and partnerships among others.
For those unfamiliar, bunker fuel is particularly used for powering marine vessels. Ships mostly utilize three types of marine fuels, including low sulphur fuel oil, high sulphur fuel oil, and diesel oil. With rising environmental awareness and stringent government regulations, other fuel types like LNG, LPG, and gasoil will likely replace the aforementioned bunker fuels in the forthcoming years.
Speaking of the factors limiting global bunker fuel market expansion, efforts to reduce fuel consumption by the shipping industry is negatively impacting the demand growth.
Regional scope review:
North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Latin America are the key contributors to the overall bunker fuel market remuneration. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow substantially over the forecast timeframe, largely due to increasing shipbuilding activities and rise in inter-regional trade. In particular, growing maritime trade in South East Asia, especially across China and Indonesia is slated to enhance the regional industry growth in the upcoming years.
Competitive dynamics overview:
Vessels and ship owners often procure the cheapest fuel oil available on the marketplace, which accounts for over 65% of overall travel expenses. This brews a dynamic rivalry among vendors and manufacturers in the global bunker fuel industry. However, this situation also offers an opportunity for industry parktakers to obtain higher profit margins due to emergency fuel requirements.
Major companies influencing the overall industry trends are Lukoil Bunker LLC, BP plc, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell plc, and Exxon Mobil Corp among others.
Global Bunker Fuel Market Type Sub-Segments
Low Sulfur Fuel Oil
High Sulfuric Fuel Oil
Marine Gas Oil
Others
Global Bunker Fuel Market Commercial Distributor Sub-Segments
Small Independent
Large Independent
Oil Majors
Global Bunker Fuel Market Application Sub-Segments
Bulk Carrier
Container
Oil Tanker
Fishing Vessels
Chemical Tanker
General Cargo
Gas Tankers
Others
Global Bunker Fuel Market Geographical Fragmentation
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
Australia
Japan
China
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of the World
Global Bunker Fuel Market Company Profiles
Bomin Bunker Oil Corp.
GAC Bunker Fuels Ltd.
Bunker Holding A/S
Chemoil Energy Ltd.
KPI OceanConnect (KPI Bridge Oil and OceanConnect merger)
Lukoil Bunker LLC
BP plc
Gazpromneft Marine Bunker Ltd.
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Exxon Mobil Corp.
