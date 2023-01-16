The Global Business Continuity Management Solutions Market is forecast to grow by $778.32 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Business Continuity Management Solutions Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the business continuity management solutions market and is forecast to grow by $778.32 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business Continuity Management Solutions Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893459/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the business continuity management solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for business continuity management solutions from various industries, rising incidence of cyberattacks, and regulatory compliance.



The business continuity management solutions market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By End-user

• Large enterprise

• SME



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of ai in disaster recovery as one of the prime reasons driving the business continuity management solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, improved manageability and protection and rising demand for hybrid cloud-based disaster recovery solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the business continuity management solutions market covers the following areas:

• Business continuity management solutions market sizing

• Business continuity management solutions market forecast

• Business continuity management solutions market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading business continuity management solutions market vendors that include Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LogicManager Inc., MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corp., NAVEX Global Inc., Quantivate LLC, SAI Global Compliance Inc., X2nSat Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Fair Isaac Corp., Datto Holdings Corp., Wolters Kluwer NV, Carbonite Inc., VMware Inc., ServiceNow Inc., CLDigital, Sungard Availability Services LP, SAP SE, and Oracle Corp. Also, the business continuity management solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893459/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



