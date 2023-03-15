U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,889.25
    -31.25 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,888.00
    -273.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,124.00
    -83.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.60
    -23.90 (-1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.83
    +0.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -10.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    21.79
    -0.25 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0676
    -0.0058 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.60
    -1.92 (-7.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2115
    -0.0040 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8800
    -0.3550 (-0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,715.49
    +316.90 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.44
    +5.42 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.66
    -111.45 (-1.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Global Business Jet Market Report 2023: Transition to Sustainability Crucial for Sustained Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Business Jet Market - Annual Review & Market Outlook - 2023 - Key Trends, Issues & Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Force Field Analysis, Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Business Aviation Turbocharged following Pandemic

The Global Business Jet market has been experiencing tailwinds since the outbreak of the pandemic marked by robust order intake, strong book-to-bill ratios and burgeoning order backlogs across most industry OEMs driven by the growing demand for private travel which has drawn a huge number of first time buyers to the market.

The same has also turbocharged the in-service fleet utilization levels which have exceeded even the pre-pandemic levels and revitalized even the used jet market with surging prices & dwindling inventory. The OEMs have been pushing hard to boost production rates to meet growing demand but are constrained by the supply chain disruptions & bottlenecks with the situation steadily improving with the production rates likely to reach pre-pandemic production rates over near term

Strong Long-Term Fundamentals vs. Near-Term Macroeconomic & Supply Chain Challenges

The Global Business Jet market, however, also faces a complex, difficult & uncertain global macroeconomic environment over near term with the global economy projected to be heading for a slow down following unprecedented monetary policy tightening by central banks globally, continued supply chain disruptions, challenges & bottlenecks and sustained geopolitical instability with the Russia-Ukraine war showing no signs of abating and the U.S.-China faceoff further escalating.

The same could have a significant bearing on the industry over near term given that business aviation is strongly correlated with macroeconomic swings and corporate profits. The long-term industry fundamentals for business aviation, however, remain robust and firmly in place with forecasts for strong tailwinds to prevail in form of forecast for deliveries of around 8,500 new business jets worth $274 billion by the industry over the 2023-2032 decade.

The geopolitical instability and rising defense spending trend globally is also likely to open adjacent segment growth avenues by creating increased demand for special mission variants of regular business jet platforms configured for ISR missions following modifications

Transition to Sustainability Topmost, Long-Term Priority for Business Aviation

Sustainability challenges remain the top near to long-term priority for business aviation while facing a strong activist campaigning & public backlash over emissions with the industry required to go green and become absolutely carbon-neutral by 2050 by transitioning to sustainable power sources. Bombardier's release of environmental product declaration on its latest Global 7500 and Challenger 3500 business jets outlining the quantified environmental impact of its jets through various phases of their lifecycle is a testimony to the significance of the seriousness of the sustainability challenges being faced by business aviation.

Further, the active pursuit of a radical, blended-wing-body design for a future business jet by Bombardier with promising potential for significant enhancement in aerodynamic efficiencies & commensurate emission reductions and Textron's creation of e-Aviation as an entirely new business segment focused purely on sustainable flying, following its acquisition of Pipistrel earlier, are the harbingers & building blocks for the creation of a new, sustainability-oriented & attuned business aviation industry & eco-system going forward

Against this backdrop, the report analyzes and provides insights into key industry, market & technology trends likely to shape the future of the Global Business Aviation market over medium term followed by the outlining of emerging, potential growth opportunities. The report also incorporates analysis & review of key market, technology & industry trends along with issues & challenges which are likely to impact and shape industry's future over near to medium term.

The report also identifies key driving & restraining forces for the industry & assesses their potential degree of impact through a force field analysis. The report concludes by providing a comprehensive outlook & demand growth projections for the Global Business Aviation market

Relevance & Usefulness:

The report provides insights & inputs to be incorporated into the broader strategic planning & decision making processes:

  • Strategic Planning & Market Analysis Purposes

  • Identification of the degree of Congruence between Emerging Market Landscape & Strategy focus

  • Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

  • Analysis & Assessment of Emerging Market, Technology Trends & Developments likely to Shape Business Aviation going forward

  • Analysis of Forces Driving as well as restraining the Industry & their overall Dynamics through a Force Field Analysis

  • Analysis of Market Evolution with Medium Term Demand Growth Projections & Market Outlook

For Whom: Key Decision-Makers across Industry Value Chain

The report will be essential & a key resource for those associated with and having strategic interest in the Global Business Aviation Market. The report will be especially useful for:-

  • Key Decision-Makers

  • Program Offices & Program Managers

  • Top Management of Industry OEMs, Players across Industry Value Chain & Other Companies

  • Defense Procurement Executives, Defense Departments, Program Staff

  • Suppliers, Vendors, Technology & Services Providers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain

  • Existing & Potential Investors

  • Industry & Company Analysts

  • M&A Advisory Firms

  • Strategy & Management Consulting Firms

  • PE Firms, Venture Capitalists and Financing & Leasing Companies

  • Researchers and all those associated with the industry in general

Key Topics Covered:

Section - 1: Global Business Jet Market - Introduction & Market Overview

Section - 2: Market Segmentation

Section - 3: Business Aviation - Market Dynamics & Key Drivers

Section - 4: Industry Trends

Section - 5: Market Trends

Section - 6: Technology Trends

Section - 7: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section - 8: Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section - 9: Global Business Jet Market - Outlook for 2023

Section - 10: Strategic Market Outlook & Demand Projections - Global Business Aircraft Market through 2032

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqrer4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Charles Schwab’s fortune battered by SVB collapse, with his wealth plunging more than any other American billionaire’s in 2023

    The failure of Silicon Valley Bank has had a widespread impact.

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Rivian Stock Really Costs 19 Cents. Investors Shouldn’t Forget Cash.

    The electric vehicle maker's cash balance at the end of 2022 almost equals the company's market capitalization.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • Credit Suisse Chairman Says State Assistance ‘Not a Topic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG Chairman Axel Lehmann said government assistance “isn’t a topic” for the lender as the Swiss bank seeks to shore up confidence among clients, investors and regulators after a series of missteps.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Co

  • ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’

    Carl Icahn is worried about the economy in the wake of action taken by the government to mitigate one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.

  • Tyson Foods to shut two US chicken plants with nearly 1,700 workers

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc will close two U.S. chicken plants with almost 1,700 employees on May 12, the company said on Tuesday. The closures show the biggest U.S. meat company by sales is still trying to figure out how to improve its chicken business that has struggled for years. Tyson will shut a plant in Glen Allen, Virginia, with 692 employees and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas, with 969 employees, according to a statement.

  • You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the Last 20 Years

    If a time machine could take you back to the start of the 2000s — without the desire to open up a crypto wallet — what’s the No. 1 investment you would make? Maybe Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has sold 1.3 billion iPhones since 2007 and reported a $19.4 billion profit last quarter? Or Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which went from selling just 937 cars in 2009 to over 300,000 last year? Some savvy income investors might consider Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO). The tobacco giant, formerly Phillip M

  • ‘It’s a big failure for us.’ Sweden’s largest pension fund invested in both Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank before they failed

    “We need to learn something from that and take actions based upon the lessons learned," Alecta CEO Magnus Billing told Bloomberg on Tuesday.

  • Schwab Rallies as CEO Bettinger Says He Bought 50,000 Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. climbed Tuesday, paring the prior day’s decline, after Chief Executive Officer Walt Bettinger told CNBC that he bought 50,000 shares for his own account.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits A

  • Investor who called Lehman collapse predicts the next big US bank failure

    Robert Kiyosaki, who originally forecasted the Lehman 2008 crisis, predicts the next bank to collapse in the Silicon Valley Bank contagion will be Credit Suisse.

  • Top Stock Reports for Microsoft, Alibaba & Medtronic

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Medtronic plc (MDT).

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most famous and influential investor in modern history, based on his extraordinary performance record. Not surprisingly, the investment portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), the holding company employing the Oracle of Omaha as chairman and CEO, receives wide media attention and scrutiny, even though Buffett is no longer making every investment decision. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has long been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • European Stocks, US Futures Slip on Rate-Hike Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe declined amid disappointing results from large clothing retailers and worries over Credit Suisse Group AG. US equity futures edged lower and short-end Treasury yields rose as sticky inflation supported bets for further Federal Reserve rate hikes.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeSignature Bank Fac

  • Down More Than 30%: Insiders Buy the Dip in These 2 Beaten-Down Regional Bank Stocks

    The week got off to a rocky start as the markets digested the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, and the Federal regulators’ shutdown of Signature Bank over the weekend. Sparking fears of contagion, on Monday, stocks in the banking sector saw shares drop dramatically, as investors scrambled to figure out the new patterns of risk and reward. The effect was most pronounced among the mid-sized and regional banking firms. In that niche, sudden drops in share value prompted trading halts for

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Guess, Lennar, Freshpet, First Republic

    These are the stocks moving in after-hours trade on March 14, 2023.

  • CPI data ‘not good enough to stop the Fed’ from raising rates next week

    The February consumer price report for February was not good enough to stop the Federal Reserve from hiking next week, many analysts believe.

  • Bank of America (BAC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Bank of America (BAC) closed the most recent trading day at $28.76, moving +0.88% from the previous trading session.