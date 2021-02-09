Global Business Jets Industry
Global Business Jets Market to Reach $44. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Business Jets estimated at US$30. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Light Jets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mid-Size Jets segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Business Jets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Large Jets Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR
In the global Large Jets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Bombardier, Inc.
Dassault Aviation SA
Embraer SA
Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
Textron Aviation
Cessna
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Business Jet Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Business Jets Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Business Jets Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Business Jets Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Light Jets (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Light Jets (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Light Jets (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Mid-Size Jets (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Mid-Size Jets (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Mid-Size Jets (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Large Jets (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Large Jets (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Large Jets (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Business Jet Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Business Jets Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Business Jets Market in the United States by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Business Jets Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Business Jets Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Business Jets Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 18: Business Jets Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Business Jets: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Business Jets Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Business Jets Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Business Jets Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Business Jets Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Business Jets Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Business Jet Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Business Jets Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Business Jets Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: European Business Jets Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Business Jets Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 29: Business Jets Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Business Jets Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Business Jets Market in France by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: French Business Jets Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Business Jets Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Business Jets Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: German Business Jets Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Business Jets Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Business Jets Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Business Jets Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Business Jets Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Business Jets: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Business Jets Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Business Jets Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Business Jets Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Business Jets Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Business Jets Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Business Jets Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Business Jets Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Business Jets Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Business Jets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 50: Business Jets Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Business Jets Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Business Jets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Business Jets Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Business Jets Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Business Jets Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Business Jets Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Business Jets Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Business Jets Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Business Jets Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Business Jets Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Business Jets Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Business Jets Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 63: Business Jets Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Business Jets Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Business Jets Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Business Jets Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Business Jets: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Business Jets Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Business Jets Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Business Jets Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 71: Business Jets Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Business Jets Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Business Jets Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Business Jets Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Business Jets Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Business Jets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 77: Business Jets Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Business Jets Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Business Jets Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Business Jets Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Business Jets Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Business Jets Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Business Jets Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Business Jets Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Business Jets Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Business Jets Market in Rest of Latin America by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Business Jets Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Business Jets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: Business Jets Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Business Jets Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Business Jets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Business Jets Historic Market by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Business Jets Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Business Jets: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Business Jets Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Business Jets Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Business Jets Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 98: Business Jets Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Business Jets Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Business Jets Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Business Jets Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Business Jets Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Business Jets Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Business Jets Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Business Jets Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Business Jets Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Business Jets Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Business Jets Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Business Jets Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Business Jets Market in Africa by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Business Jets Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
