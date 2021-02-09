Global Business Jets Industry

Global Business Jets Market to Reach $44. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Business Jets estimated at US$30. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Light Jets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mid-Size Jets segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Business Jets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Large Jets Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR



In the global Large Jets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bombardier, Inc.

Dassault Aviation SA

Embraer SA

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Textron Aviation

Cessna







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Business Jet Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Business Jets Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Business Jets Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Business Jets Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Light Jets (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Light Jets (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Light Jets (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Mid-Size Jets (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Mid-Size Jets (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Mid-Size Jets (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Large Jets (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Large Jets (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Large Jets (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Business Jet Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Business Jets Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Business Jets Market in the United States by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 15: United States Business Jets Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Business Jets Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Business Jets Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 18: Business Jets Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Business Jets: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Business Jets Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Business Jets Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Business Jets Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Business Jets Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Business Jets Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Business Jet Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Business Jets Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Business Jets Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Business Jets Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Business Jets Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 29: Business Jets Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Business Jets Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Business Jets Market in France by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: French Business Jets Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Business Jets Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Business Jets Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: German Business Jets Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Business Jets Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Business Jets Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Business Jets Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Business Jets Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Business Jets: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Business Jets Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Business Jets Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Business Jets Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Spanish Business Jets Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Business Jets Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Business Jets Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Business Jets Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Russian Business Jets Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Business Jets Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 50: Business Jets Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Business Jets Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Business Jets Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Business Jets Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Business Jets Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Business Jets Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Business Jets Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Business Jets Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Business Jets Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Business Jets Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Australian Business Jets Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Business Jets Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Indian Business Jets Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 63: Business Jets Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Business Jets Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Business Jets Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: Business Jets Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Business Jets: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Business Jets Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Business Jets Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Business Jets Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 71: Business Jets Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Business Jets Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Business Jets Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Business Jets Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Business Jets Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Business Jets Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 77: Business Jets Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Business Jets Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Business Jets Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Business Jets Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Business Jets Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Business Jets Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Business Jets Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mexican Business Jets Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Business Jets Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Business Jets Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Business Jets Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Business Jets Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Business Jets Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Business Jets Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Business Jets Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: The Middle East Business Jets Historic Market by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Business Jets Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Business Jets: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Business Jets Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Iranian Business Jets Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Business Jets Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 98: Business Jets Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Business Jets Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Business Jets Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Business Jets Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Business Jets Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Business Jets Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Business Jets Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Business Jets Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Business Jets Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Business Jets Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Middle East Business Jets Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Business Jets Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Business Jets Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 111: African Business Jets Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

