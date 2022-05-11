ReportLinker

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Industry"

Global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market to Reach $131 Billion by 2027



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) estimated at US$67.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$131 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Accounting & Finance, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach US$38.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Human Resource Management segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR



- The Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.



- Sales & Marketing Segment to Record 8.7% CAGR



- In the global Sales & Marketing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 119 Featured) Accenture Plc Avaloq aZaaS Pte. Ltd. Capgemini SE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Concentrix Corp. Conduent, Inc. DXC Technology Company ExlService Holdings, Inc. Fujitsu Ltd. Genpact Limited getsix Polska Sp. z o.o. HCL Technologies Ltd. IBM Corporation NTT Data Corp. Oracle Corporation SAP SE Tata Consultancy Services Limited Tech Mahindra Limited Wipro Limited WNS Ltd.





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

BPaaS: A Game Changer for the BPO Industry

Transforming Characteristic of BPO Industry: Advantage BPaaS!

Traditional Outsourcing Vs BPaaS

Pandemic-Triggered Recession Induces Weakness into BPO Sector

Cloud Computing Continues to Gain Prominence as a Mainstream IT

Strategy

EXHIBIT 3: Global Public Cloud Services Market: Breakdown of

Spending (in %) by Service Type for 2021

Pandemic Accelerates Demand for Cloud-based Technologies and

Offerings

IT Spending Levels Impact Growth in the BPaaS Market

EXHIBIT 4: IT Spending Shifts Towards the Cloud: Enterprise IT

Spending Breakdown (in %) by Traditional IT and Cloud for 2022

and 2025

Amidst Accelerated Digital Transformation, Businesses Turn to

BPaaS to Benefit from the Digitization Trend

EXHIBIT 5: Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Cloud

Services, Driving Need for BPaaS: Global Digital

Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

Enterprise Focus on Business Continuity & Remote Working

Technologies Presents Market Opportunities

EXHIBIT 6: WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce for 2019

and 2020

BPaaS Emerges as an Outcome-Driven Model

Rising Significance of Cloud-based Business Processes Model for

Small Businesses

Expanding Applications to Provide Growth Opportunities for

Operation BPaaS Market

Customer Identification: A Promising Area of Growth

Analytics Emerges as an Important BPaaS Application

BPaaS: The Future of HR BPO

Popularity of BPaaS Options

BPaaS Addresses Challenges of Multi-Process HRO Model

F&A Sector: Shared Service Delivery Model Gains Prominence

Finance & Accounting BPaaS in SMBs

BPaaS in Public Services: Promising Opportunities in Store

BPaaS Becomes an Inevitable Change for Banking and Financial

Services Sector

BPaaS Delivery Model Witnesses Growing Adoption in Healthcare

Sector

BPaaS Poised to Play a Vital Role in the Future of Healthcare

Insurance Companies Warmup to BPaaS

Procurement and Supply Chain BPaaS: Promising Growth in Store

The Next Evolution of BPaaS to Shape the Capital Markets Industry

Rise of e-Commerce Catalyzed by the Pandemic Fuels Growth for

BPaaS Market

EXHIBIT 7: e-Commerce Sales as % of Total Retail Sales

Worldwide for the Period 2015-2022P

Need for Synergy between BPO & Operations Encourages Shift

towards As-a-Service Model

Migration to SaaS and Private Cloud to Gain Momentum

Human Cloud and the Role of BPO & BPaaS Services



