Global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market Report 2022-2026: Amidst Accelerated Digital Transformation, Businesses Turn to BPaaS to Benefit from the Digitization Trend
The "Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market to Reach $131 Billion by 2027
The global market for Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) estimated at US$67.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$131 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Accounting & Finance, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach US$38.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Human Resource Management segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR
The Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.
Sales & Marketing Segment to Record 8.7% CAGR
In the global Sales & Marketing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
BPaaS Allows Organization to Restore Normal Business Functioning amid the Pandemic
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 59 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Cloud Computing: A Prelude
Types of Cloud Computing Services
An Introduction to Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)
Why BPaaS?
Advantages of BPaaS Model
BPaaS Adoption in Various Settings
BPaaS by Service Type
Why Do Businesses Require Cloud-Based BPaaS?
The Ways BPaaS Provides Simplicity and Efficiency
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
BFSI Sector Leads Global BPaaS Market
Developed Regions Lead BPaaS Market, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
BPaaS: A Game Changer for the BPO Industry
Transforming Characteristic of BPO Industry: Advantage BPaaS!
Traditional Outsourcing Vs BPaaS
Pandemic-Triggered Recession Induces Weakness into BPO Sector
Cloud Computing Continues to Gain Prominence as a Mainstream IT Strategy
Pandemic Accelerates Demand for Cloud-based Technologies and Offerings
IT Spending Levels Impact Growth in the BPaaS Market
Amidst Accelerated Digital Transformation, Businesses Turn to BPaaS to Benefit from the Digitization Trend
Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Cloud Services, Driving Need for BPaaS: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023
Enterprise Focus on Business Continuity & Remote Working Technologies Presents Market Opportunities
BPaaS Emerges as an Outcome-Driven Model
Rising Significance of Cloud-based Business Processes Model for Small Businesses
Expanding Applications to Provide Growth Opportunities for Operation BPaaS Market
Customer Identification: A Promising Area of Growth
Analytics Emerges as an Important BPaaS Application
BPaaS: The Future of HR BPO
Popularity of BPaaS Options
BPaaS Addresses Challenges of Multi-Process HRO Model
F&A Sector: Shared Service Delivery Model Gains Prominence
Finance & Accounting BPaaS in SMBs
BPaaS in Public Services: Promising Opportunities in Store
BPaaS Becomes an Inevitable Change for Banking and Financial Services Sector
BPaaS Delivery Model Witnesses Growing Adoption in Healthcare Sector
BPaaS Poised to Play a Vital Role in the Future of Healthcare
Insurance Companies Warmup to BPaaS
Procurement and Supply Chain BPaaS: Promising Growth in Store
The Next Evolution of BPaaS to Shape the Capital Markets Industry
Rise of e-Commerce Catalyzed by the Pandemic Fuels Growth for BPaaS Market
Need for Synergy between BPO & Operations Encourages Shift towards As-a-Service Model
Migration to SaaS and Private Cloud to Gain Momentum
Human Cloud and the Role of BPO & BPaaS Services
