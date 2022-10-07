The Global IT Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market is expected to grow by $281.25 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global IT Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market and it is poised to grow by $281. 25 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.

12% during the forecast period. Our report on the IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency, growing digital transformation in organizations, and increased adoption of software-defined infrastructure.

The IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market is segmented as below:

By Type

• IT related BPO

• Contact centers BPO

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise of emerging countries as call center destinations as one of the prime reasons driving the IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising number of acquisitions and partnerships and increased adoption of application outsourcing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market covers the following areas:

• IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market sizing

• IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market forecast

• IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Acora Ltd, Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Concentrix Corp., Dofort Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Helpware Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., ITC Ltd., Outsource Accelerator Ventures OPC, Solutions Connected LLC, Tag EServices Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Unisys Corp., Unity Communications LLC, Wipro Ltd., and CGI INC. Also, the IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

