Global Business Short-term Risks Report 2022: Top 10 Risks from the Russo-Ukrainian War, Stagflation, Contagious Diseases to Nuclear Advancement Risk and Energy Market Uncertainty

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Short-term Risks that Will Impact Your Business" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Post-pandemic, 2022 has triggered a unique set of challenges that are already causing major disruptions to business.

As countries are slowly recovering from the pandemic, year 2022 has already caused severe damage to business confidence, ranging from economic slowdown, to the Russo-Ukrainian War, to supply chain disruptions, to talent shortages, to rising commodity prices and a falling consumer confidence index.

Business priorities appear to be shifting in the near-term, as companies struggle to stay afloat amidst an overall uncertain economic climate. In these times, it is, therefore, critical to identify and reassess both internal and external short-term risks to your business.

Top 10 major risks that businesses must consider in the short term to build a holistic mitigation strategy.

1. Stagflation: A Looming Economic Crisis
2. Supply Chain Disruption
3. Geopolitical Instability: Global Catastrophe
4. Data Privacy & Cyber Risks
5. Mental Well-being
6. Contagious Diseases
7. Extreme Weather Events
8. Global Talent Shortage
9. Energy Market Uncertainty: Transition to Alternative Energy Solutions
10. Nuclear Advancement Risk

The author not only analyses the outspread and impact of these risks, but also reflects on global resilience by offering recommendations and best practices to help countries, businesses, and the international community tackle the most imminent threats.

We encourage you to make it a priority to acutely assess these market risks, with an objective to drive dialogue and engagement in periodic risk assessments that will help you not just survive - but thrive - in a distressed business environment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative

  • Why is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • Our Mega Trend Universe - Overview

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Outlook for 2022

  • Top 10 Risks to Watch Out for in the Short Term

  • Global Risks Assessment Summary - 10-year Outlook

3. Top 10 Short-term Risks Outlook

  • Stagflation - A Looming Economic Crisis

  • Supply Chain Disruption

  • Geopolitical Instability - Global Catastrophe

  • Data Privacy and Cyber Risks

  • Mental Well-being

  • Contagious Diseases

  • Extreme Weather Events

  • Global Talent Shortage - Threat to Workforce of the Future

  • Energy Market Uncertainty - Transition to Alternative Energy Solutions

  • Nuclear Advancement Risk

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - AI-based Risk Simulation and Management

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Flexible Fulfilment to Minimize Supply Chain Roadblocks

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Personalized Micro-learning for Workforce Upskilling

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kyyzwe

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


