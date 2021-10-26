U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

Global Business Travel Insurance Market (2021 to 2030) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Travel Insurance Market By Coverage Type, Distribution Channels, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Business travel insurance is an insurance product that offers coverage to corporate owners for unforeseeable incidences occurred during the travelling. It provides expenses for trip revocation, emergency medical treatment, flight suspensions, missing luggage, and public liability to minimize financial uncertainty during business travelling. Furthermore, increase in adoption of travel insurance policy among businesses due to various offers provided by several intermediaries such as insurance aggregators, banks, and insurance brokers contributes toward the growth of the global market. The distribution channel helps businesses to buy affordable insurance policy during travelling internationally, which fosters the growth of the market.

Increase in use of digital distribution channel among insurance providers to boost the business sales and strengthened government regulations toward cross-border travelling act as the key driving forces of the growth of the global business travel insurance market. In addition, rapid increase in national and international travelling for businesses is accelerating the growth of the global market.

However, limited data sets for offering affordable insurance policy hampers the growth of market. On the contrary, surge in spending of businesses on high cost products & services and adoption of digital tools such as artificial intelligence (AI), application program interface (API), global positioning system (GPS), and data analytics to deliver affordable insurance policies are expected to provide remunerative opportunity for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

The global business travel insurance market is segmented into coverage type, distribution channels, application and region. By coverage type, the market is segregated into single-trip travel insurance and multi-trip travel insurance. On the basis of distribution channels, it is categorized into insurance intermediaries, insurance companies, banks, insurance brokers and insurance aggregators. As per the application, the market is bifurcated into domestic and international. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global business travel insurance market industry include Allianz, American International Group Inc., Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A., AXA, Chubb, Nationwide, Seven Corners Inc., TravelSafe, USI Insurance Services LLC, and Zurich. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the business travel insurance market industry.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of global business travel insurance market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

  • Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global business travel insurance market share is provided in the report.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

  • The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE
3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE
3.2. KEY FINDINGS
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
3.3.2. Threat of new entrants
3.3.3. Threat of substitutes
3.3.4. Competitive rivalry
3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers
3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING 2020
3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities

CHAPTER 4: BUSINESS TRAVEL INSURANCE MARKET BY COVERAGE TYPE
4.1. OVERVIEW
4.2. SINGLE TRIP TRAVEL INSURANCE
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.3. MULTI TRIP TRAVEL INSURANCE
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: BUSINESS TRAVEL INSURANCE MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS
5.1. OVERVIEW
5.2. INSURANCE INTERMEDIARIES
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.3. INSURANCE COMPANIES
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.4. BANKS
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.5. INSURANCE BROKERS
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.6. INSURANCE AGGREGATORS
5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: BUSINESS TRAVEL INSURANCE MARKET BY APPLICATION
6.1. OVERVIEW
6.2. DOMESTIC
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
6.3. INTERNATIONAL
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: BUSINESS TRAVEL INSURANCE MARKET BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. ALLIANZ GROUP
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Key Executives
8.1.3. Company snapshot
8.1.4. Operating business segments
8.1.5. Product portfolio
8.1.6. Business performance
8.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.2. AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Key Executives
8.2.3. Company snapshot
8.2.4. Operating business segments
8.2.5. Product portfolio
8.2.6. Business performance
8.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.3. ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI SPA
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Key Executives
8.3.3. Company snapshot
8.3.4. Operating business segments
8.3.5. Product portfolio
8.3.6. Business performance
8.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.4. AXA
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Key Executives
8.4.3. Company snapshot
8.4.4. Operating business segments
8.4.5. Product portfolio
8.4.6. Business performance
8.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.5. CHUBB
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Key Executives
8.5.3. Company snapshot
8.5.4. Operating business segments
8.5.5. Product portfolio
8.5.6. Business performance
8.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.6. NATIONWIDE
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Key Executives
8.6.3. Company snapshot
8.6.4. Operating business segments
8.6.5. Product portfolio
8.6.6. Business performance
8.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.7. SEVEN CORNERS, INC
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Key Executives
8.7.3. Company snapshot
8.7.4. Operating business segments
8.7.5. Product portfolio
8.7.6. Business performance
8.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.8. TRAVELSAFE
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Key Executives
8.8.3. Company snapshot
8.8.4. Operating business segments
8.8.5. Product portfolio
8.8.6. Business performance
8.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.9. USI INSURANCE SERVICES LLC
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Key Executives
8.9.3. Company snapshot
8.9.4. Operating business segments
8.9.5. Product portfolio
8.9.6. Business performance
8.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.10. ZURICH
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Key Executives
8.10.3. Company snapshot
8.10.4. Operating business segments
8.10.5. Product portfolio
8.10.6. Business performance
8.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f8gzc9

