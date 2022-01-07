U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,691.50
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,108.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,780.50
    +21.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,201.70
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.98
    +0.52 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.30
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8660
    +0.0260 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,419.66
    -678.19 (-1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,059.86
    -31.48 (-2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.97
    +1.60 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
COMING UP:

December jobs report: Payrolls expected to accelerate as unemployment rate falls to 4.1%

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Global Butadiene Rubber Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Versalis, JSR and Precision Associates Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Hoses, Cables, Belts, Molded & Extruded Products, Seals & O-rings, Rubber Compounds, Adhesives & Sealants), by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nitrile butadiene rubber market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is anticipated to grow by developing automotive, mechanical engineering, medical, construction, oil and gas, and other sectors across the globe. Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) products are used for sealing, medical gloves, and belts in transmission and conveyor devices which are expected to drive its demand in the sectors mentioned above over the forecast period.

Nitrile butadiene rubber exhibits low gas permeability, heat resistance, toughness, high tensile strength, good oil resistance, abrasion resistance, low compression set, and resilience. These properties make it popular in applications requiring oil resistance, performance under extreme temperatures, and personal protection. Due to its more comprehensive temperature range, nitrile butadiene rubber is used in the aerospace sector for self-sealing fuel tanks and bladders. Also, hypoallergenic qualities of nitrile butadiene rubber have created the opportunity to manufacture thinner disposable gloves in medical end-use to heavy-duty gloves in nuclear applications.

Key market players are executing expansion strategies to enter new markets and reach a broader audience in the end-use sectors. In April 2021, ARLANXEO entered the Indian sub-continent with the launch of ARLANXEO India Private Limited. India has one of the largest vehicle markets globally and is expected to grow by the end of 2021 further. By growing its presence in India, ARLANXEO aims to broaden its capabilities to meet the needs of quickly expanding industries in India, such as automotive, tires, pharmaceutical, and end-user products.

The market has witnessed mergers and acquisitions by major players to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in April 2020, Synthomer plc acquired OMNOVA Solutions Inc. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Synthomer plc's presence in North America and increase its presence in Asia, Europe with further penetration of the market in China.

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Report Highlights

  • The market was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028

  • The medical end-use segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period in terms of revenue. The significant CAGR is attributed to increasing use of nitrile butadiene rubber in medical gloves

  • The seals and o-rings dominated the product segment in the market and accounted for more than 18.0% of the overall revenue in 2020. This high share is attributed to its use in oil and gas, automotive, medical, construction, and mining end uses

  • The increasing demand for nitrile butadiene rubber in automotive owing to its properties such as resistance to oil and chemicals, structural stability in extreme temperatures, and impact resistance is expected to drive the market for nitrile butadiene rubber

  • Asia Pacific accounted for more than 55.0% of the overall revenue share in 2020. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Segment & Scope
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1 Raw Material Trends
3.4 Regulatory Framework
3.4.1 Code of federal regulations
3.4.2 Butadiene
3.5 Market Dynamics
3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.5.1.1 Ascending demand from oil & gas industry
3.5.1.2 Increasing demand from automotive indsutry
3.5.2 Market restraint Analysis
3.5.2.1 Volatile raw material prices
3.6 Business Environment Analysis: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
3.6.1 Porters five forces analysis
3.6.2 PESTLE analysis

Chapter 4 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
4.2 Hoses
4.2.1 Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) Market estimates and forecasts, by hoses, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.3 Belts
4.3.1 Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) Market estimates and forecasts, by belts, 2017 - 2028 (KiloKilotons) (USD Million)
4.4 Cables
4.4.1 Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) Market estimates and forecasts, by cables, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.5 Molded & Extruded Products
4.5.1 Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) Market estimates and forecasts, by molded & extruded products, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.6 Seals & O-rings
4.6.1 Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) Market estimates and forecasts, by Seals & O-rings, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.7 Rubber Compounds
4.7.1 Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) Market estimates and forecasts, by rubber compounds, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.8 Adhesives & Sealants
4.8.1 Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) Market estimates and forecasts, by adhesives & sealants, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.9 Gloves
4.9.1 Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) Market estimates and forecasts, by GLOVES, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.10 Foamed Products
4.10.1 Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) Market estimates and forecasts, by foamed Products, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.11 Others
4.11.1 Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) Market estimates and forecasts, by others, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.2 Automotive
5.2.1 Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market estimates and forecasts, in automotive, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.3 Mechanical Engineering
5.3.1 Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market estimates and forecasts, in mechanical engineering, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.4 Oil & Gas
5.4.1 Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market estimates and forecasts, in oil & gas, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.5 Metallurgy & Mining
5.5.1 Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market estimates and forecasts, in metallurgy & mining, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.6 Construction
5.6.1 Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market estimates and forecasts, in construction, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.7 Medical
5.7.1 Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market estimates and forecasts, in medical, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.8 Others
5.8.1 Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market estimates and forecasts, in others, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry
7.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization
7.3 Vendor Landscape
7.3.1 List of Key Distributors & Channel Partners
7.3.2 List of Potential costumers
7.3.3 Competitive Dashboard Analysis
7.3.4 List of Private Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 ARLANXEO
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.2 Financial performance
8.1.3 Product Benchmarking
8.1.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.2 Zeon Chemicals L.P.
8.2.1 Company Overview
8.2.2 Financial performance
8.2.3 Product benchmarking
8.3 NITRIFLEX
8.3.1 Company Overview
8.3.2 Product Benchmarking
8.4 SIBUR
8.4.1 Company Overview
8.4.2 Financial performance
8.4.3 Product benchmarking
8.4.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.5 PetroChina Company Limited
8.5.1 Company Overview
8.5.2 Financial Performance
8.5.3 Product Benchmarking
8.6 Dynasol Group
8.6.1 Company Overview
8.6.2 Product benchmarking
8.7 Synthos S.A.
8.7.1 Company Overview
8.7.2 Product Benchmarking
8.8 KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL
8.8.1 Company Overview
8.8.2 Financial Performance
8.8.3 Product Benchmarking
8.9 LG Chem
8.9.1 Company Overview
8.9.2 Financial Performance
8.9.3 Product Benchmarking
8.9.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.10 Versalis S.p.A.
8.10.1 Company Overview
8.10.2 Financial Performance
8.10.3 Product Benchmarking
8.11 JSR Corporation
8.11.1 Company Overview
8.11.2 Financial Performance
8.11.3 Product Benchmarking
8.11.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.12 AirBoss of America
8.12.1 Company Overview
8.12.2 Financial Performance
8.12.3 Product Benchmarking
8.12.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.13 Atlantic Gasket Corporation
8.13.1 Company Overview
8.13.2 Product Benchmarking
8.14 Precision Associates Inc.
8.14.1 Company Overview
8.14.2 Product Benchmarking
8.15 Anqing Hualan Technology Co., Ltd.
8.15.1 Company Overview
8.15.2 Product Benchmarking
8.15.3 Strategic Initiatives
8.16 NANTEX Industry Co., Ltd.
8.16.1 Company Overview
8.16.2 Financial Performance
8.16.3 Product Benchmarking
8.17 Apcotex Industries Limited
8.17.1 Company Overview
8.17.2 Financial Performance
8.17.3 Product Benchmarking
8.18 Chang Rubber
8.18.1 Company Overview
8.18.2 Product Benchmarking
8.19 Hanna Rubber Company
8.19.1 company Overview
8.19.2 Product benchmarking

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s0iwta

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sinking This Week

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were sinking 15.1% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only news from the company in recent days was an announcement that its CEO, Stanley Erck, will participate in the virtual J.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Core Laboratories Surged Double Digits This Week

    Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) rose sharply this week, with these stocks up 11.6%, 13.2%, and 14.3% on the week, respectively, as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. Better news about the omicron coronavirus variant, strong U.S. jobs growth, and a drama-free OPEC+ meeting all boosted sentiment for demand, pointing to a scenario in which the omicron variant's impact on the economy would likely be less than feared. More good economic news arrived in Wednesday's December private payroll number, which also came in stronger than expected.

  • GameStop soars 30% in after-hours on reported NFT plans

    GameStop’s (GME) stock is surging in after-hours after a report that the video game retailer is launching a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The company has a link on the GameStop URL soliciting creators in the NFT marketplace.

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Surged After Hours

    The stock's activity could lead to a false bullish narrative

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • Bitcoin will see its 'dot-com moment' over next year or two: Charts technician

    It's been a bad start of the year for Bitcoin (BTC-USD), and 2022 could bring more pain.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Just Soared

    What happened Shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) soared on Thursday -- a day late. The company made a big announcement on Wednesday, and the stock spiked higher in pre-market trading.

  • I’m 68, my husband is terminally ill, and his $3 million estate will go to his son. I want to spend the rest of my days traveling – will I have enough money?

    First, develop a plan (some may call it a budget), said Robert Gilliland, managing director and senior wealth adviser at Concenture Wealth Management. Take into consideration every single possible expense you anticipate spending after your husband dies, and account for inflation as well. Also think about healthcare, which is a major expense in any retirees’ budget, utilities, emergency expenses, the occasional meal or entertainment, and so on.

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 60% Rally for These 3 Stocks

    The key to investment success in 2022 is likely to be diversity; that is, a broad range of portfolio allocations that spread investment money across multiple sectors. In short, don’t put all of your eggs into one basket. Last year saw tremendous gains – some 29% on the S&P 500 – fueled by better-than-expected earnings. The rebound from the short, sharp 2020 COVID recession was real, but may have also given investors a distorted picture of the markets. For starters, the supply chain disruptions o

  • 2022 Auto Industry Outlook

    Tyson Jominy, J.D. Power VP of data and analytics, joins Yahoo Finance to share the company’s outlook on the automotive industry in 2022 and beyond.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped 5% Again Today

    Building on gains won through an endorsement by Charlie Munger yesterday, Chinese tech stock Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) continued to soar higher on Thursday. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, Alibaba shares are up 4.7% -- and you can probably thank Benchmark Capital for that. Benchmark, you see, gave Alibaba a kind of backhanded compliment this morning.

  • Here’s How Exxon Could Go Even Bigger on Its Dividend

    Oil companies used to compete on how much crude they could produce. Truist analyst Neal Dingmann wrote in a report published Thursday that Exxon looks as if it is going to generate more than enough cash to pay off debt and still have enough to raise its dividend and buyback. The idea that Exxon could raise its dividend had seemed unthinkable just a year ago, because the company looked as if it might have to cut the payout.

  • Trump-Linked Stocks Rally With Truth Social App Debut on the Horizon

    (Bloomberg) -- The blank-check company set to bring Donald Trump’s media company public rallied along with other stocks tied to the former president after news his social media app is close to making its debut.The Truth Social network app, a piece of Trump’s plans for a media and tech empire, is expected to be available starting Feb. 21, according to a posting in Apple’s App Store. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the company set to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, spiked 20%

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Is Sinking This Week

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were sinking 11.3% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only announcement from Teladoc was that it plans to participate in the virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next week. Second, the overall stock market has been highly volatile, with the Federal Reserve confirming that interest rate hikes are on the way.