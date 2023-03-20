Global Butane Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $149.28 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.1%

Company Logo

Global Butane Market

Global Butane Market

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Butane Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (LPG, Petrochemicals, Refineries, Others) By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global butane market is expected to reach USD 149.28 billion by 2030 expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

British Petroleum

Chevron Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Valero Energy Corporation

Conocco Phillips Inc.

Devron Energy Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Proton Gases India Pvt. Ltd.

Perenco

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Linde AG

TotalEnergies

Praxair

The growth is majorly driven by the rising utilization of LPG in residential and commercial application such as cooking. The primary application of butane is the production of LPG, which has been gaining momentum, both as a domestic fuel as well as a transportation fuel in the form of auto gas.

Increasing government support in the parts of Asia Pacific to make LPG as a primary domestic fuel is also expected to fuel the market growth over the next few years.



LPG produced from oil refineries or gas-processing units is further distributed for heating and cooking purposes in residential as well as commercial purposes. LPG may also be used as a primary fuel for vehicles. Butane also finds application as the main fuel in cigarette lighters and also as a propellant in sprays such as deodorants. Iso-butane in its purest form may also be used as a refrigerant replacing the ozone layer-depleting halomethanes. It is also used as a lighter fuel for torches.



Growing demand for butane is also driven by the increasing consumption of auto gas in automobiles such as cars and buses. Compared to other fuels such as gasoline and diesel, auto gas and CNG are greener fuels, out of which auto gas is preferred due to its storage benefits, availability, and low cost.

Story continues

Auto gas vehicles cover 90.0% of the gasoline vehicles while CNG vehicles cover only 40% to 50.0% of the gasoline vehicle range. Compared to gasoline, auto gas, and CNG reduces carbon emissions by 20.0%, but auto gas vehicles do it in a more cost-efficient way.



Companies such as British Petroleum, ExxonMobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, ConocoPhillips, Total SA, and China National Petroleum Corporation have forward-integrated their operations venturing into diverse oil & gas segments including natural gas processing and crude oil refining. Companies in this segment of butane value chain have been divesting some downstream businesses lately, in order to concentrate wholly on core refining operations.



Butane Market Report Highlights

Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) is the fastest-growing application segment by revenue with a CAGR of 4.2% on the account of its growing consumption in cooking and heating for residential and commercial use.

Petrochemicals is the second fastest growing application by revenue with a CAGR of 4.0% on the account of the rising use of petrochemical in industrial use for the production of plastics, fertilizers, medical equipment, tires, and others.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region by revenue with a CAGR of 4.5% because of the increasing utilization of butane in the production of LPG in countries like China and India.

Covid-19 positively impacted the market owing to the rising demand for cooking gas on account of the prolonged lockdown situation across the globe.

The health effects caused by heavy exposure of butane may create opportunities for alternatives, which may restrain the growth of the butane market over the projected years.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $108.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $149.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Butane Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.2 Manufacturing Trends

3.4 Technology Trends

3.5 Price Trend Analysis

3.5.1 Factor Influencing Prices

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1 Increasing Penetration of LPG as a Domestic Fuel in Emerging Markets

3.7.1.2 Growth of Global Autogas Vehicle Industry

3.7.1.3 Rapid Petrochemicals Capacity Expansion in the Middle East

3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Substitute Products for Gasoline Blending

3.7.2.2 Volatility in Prices of Raw Materials

3.7.3 Industry Opportunities

3.7.4 Industry Challenges

3.8 Impact of COVID-19

3.9 Business Environment Analysis

3.9.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.9.2 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Butane Market: Supplier Portfolio Analysis

4.1 List of Raw Material Suppliers

4.2 Portfolio Analysis/Kraljic Matrix

4.3 Engagement Model

4.4 Negotiation Strategies

4.5 Sourcing Best Practices



Chapter 5 Butane Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030 (%)

5.1.1 Liquid Petroleum Gases (LPG)

5.1.1.1 Butane Estimates And Forecasts, In Liquid Petroleum Gases (LPG), 2018 - 2030 (Million Tons) (USD Million)

5.1.1.2 Residential/Commercial

5.1.1.2.1 Butane Estimates And Forecasts, In Residential/Commercial, 2018 - 2030 (Million Tons) (USD Million)

5.1.1.3 Chemical/Petrochemical

5.1.1.3.1 Butane Estimates And Forecasts, In Chemical/Petrochemical, 2018 - 2030 (Million Tons) (USD Million)

5.1.1.4 Industrial

5.1.1.4.1 Butane Estimates And Forecasts, In Industrial, 2018 - 2030 (Million Tons) (USD Million)

5.1.1.5 Auto Fuel

5.1.1.5.1 Butane Estimates And Forecasts, In Auto Fuel, 2018 - 2030 (Million Tons) (USD Million)

5.1.1.6 Refineries

5.1.1.6.1 Butane Estimates And Forecasts, In Refineries, 2018 - 2030 (Million Tons) (USD Million)

5.1.1.7 Others

5.1.1.7.1 Butane Estimates And Forecasts, In Others, 2018 - 2030 (Million Tons) (USD Million)

5.1.2 Petrochemicals

5.1.2.1 Butane Estimates And Forecasts, In Petrochemicals, 2018 - 2030 (Million Tons) (USD Million)

5.1.3 Refineries

5.1.3.1 Butane Estimates And Forecasts, In Refineries, 2018 - 2030 (Million Tons) (USD Million)

5.1.4 Others

5.1.4.1 Butane Estimates And Forecasts, In Others, 2018 - 2030 (Million Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Butane Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

7.1.1 Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

7.2 Vendor Landscape

7.2.1 list of distributors and channel partners

7.2.2 Key Potential customers

7.3 Key Company Positioning

7.3.1 Company Market Positioning analysis



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lklcfs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



