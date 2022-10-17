Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Growth in Global Plastics Production & High Demand from the Prepared Food Industry

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market by Grade (Food, Technical), End-Use Industry (Plastic & Rubber, Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Personal Care) and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Butylated Hydroxytoluene market is projected to grow from USD 230 million in 2022 to USD 301 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2027.

The growth of the Butylated Hydroxytoluene market is attributed to their high demand in plastic & rubber, animal feed and others industries.

Technical grade segment to be the largest grade of Butylated Hydroxytoluene

Technical grade BHT is mainly used in plastics, rubbers & elastomers, lubricating & specialty oils, industrial fats, oils & fatty acids, biodiesel fuel blends, linseed, soy & other plant-derived oils, and printing inks & coatings. Sasol Limited (South Africa) is the leading manufacturer of technical grade BHT globally.

Animal feed to be the second-largest segment during the forecast period

BHT protects the fat-soluble vitamins and other nutrients against oxidative degradation and loss of active ingredients in animal feed. It is widely used as a poultry feed additive and helps reduce mortality in the chicken population exposed to the infectious 'Newcastle' disease virus.

North America to be the second-largest market for Butylated Hydroxytoluene

North America is the second-largest market for Butylated Hydroxytoluene, accounting for a share of 29.4%, in terms of value, in 2021. The region is a leading producer of chemicals, petrochemicals, food & beverages, plastics, and personal care, globally. High per capita income, high skilled workforce, huge customer base, and easy access to raw materials have propelled the industrial development of the region.

This creates lucrative opportunities for chemicals, petrochemicals, food & beverages, plastics producers to establish manufacturing facilities. This, in turn, increases the demand for BHT in the region.

Competitive landscape

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Butylated Hydroxytoluene market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.

The Butylated Hydroxytoluene market comprises major manufacturers such as

Sasol Limited (South Africa)

LANXESS (Germany)

Eastman Chemical Company (US)

Oxiris Chemicals S.A. (Spain)

Camlin Fine Science (India)

Finoric LLC (US)

