U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,908.25
    -22.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,609.00
    -134.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,863.00
    -106.75 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,707.50
    -8.20 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.90
    -2.81 (-2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.30
    -6.40 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.23
    -0.35 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0458
    -0.0061 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.82
    +0.83 (+2.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2193
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5230
    -1.4250 (-1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    27,352.45
    -3,611.62 (-11.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    609.06
    -117.63 (-16.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,197.04
    -150.62 (-2.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Global Buy Now, Pay Later Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Customers’ payment preference has shifted from credit to debit, which changed their shopping habits away from bulk credit card payments. Zero-interest fees and flexible repayment plans are among the factors that customers consider when choosing a pay-later method.

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Buy Now, Pay Later Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276197/?utm_source=GNW


The buy now, pay later (BNPL) payment approach has emerged as an alternative credit payment—especially for younger consumers who often have a limited credit history and low credit scores.BNPL enables them to make purchases without paying the total amount upfront.

This credit solution allows consumers to split payment into 3 or 4 installments over a period up to 2 months with no interest charged.BNPL providers are emerging, primarily on the strength of their next-generation platforms and well-suited credit underwriting model that are designed to serve customers of various credit levels.

Additionally, these platforms integrate seamlessly with a wide range of merchants across industry, size, and order value. This key factor will create more value for both consumers and merchants, drive repeat use of BNPL platforms, and consequently increase transaction value. The global BNPL market experienced growth in 2021 and is on track to achieve a global transaction value of $656.34 billion in 2026, mainly driven by an increase in eCommerce transactions and the growing adoption of BNPL services among merchants and customers, especially in the North America and Europe. Additionally, an increase in funding for technology platforms and international market expansion in Asia-Pacific, particularly Australia, Japan, and India, will boost market growth.This study covers the BNPL market in 4 key global regions: North and Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa and Middle East. The study covers a market overview based on online and physical/in-store merchants, growth opportunities for players in the BNPL industry, and insights into key regional companies. Market forecast discussions and total transaction volume forecasts are based on the market’s growth drivers and restraints. The study period is 2020–2026 and forecast span 2022–2026 using a base year of 2021.
Author: Dewi Rengganis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276197/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Crypto: TerraUSD stablecoin drops below peg value amid sell-off

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what TerraUSD's price falling below its fixed value means for stablecoins.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Rivian earnings provide a ‘small victory if you’re long’: Analyst

    CFRA Vice President and Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Rivian's Q1 earnings report, the EV manufacturer's production forecasts for 2022, its revenue miss, and Ford selling a portion of its shares.

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortu

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Crypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksCoinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $13

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor tries to defuse fears over MicroStrategy margin call

    The Bitcoin evangelist says there's plenty more collateral it can still pledge to meet its loan covenants, without having to resort to a fire sale of crypto.

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues to Hover Just Above a Major Support Level

    The Euro has gone back and forth yet again during the trading session on Wednesday, despite the fact that the CPI numbers have come out much hotter than anticipated.

  • Lordstown Motors completes long-anticipated agreements with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors Corp. has completed long-anticipated agreements to sell its electric vehicle-making facility to affiliates of Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, which will manufacture and co-develop EVs at the plant. Shares of Lordstown Motors (Nasdaq: RIDE) — which have been punished in recent weeks as the deadline for the agreements was postponed — were up 34% to $1.51 in aftermarket trading on Wednesday evening. Without the infusion of cash, manufacturing expertise and supply chain connections supplied by the Foxconn agreements, Lordstown Motors operations were in jeopardy of closing.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Is Upstart's Stock a Buy After Crashing This Week?

    At Tuesday's prices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down almost 25% in 2022, and many individual stocks have fallen much more than that. The company's disappointing guidance reflected the macroeconomic uncertainty for the coming year, yet it might be getting oversold right now. At Wednesday morning's prices, the stock was down about 80% year to date, which potentially gives investors a major discount if it can survive this tough economic environment.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Selloff in Stocks Isn’t Over Yet, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in stocks isn’t over just yet, according to Morgan Stanley strategists, who see scope for both US and European equities to correct further amid mounting concerns of slowing growth.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates Feud with StockX, Says Site is Selling Fake ShoesValue Stocks Power Gai

  • The Tech Selloff Is Ugly. But the 2000 and 2008 Crashes Were Far Worse.

    The Nasdaq Composite is firmly in bear territory, but it has a long way to go to match tech meltdowns of the past.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the popular stocks getting crushed on Wednesday. To take a look at some more stocks that are declining, go to These 5 Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today. The major stock market indices are in the red today after the inflation data for April was published. It was […]