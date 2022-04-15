Global Buy Now Pay Later Markets and Trends Report 2022: BNPL to Maintain Strong Growth Through 2026
Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Buy Now Pay Later Market and Trends 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
BNPL services expanding their share of global B2C E-Commerce
According to findings in the new report, the number of BNPL users worldwide has increased significantly last year and is projected to maintain strong growth through 2026.
By that year, close to a quarter of online retail sales is expected to stem from BNPL. The adoption is mainly driven by the younger generations which show the highest BNPL user penetration rates among all demographic groups, according to surveys in the U.S. and the UK.
Moreover, a sampling of U.S. consumers highlighted the most popular products purchased using the BNPL payment method in 2021. These were "Electronics", "Clothing and fashion items" and "Furniture appliances".
BNPL service providers double their users and Klarna launches new features to drive market expansion
As a result of increased demand for BNPL services, leading service providers Klarna, Afterpay, and Affirm each doubled their user base during 2021.
Even with such rapid growth, the three BNPL specialists still face increasing competitive pressure as more players are entering the space and pushing retailer fees down. In response, the BNPL leaders expand beyond their traditional offerings. For example, Klarna recently launched a super-app supporting all services around online shopping.
Questions Covered in the report:
What was the size of the global BNPL market in 2021 and how is it projected to grow through 2026?
How high is BNPL user penetration across different markets?
What are online shoppers' attitudes towards using BNPL services?
Which were the most popular product categories purchased using BNPL in 2021?
Who are the major BNPL market players worldwide?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Overview
BNPL Industry and Trends Overview, March 2022
BNPL B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2021e & 2026f
Number of BNPL Users, in millions, 2021e & 2026f
BNPL Share of B2C E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2021e & 2026f
Share of Adults Who Would Prefer to Use BNPL to Buy An Item They Could Not Afford Immediately, by Selected Countries, in %, December 2021
Breakdown of E-Commerce Websites Offering BNPL as a Payment Method, by Countries, in %, October 2021
Market Shares of BNPL Services, in % of Top E-Commerce Websites Supporting BNPL as a Payment Method, March 2022
Number of Klarna's Users, in millions, 2019-2021
Number of Afterpay's Active Customers, by Region, in millions, H1 2020 & H1 2021
Number of Affirms's Active Users, in millions, June 2019-2021
3. North America
3.1. USA
BNPL Share of B2C E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2021e & 2025f
BNPL Share of Fashion B2C E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2021e
BNPL Users, in millions, 2020-2025f
BNPL User Penetration Rate, in % of Internet Users, by Age Groups, 2021 & 2025f
Top 3 BNPL Platforms Used, in % of BNPL Users, May 2021
Top 6 Most Used BNPL Apps, in % of Downloads in the BNPL Category, Q1 2021
Product Categories Purchased With BNPL, in % of BNPL Users, March 2021
Reasons to Use BNPL, in % of BNPL Users, March 2021
Share of BNPL Users Preferring BNPL over Credit Cards, in %, August 2021
Preferences of BNPL Users if BNPL Was Not Offered, in % of Purchases, October 2021
4. Europe
4.1. UK
Share of Online Shoppers Using BNPL, Compared to Credit Card, by Age Group, in %, July 2021
Product Categories Paid with BNPL Services, in % of Respondents, July 2021
Average Customer Debt, in GBP, by Selected BNPL Providers, 2020 & 2021
BNPL Services Used, in % of Respondents, 2020 & 2021
Share of Top 100 E-Commerce Websites Accepting Klarna and Afterpay/Clearpay, in %, May 2021
4.2. Germany
Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Payment Methods, incl. "Payment by Invoice" and "Installments/Financing", in %, 2020-2021
Breakdown of Preferred Payment Methods, incl. BNPL, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021
Breakdown of Klarna Services Used, in % of Klarna Users, March 2022
5. Asia
5.1. Australia
BNPL Sales, in AUD billion, FY 2019 & FY 2021
Attitude of Online Shoppers Towards BNPL Services, in % of Respondents, May 2021
Type of Debt Held, incl. BNPL Loans, in % of Consumers, Q1 2021
Level of Concern/Stress Over Type Debt, by Type of Debt, incl. BNPL Loan, Q1 2021
Product Categories Purchased Using BNPL Services, in % of Consumers, Q1 2021
Afterpay's Share of B2C E-Commerce Sales, 2020 & 2021e
5.2. India
Share of Internet Users Who Used BNPL to Pay Online, in %, H1 2021
BNPL Sales, in USD billion, Number of Users, in million, 2021e & 2026, and Selected BNPL Providers, February 2022
5.3. Singapore
Share of Adults Who Would Prefer to Use BNPL to Buy An Item They Could Not Afford Immediately, in %, December 2021
Tenure and Late Fee of Selected BNPL Providers, January 2022
6. Middle East and Africa
6.1. Regional
BNPL Share of B2C E-Commerce Transactions, in %, 2021e
Overview of Selected BNPL Providers, incl. Launch Year, Country of Origin, Number of Employees, Total Funding Received, Installments, and Key Partnerships, October 2021
Companies Mentioned
Affirm
Afterpay
Amazon
Atome
Clearpay
Flipkart
Grab Paylater
Hoolah
Klarna
Mastercard
Monzo
Pace
Paypal
Paytm
Rely
Revolut
Visa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q58xbu
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900