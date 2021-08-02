The Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market is expected to grow by $ 1.01 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 20.72% during the forecast period

Global BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the BYOD and enterprise mobility market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 01 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 20.

72% during the forecast period. Our report on BYOD and enterprise mobility market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost savings with BYOD, rapid adoption of BYOD policy, and increasing number of Internet users via devices. In addition, cost savings with BYOD is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The BYOD and enterprise mobility market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The BYOD and enterprise mobility market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Devices

• Security

• Software



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing awareness of cloud-based BYOD security as one of the prime reasons driving the BYOD and enterprise mobility market growth during the next few years. Also, high-power processors developed for IoT devices and increased adoption by SMEs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on BYOD and enterprise mobility market covers the following areas:

Byod and enterprise mobility market sizing

Byod and enterprise mobility market forecast

Byod and enterprise mobility market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading BYOD and enterprise mobility market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Also, the BYOD and enterprise mobility market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

