Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Report 2021-2027: Market will Continue to Grow and Reach $180.8 Billion
Dublin, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BYOD and Enterprise Mobility - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As the Global Pandemic Spreads & Telecommuting Takes On New Flavor, It's a New World of Opportunities Ahead for Enterprise Mobility Strategies.
The global market for BYOD & Enterprise Mobility is expected to spike by over 21.1% in the year 2020 supported by the unprecedented exodus to work from home (WFH) models. The market will continue to grow and reach US$ 180.8 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.
With COVID-19 ushering in a phase of social distancing and lockdowns, the trend towards remote working has gained momentum, stronger than ever before. With the world confronted by the COVID-19 pandemic, several business operations have felt the need for technologies to remain operational amidst such emergencies. The pandemic has accentuated the need for adaptability among organizations to shift from the traditional office model to the digital workplace.
Staying ahead of the competition involves embracing needed change which in the current times is companies going digital, enabling remote working options and adopting the Bring your own device (BYOD) approach, that are all characteristics of enterprise mobility. Enterprise mobility adds agility to the system and in turn enables businesses stay operational during times of crisis.
Mobility & BYOD are no longer attractive and productive technologies to have. They have emerged to be critical for business continuity in COVID-19 times. Due to pandemic, more than 87% of companies have required or encouraged employees to work from home. While IT/ITES enterprises have been the frontrunners in adopting the model, enterprises operating in several other sectors including banking, telecommunications, Health & medical services, and education & training, have also embraced the model in a major way.
Besides effectively processing the IT/ITES projects, the 'work-from-home' model can be highly useful in customer relationship and customer support operations such as Call center/customer service representatives, and virtual assistants, as well as in other activities such as online collaboration, translators, data entry and transcription, among others.
The beginning of the year 2020 witnessed companies adopting BYOD programs overnight to ensure a seamless transition to remote work. BYOD which originally emerged as an employee productivity enhancement tool has now become critical in coping with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
With millions of people today working from home, the world economy has reached a 'tipping point' in favor of working from home. Investments in enterprise mobility & BYOD are expected to spike as companies scramble to build infrastructures that support & enhance working from home productivity in the age of COVID-19.
Traditional solutions are being substituted by EMM vendors who can provide consolidated services for a variety of mobile appliances along with hybrid IT deployment. The future will see a shift to Internet of things (IoT) products and services. EMM and (IoT) together can improve user productivity by enhancing collaboration and decision making. IoT is on the verge of exploding with EMM facilitating the symbiosis between mobile network, immobile devices and enterprise apps. The coming together will ensure a controlled environment with standard security policies and enhanced overall productivity.
Companies are using a variety of devices such as smartphones, wearables, tablets, laptops, printers, desktops and other rugged devices, making EMM vendors popular as they can integrate all these devices with any operating system to maintain a seamless user interface along with efficiency. User identity verification is important as corporate content and data is being accessed by multiple mobile devices. EMM is emerging as a one stop solution for encryption, user authentication, anti-virus controls and remote data/device access.
EMM will play a major role in managing, streamlining, viewing, tracking, monitoring and securing all content, devices and apps of an organization ensuring that only authorized employees are able to access devices from anywhere at any time to enhance company productivity. Artificial Intelligence (AI) like IoT will play a major role in EMM.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Fast-Tracks Enterprise Mobility Initiatives
Enterprise Mobility: A Prelude
Snapshot of Business Cases Driving Adoption of Enterprise Mobility Solutions
Key Benefits Encouraging Mobility Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
Key Elements Targeted for Managed Mobility Deployments in the Short-Term Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments
Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Work Culture Encourages Growth
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD/COPE/COBO Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
Outlook
Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors
Emerging Markets: Hotspots for Growth
Key Issues & Challenges
Security Concerns
Costs
Device Management Issues
Lack of Enterprise Readiness
Complexity
Core Issues for Enterprise Mobility Deployment Ranked by the Level of Apprehension Attached by Enterprises Issue Ranking
Enterprise Mobility Ecosystem: An Overview
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Use of Mobile Computing Devices Drives Demand for Enterprise Mobility
Rapid Proliferation of Smartphones Lends Traction to Enterprise Mobility Market
Mobile Application Management Gains Momentum
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Redefines Enterprise Mobility
Cloud-based Applications Make Enterprise Mobility More Accessible
Pervasive Mobile Devices Drive BYOD
Introduction of 5G to Drive Enterprise Mobility
Extension of Digital Features into the Physical World via Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality
Greater Complexity Calls for Simpler App Solutions
Tailored Apps Encourage Adoption
Cross-Platform App Development Gains Traction
Rise in Use of Virtual Personal Assistants by Enterprises
Integration of IoT and EMM Usher in Added Benefits
Location-Based Service to Become an Integral Part of Offices
Security Solutions Gain Prominence
Rise in Use of Sophisticated Security Protocols
UEM Adoption Poised to Soar
Beacon Technology Gains Prominence
Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) in Focus
IT and Telecom Industry: Foremost Adopters of Enterprise Mobility
Banking & Financial Services Sector at the Forefront
Insurers Leverage Enterprise Mobility for Quicker Claim Processing
Global Retailers Seek to Tap Proficiency of Enterprise Mobility
Enterprise Mobility Gains Increasing Role in E-Commerce Sector
Healthcare Sector Adopts Enterprise Mobility for Improved Patient Care
Warehouses Prioritize Enterprise Mobility to Infuse Agility & Flexibility
Role & Importance of Enterprise Mobility in Warehouse Environments: A Snapshot
Growing Adoption of Enterprise Mobility Strategy in Manufacturing Sector
Mobility Gaining Wider Traction in EHS Management
Logistics, Travel & Transportation Sectors: High Potential Verticals
SMB Sector Intensifies Adoption Curve
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
