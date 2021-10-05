Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026: An Irresistible Tool to Achieve the Digital Transformation in Communication

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market - Analysis By End User, Type, Enterprise Size, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market was valued at USD 4205.20 Million in the year 2020.

Communications Platform-as-a-Service (C-PaaS) has emerged as an irresistible tool to achieve the digital transformation in communication by providing real-time communication solution to deliver an omnichannel experience.

Businesses across industries are deploying inventive C-PaaS solutions to fasten real-time communication features, i.e., voice, videos, and text within their platforms without having to additionally invest in backend infrastructure and interfaces.

Consumers are in the early innings of a technology-driven, decade long investment cycle centered on data-focused technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Automation, Digitalization and Internet of Things.

The C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market is propelling by these factors. Greater adoption of work from home will likely drive increased demand for faster and more omnipresent broadband networks by consumers and C-PaaS providers.

The pandemic has had a positive impact on the C-PaaS market growth. The major reason for the positive impact on the market is a rise in the demand for cloud-based business continuity tools and services, high dependency on public cloud services to meet their near-term business goals, and increased spending on cloud services by major industries due to COVID-19.

Even before COVID, customer engagement gave positioning and the way forward. It's a digital world, and people want better ways to engage and be engaged.

The major players operating in the C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) market include Sinch, 8x8, Inc., Slack Technologies, Inc., AGORA, INC., RingCentral, Inc., Twilio, Vonage Holdings Corp., Bandwidth Inc., Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Soprano Design, MessageBird.

These companies are providing affordable, efficient with new technology and C-PaaS services for many consumers in rural and urban area. These players have also acquired and collaborated with other players in the region for portfolio expansion and geographic penetration.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market: Product Overview



4. Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market

4.3 Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market Segmentation Analysis

5.1 Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market By End User

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By IT and Telecom- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By BFSI- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Retail and Ecommerce- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.6 By Healthcare- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.7 By Education Services- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.8 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market By Type

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market: By Type (2020 & 2026)

6.2 By Video- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.3 By Voice- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Data (messaging)- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market By Enterprise size

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market: By Enterprise size (2020 & 2026)

7.2 By SME- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3 By Large- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



9. North America C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 North America C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.2 North America C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market: Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By End User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare, Education Services, Others)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Type (Video, Voice, Data (messaging))

9.5 Market Segmentation By Enterprise Size (SME, Large)

9.6 North America C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

9.8 Competitive Scenario of North America C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market- By Country (2020 & 2026)

9.9 United States C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.10 United States C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market Segmentation By End User (2016-2026)

9.11 United States C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market Segmentation By Type (2016-2026)

9.12 United States C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market Segmentation By Enterprise Size (2016-2026)

9.13 Canada C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.14 Canada C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market Segmentation By End User (2016-2026)

9.15 Canada C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market Segmentation By Type (2016-2026)

9.16 Canada C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market Segmentation By Enterprise Size (2016-2026)



10. Europe C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. Asia Pacific C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



12. Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market Dynamics

12.1 Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market Drivers

12.2 Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market Restraints

12.3 Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market - By End User (Year 2026)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market - By Type (Year 2026)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market - By Enterprise Size (Year 2026)

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service)Market - By Region (Year 2026)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of global leading companies

14.2 SWOT Analysis- Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market

14.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market



15. Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market: Merger & Acquisitions



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

16.1 Sinch

16.2 8x8, Inc.

16.3 Slack Technologies Inc.

16.4 AGORA, INC.

16.5 RingCentral, Inc.

16.6 Twilio

16.7 Vonage Holdings Corp.

16.8 Bandwidth Inc.

16.9 Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

16.10 Soprano Design

16.11 MessageBird



