The global in-cabin automotive AI market is expected to reach $503.2 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 45.41% during the forecast period 2021-2026

ReportLinker
·3 min read

According to studies, customers make their first purchase of a particular car brand based mostly on outward look qualities, but the interior of the vehicle is what drives their likelihood of being a repetitive client.

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "In-Cabin Automotive AI Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Types, Applications, and Country Assessment - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128379/?utm_source=GNW


One of the most successful drivers in promoting customer loyalty is in-cabin AI and the experience it enables.The automakers are engaging with or looking to engage with key ecosystem providers to give additional value to their customers.

Improved driver experience and safety, as well as intelligent in-car assistance, are among some of the advantages offered by AI-powered cabins.

Market Segmentation

In-Cabin Automotive AI Market by Product

The global in-cabin automotive AI market has been segmented based on product including camera, radar, voice assistant, smart sensor.Among the various types of products, the camera holds the highest share as the monitoring systems contain a charge-coupled device (CCD) camera that can track the driver’s eye and is mounted on the steering column.

In case of an emergency situation, the system alerts the driver with warning sounds and flashing lights.If the driver fails to react in a timely manner, the vehicle will automatically apply the brakes.

A driver monitoring system (DMS) uses an infrared light-emitting diode (LED) and a camera to monitor the driver for signs of inattention or tiredness.

In-Cabin Automotive AI Market by Application

The global in-cabin automotive AI market has been segmented based on application driver monitoring system, occupant monitoring system, conversation assistance, smart HVAC.The driver monitoring system integrates the use of sensors, cameras, and other ‘intelligent’ equipment to provide aid, direction, and warning to the driver in a variety of crucial situations and emergencies.

Moreover, the rising number of traffic accidents globally as a result of less driver alertness has become a serious area of concern for the governments.

In-Cabin Automotive AI Market by Region

The regions detailed in this report include North America, Europe, the U.K., China, Asia-Pacific and Japan, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe holds the largest market share in the global in-cabin automotive AI market. The economic situation in Europe is favorable, and the consumers have a high disposable income, thereby leading to high demand for technologies such as in-cabin automotive AI. Image sensing/cameras, infrared sensing, and strain gauges are among the region’s signature technologies related to in-cabin automotive AI. Along with this, manufacturers are looking to improve their flexibility across the value chain, thereby driving the market toward the adoption of in-cabin automotive AI.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Visteon Corporation, Ambarella, Eyeris, Seeing Machines Limited, Eyesight Technologies (Cipia), Valeo, Faurecia, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hyundai Mobis, Denso Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aptiv plc, QUALCOMM Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation

The companies profiled in the report have been selected post undergoing in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the in-cabin automotive AI market.

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Rest-of-Europe
• U.K.
• China
• Asia-Pacific and Japan
• Japan
• India
• Australia
• Rest of Asia-Pacific and Japan
• Rest-of-the-World
• South America
• Middle East and Africa
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128379/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


