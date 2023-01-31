U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

Global Cable Cars and Ropeways Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cable Cars and Ropeways Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899166/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Cable Cars and Ropeways Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cable Cars and Ropeways estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Gondola, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chairlifts segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR

The Cable Cars and Ropeways market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- Bartholet Maschinenbau AG
- CCM FINOTELLO SRL
- Conveyor & Ropeway Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Damodar Ropeways & Infra Ltd.
- Doppelmayr Seilbahnen GmbH
- Leitner - Poma of America, Inc.
- LEITNER Ropeways
- MND Group
- Nippon Cable Co., Ltd
- POMA
- STM Teleferik


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899166/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cable Cars & Ropeways - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cable
Cars and Ropeways by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and Ropeways
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerial Tramways by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Aerial Tramways by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Aerial Tramways by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chairlifts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Chairlifts by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Chairlifts by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gondola by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Gondola by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Gondola by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourism by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Tourism by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Tourism by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Public Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Public Transportation
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Material Handling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Material Handling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Material Handling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cable
Cars and Ropeways by Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial
Tramways and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and Ropeways
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other Product Types
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cable
Cars and Ropeways by End-Use - Tourism, Public Transportation
and Material Handling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
End-Use - Tourism, Public Transportation and Material Handling
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and Ropeways
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourism,
Public Transportation and Material Handling for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts,
Aerial Tramways and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by End-Use - Tourism, Public
Transportation and Material Handling - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
End-Use - Tourism, Public Transportation and Material Handling
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tourism, Public Transportation and Material Handling for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts,
Aerial Tramways and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and Ropeways
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other Product Types
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by End-Use - Tourism, Public
Transportation and Material Handling - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
End-Use - Tourism, Public Transportation and Material Handling
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and Ropeways
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourism,
Public Transportation and Material Handling for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

CHINA
Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts,
Aerial Tramways and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and Ropeways
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other Product Types
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by End-Use - Tourism, Public
Transportation and Material Handling - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
End-Use - Tourism, Public Transportation and Material Handling
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and Ropeways
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourism,
Public Transportation and Material Handling for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts,
Aerial Tramways and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by End-Use - Tourism, Public
Transportation and Material Handling - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
End-Use - Tourism, Public Transportation and Material Handling
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tourism, Public Transportation and Material Handling for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts,
Aerial Tramways and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by End-Use - Tourism, Public
Transportation and Material Handling - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
End-Use - Tourism, Public Transportation and Material Handling
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tourism, Public Transportation and Material Handling for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts,
Aerial Tramways and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways
by Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by End-Use - Tourism, Public
Transportation and Material Handling - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways
by End-Use - Tourism, Public Transportation and Material
Handling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tourism, Public Transportation and Material Handling for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts,
Aerial Tramways and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and Ropeways
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other Product Types
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by End-Use - Tourism, Public
Transportation and Material Handling - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
End-Use - Tourism, Public Transportation and Material Handling
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and Ropeways
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourism,
Public Transportation and Material Handling for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cable
Cars and Ropeways by Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial
Tramways and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gondola,
Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other Product Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cable
Cars and Ropeways by End-Use - Tourism, Public Transportation
and Material Handling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
End-Use - Tourism, Public Transportation and Material Handling
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourism,
Public Transportation and Material Handling for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts,
Aerial Tramways and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and Ropeways
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other Product Types
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by End-Use - Tourism, Public
Transportation and Material Handling - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
End-Use - Tourism, Public Transportation and Material Handling
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and Ropeways
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourism,
Public Transportation and Material Handling for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts,
Aerial Tramways and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by End-Use - Tourism, Public
Transportation and Material Handling - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
End-Use - Tourism, Public Transportation and Material Handling
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tourism, Public Transportation and Material Handling for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cable Cars and Ropeways by Product Type - Gondola,
Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cable Cars and Ropeways by End-Use - Tourism, Public
Transportation and Material Handling - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by End-Use - Tourism, Public Transportation and
Material Handling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars
and Ropeways by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Tourism, Public Transportation and Material Handling for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cable Cars and Ropeways by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cable Cars and Ropeways by Product Type - Gondola,
Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cable Cars and Ropeways by End-Use - Tourism, Public
Transportation and Material Handling - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by End-Use - Tourism, Public Transportation and
Material Handling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tourism, Public Transportation and Material Handling for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts,
Aerial Tramways and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by End-Use - Tourism, Public
Transportation and Material Handling - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by End-Use - Tourism, Public Transportation and
Material Handling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tourism, Public Transportation and Material Handling for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

INDIA
Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts,
Aerial Tramways and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 117: India Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable Cars and Ropeways by End-Use - Tourism, Public
Transportation and Material Handling - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 120: India Historic Review for Cable Cars and Ropeways by
End-Use - Tourism, Public Transportation and Material Handling
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: India 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tourism, Public Transportation and Material Handling for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SOUTH KOREA
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cable Cars and Ropeways by Product Type - Gondola,
Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by Product Type - Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 124: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Cable Cars and
Ropeways by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gondola, Chairlifts, Aerial Tramways and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cable Cars and Ropeways by End-Use - Tourism, Public

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899166/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


