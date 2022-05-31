U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,135.75
    -20.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,002.00
    -156.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,638.25
    -39.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.80
    -10.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.56
    +3.49 (+3.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.90
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.24 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    -0.0043 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.59
    +0.09 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2610
    -0.0044 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7120
    +0.0920 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,516.75
    +903.71 (+2.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    690.35
    +60.85 (+9.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,615.48
    +15.42 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Global Cable Conduit Systems Market Is Expected to Reach $12.24 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Significant surge in the commercial constructions activities across the globe, extensive use of use of submersible electric conduits, liquid tight conduits, and conduits providing protection against fire, rapid urbanization around the world, and increase in demand for highly secure & safe wiring system among people are expected to drive the growth of the global cable conduit systems market. By type, the rigid cable conduit systems segment held the largest market share in 2020. By region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland, OR, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cable conduit systems market generated $6.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $12.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Significant surge in the commercial constructions activities across the globe, extensive use of use of submersible electric conduits, liquid tight conduits, and conduits providing protection against fire, rapid urbanization around the world, and increase in demand for highly secure & safe wiring system among people are expected to drive the growth of the global cable conduit systems market. On the other hand, complex installation processes are expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent technological advancements in conduit products are expected to create remarkable opportunities for the growth of the industry.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 230+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1317               

COVID-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global cable conduit systems market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns led to the closure of most of the manufacturing units of electronics & semiconductor sector, including those of cable conduit systems. This was done by the government to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

  • In addition, massive slowing of supply chain and unavailability of raw materials due to import and export restrictions from the government further aggravated the impact on the market.

  • However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global cable conduit systems market based on type, end-user and region.

Based on type, the rigid cable conduit systems segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fourths of the total market. The flexible cable conduit systems segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the IT and telecommunication segment held the majority share in 2020, holding more than one-fifth of the total market. The manufacturing segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1317

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the total market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

The key players of the analyzed in the global cable conduit systems market report include Atkore International Group Inc., S&C Electric, Champion Fiberglass Inc., Dura-Line Holdings Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc., Hubbell Incorporated, Legrand, Schneider Electric, ABB, and Igus Inc.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Cable Conduit Systems Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1317?reqfor=covid

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Yields Jump, Stocks Waver as Inflation Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slipped and Treasuries sold off across the curve Tuesday as oil jumped, adding to worries about how aggressive central banks will need to be to rein in inflation without derailing growth.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for F

  • HPE announces world's fastest supercomputer

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. on Monday said it has developed the world's fastest supercomputer, Frontier, in partnership with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory. At 1.1 exaflops, Frontier makes over 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 (or one billion-billion) calculations per second.

  • EU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place f

  • Dow Jones Futures: As Market Rally Extends Gains, Should You Be Aggressive?

    The major indexes snapped weekly losing streaks as a confirmed market rally added to gains Friday. How aggressive should you be?

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed review of Cathie Wood’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. Founder and boss at ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood has had a difficult start to […]

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

    Let's talk about the popular Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers...

  • Nvidia's 'transformation' is 'underappreciated,' BofA analysts say

    Chip designer NVIDIA (NVDA) Corp. disappointed on guidance in their latest earnings report, but there was a lot in the update that Bank of America (BofA) analysts liked.

  • Yuan-Ruble Trading Surges as America’s Rivals Rebuff Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- The emerging multi-polar world now includes foreign-exchange markets -- as China and Russia, the biggest challengers to U.S. supremacy, boost direct trading between their currencies.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averag

  • Bought Amazon Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3 and you'll end up with more shares in your account if you qualify.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    GameStop shares have declined the trading day after reporting earnings in 11 of the past 14 quarters. GameStop's performance when it has fresh financials to put out has been sobering. GameStop is making some interesting moves in NFTs and crypto, but those markets have also been hit hard in recent months.

  • Gold Fields to Buy Canada’s Yamana to Become No. 4 Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold Fields Ltd. agreed to buy Canada’s Yamana Gold Inc. for about $7 billion in shares in a deal that will make the South African miner the world’s No. 4 gold producer.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disast

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Bought Alibaba and Salesforce. It Sold Cisco and Microsoft.

    Generation Investment Management, co-founded and chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, has made changes in its U.S.-traded investments.

  • Cruise Stocks Have Sunk. Only Two Have Seen Large Insider Buys.

    Carnival (ticker: CCL), Royal Caribbean (RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) have seen shares take on water year to date, falling 31%, 24%, and 22%, respectively. New Royal Caribbean CEO Jason Liberty, who took the wheel in January, told us earlier this month: “For the most part, the U.S. consumer and the European consumer have regained their momentum since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.” As noted, though, among the cruise lines, only one insider at Norwegian—the smallest of the three by market value—has bought stock this year.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the year began, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory with a decline of greater than 10%, while the S&P 500 (very briefly, on an intra-day basis) and Nasdaq Composite both pushed into a bear market. Although bear market declines can be scary, and the velocity of downside moves can test the resolve of investors, history has conclusively shown that putting your money to work during these downturns is a smart move. After all, every major crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has eventually been cleared away by a bull market.

  • 10 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip growth stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks to buy on the dip, click 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now. Stock markets have been in the red almost consistently since the beginning of 2022, with benchmarks like NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, […]

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Deliver Transformational Wealth (With Patience)

    Meanwhile, the growth-stock-focused Nasdaq Composite is off 30% from its November record closing high. Going shopping during steep corrections and bear markets offers investors the opportunity to buy innovative growth stocks that can deliver transformational wealth...with some patience, of course. What follows are five examples of growth stocks with supercharged return potential that can, over many years or decades, put investors on a path to complete financial independence.

  • Sundial Growers' CEO Says There's "A Reckoning Taking Hold" in Cannabis. He's Right.

    When CEOs offer insights into their industries, it behooves investors to listen. During Sundial Growers' (NASDAQ: SNDL) May 16 earnings call, CEO Zach George quipped that "[Sundial is] in an enviable position as we witness a reckoning taking hold in the Canadian cannabis market," and that "continued aggressive cash consumption by our peers, reduced access to capital, and waning investor risk appetite is likely to accelerate sector rationalization as the industry slowly moves toward the formation of an oligopoly." Bold predictions like those are actionable for investors, and there's more than one reason to believe that change is actually afoot in the cannabis industry.