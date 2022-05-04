U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

Global Cable Operator Markets Report 2022-2027: Evaluation of Cable MSO Ecosystem Players, Technologies, Solutions, and Market Opportunities

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cable Operator Market by Technology, Residential Services (Wireless, Internet, Entertainment, Security, Home Automation, and IoT based Apps), SMB and Enterprise Applications 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates cable MSO ecosystem players, technologies, solutions, and market opportunities. This includes traditional residential and SMB services as well as the broader B2B market for fixed network providers, IoT market opportunities, wireless/mobility, and other consumer services.

The report evaluates these market opportunities and provides forecasts for every major sub-segment from 2022 through 2027. The report also evaluates the impact of 5G and edge computing on cable MSO network operators.

The report also assesses the cable MSO business service environment, landscape, and investment strategies such as the impact and opportunities surrounding developments with Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS).

Looking beyond simply the migration from coaxial cable to fiber networks, the report takes into consideration important technical matters such as cable MSO converged IP/MPLS network architectures, IoT networks, and functionality.

The report also evaluates how these technical considerations relate to market opportunities such as cable MSO IoT vertical coverage. The report also evaluates the impact of artificial intelligence on cable MSO providers. In addition, the report also provides a summation with conclusions and recommendations for all industry constituents.

Cellular network operators will go head-to-head with cable companies for many of their B2B services including business Internet and backhaul solutions. For example, Comcast Business has introduced the Comcast Business Gateway, its next-generation Advanced Gateway, and the company's first WiFi-6 certified device capable of delivering true multi-gigabit speeds of Wi-Fi connectivity to businesses.

The ability to compete with cellular communications providers is extremely important to cable service operators. In fact, it is seen as a substantial strategic issue for MSOs and will continue for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, purchasers of this report will also receive 5G Market Assessment: Vendor Strategies, Technology, and Infrastructure Outlook and Application Forecasts at no additional cost.

The term multiple-system operator (MSO) refers to a network operator of multiple cable or direct-broadcast satellite television systems. We use the terminology cable MSO in this report as MSOs are predominantly fixed connection providers that utilize fiber and largely cable for connectivity to homes and businesses. This category includes residential Internet, Voice over IP (VoIP), TV, and security services as well as a variety of business services.

Cable MSOs such as Cox Communications and Charter Communications have provided SMB services for a long time. With the advent of the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) business model, many cable MSOs have launched consumer wireless offerings as an MVNO. More recently, cable MSO providers seek to leverage their assets to offer various Internet of Things (IoT) related applications and services.

In terms of IoT-related services, cable MSO companies hold a key role in connected home applications and services including home automation. Service areas include home security (monitoring, access control, automated lighting, etc.), connected appliances (refrigerator, washer/dryer, whole house vacuum, etc.), HVAC systems, irrigation systems, and entertainment including TV service, video on demand, and competition with Over-the-Top (OTT) service providers.

One of the ways that cable MSOs can differentiate themselves versus OTT providers is to become one themselves by leveraging telecom APIs. In fact, there are a few good arguments for cable companies using the OTT model only for wireless service rather than a traditional MVNO model.

On the business to business (B2B) front, traditional cable MSOs have new competition from Google Fiber as well as other companies seeking to provide high-speed fixed network connectivity. Due to the commercial introduction of 5G, and more specifically 5G New Radio (5GNR), cable MSO providers will have new competition from wireless carriers for connectivity, especially for enterprise communications.

More specifically, 5GNR uses millimeter-wave RF propagation, which enables both high capacity and low latency data transport as a competitive offering to fiber and cable.

Select Report Findings:

  • Wireless carriers will lose the battle for residential ISP services

  • Cable MSOs have a key role in consumer IoT and connected homes

  • OTT service providers are at a competitive disadvantage to Cable MSOs

  • Overall cable MSO B2B services will grow at 11.9% CAGR during the study period

  • Strategic focus of cable MSOs is optimal infrastructure and ensuring high-quality services

  • Successful cable MSOs will successfully leverage Multi-Access Edge Computing infrastructure

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction
2.1 Cable MSO Landscape
2.1.1 Converged Communication Architecture
2.1.2 Service Routing Platform
2.1.3 Wireless Structure
2.2 Cable Internet Performance vs. Wireless Broadband Access
2.3 Citizens Broadband Radio Service
2.4 Important Technologies: DOCSIS, NFV, SDN, and OSS/BSS
2.5 Importance of Ethernet Connectivity
2.6 Fixed Network and Satellite Provider Video and IP Services
2.7 The Role of WiFi, LTE, and 5G Services
2.8 In-Building Capacity Boosting and DAS Solution
2.9 Cable MSO Market Factors
2.10 Cable MSO Market Players

3.0 Technology and Market Analysis
3.1 Cable MSO Consumer vs. Enterprise Market
3.2 Cable MSO and Connected Homes
3.2.1 Connecting to the Connected Home
3.2.2 Connected Homes and "Smart" Products and Services
3.3 Enterprise Telecom Service Spending and Commercial Services
3.4 Cable Infrastructure Spending
3.5 Wireless MVNO Opportunity
3.6 Cable MSOs can Leverage Telecom APIs for OTT Service
3.7 Network Virtualization and Service Orchestration
3.8 Spectrum Sharing in LTE 5G and Spectrum Access System
3.9 Cloud Solution and Network Deployment
3.10 VoIP Transformation and Next-Generation Video
3.11 Cable MSO IoT Network and Functions
3.12 IoT Vertical for Cable MSO
3.13 Cable MSO Deployment and Expansion
3.14 Cable MSO Business Model
3.15 Cable MSO User Characteristics

4.0 Company Analysis
4.1 Altice USA
4.2 ADVA Optical Networking
4.3 Accedian Networks Inc.
4.4 AT&T Inc.
4.5 Atlantic Broadband
4.6 Telephone and Data Systems Inc.
4.7 Blue Ridge Communications
4.8 Buckeye Broadband
4.9 CableLabs
4.10 Cable One Inc.
4.11 CenturyLink
4.12 Charter Communications (Spectrum Enterprise)
4.13 Ciena Corporation
4.14 Cincinnati Bell Inc.
4.15 Cisco Systems Inc.
4.16 Cogent Communications Inc.
4.17 Comcast
4.18 Consolidated Communications
4.19 Cox Communications Inc.
4.20 Digicable
4.21 Ribbon Communications
4.22 EXFO Inc.
4.23 Frontier Communications Corporation
4.24 Fujitsu Ltd.
4.25 GCI Communications Corp.
4.26 Google Fiber
4.27 Greenlee Communications
4.28 GTT Communications Inc.
4.29 Harmonic Inc.
4.30 Juniper Networks Inc.
4.31 Liberty Cablevision
4.32 Mediacom Communications Corporation
4.33 Midcontinent Communications
4.34 Nokia Corporation
4.35 Pacific Broadband Networks
4.36 Rogers Communications
4.37 Service Electric Cable TV Inc.
4.38 Shandong Cable Network
4.39 Shaw Communications
4.40 Sprint Corporation
4.41 Telenet
4.42 TPG Internet Pty Ltd ABN
4.43 Verizon Wireless
4.44 Virgin Media
4.45 WaveDivision Holdings LLC
4.46 Windstream Communications
4.47 WideOpenWest Finance LLC
4.48 Zayo Group LLC

5.0 Cable MSO Market Forecasts 2022 - 2027
5.1 Consolidated Cable MSO Market 2022 - 2027
5.2 Cable MSO Market by Segment 2022 - 2027
5.2.1 Cable MSO Market by Infrastructure 2022 - 2027
5.2.1.1 Cable MSO Market by Cable Type 2022 - 2027
5.2.1.2 Cable MSO Market by Networking Equipment Type2022 - 2027
5.2.2 Cable MSO Market by Software Solution 2022 - 2027
5.2.3 Cable MSO Market by Service Sales 2022 - 2027
5.2.3.1 Cable MSO Market by Business Service 2022 - 2027
5.2.3.1.1 Cable MSO Market by TV Service 2022 - 2027
5.2.3.1.2 Cable MSO Market by Internet Service 2022 - 2027
5.2.3.1.3 Cable MSO Market by Wireless Mobility Service 2022 - 2027
5.2.3.1.4 Cable MSO Market by Enterprise Service 2022 - 2027
5.2.3.1.5 Mobile Driven Cable MSO Business Service Market 2022 - 2027
5.2.3.1.5.1 Mobile Driven Cable MSO Business Service Market by Connectivity 2022 - 2027
5.2.3.2 Cable MSO Market by Professional Service 2022 - 2027
5.3 Cable MSO Market by Vertical Market Sector 2022 - 2027
5.3.1 Cable MSO Enterprise Market by Organization Size 2022 - 2027
5.3.2 Cable MSO Enterprise Market by Industry Vertical 2022 - 2027
5.4 AI Solution Market in Cable MSO 2022 - 2027
5.4.1 AI Solution Market in Cable MSO by Segment 2022 - 2027
5.4.2 AI Solution Market in Cable MSO by AI Technology 2022 - 2027
5.5 Big Data Analytics Solution Market in Cable MSO 2022 - 2027
5.6 IoT Opportunity in Cable MSO 2022 - 2027
5.6.1 IoT Opportunity in Cable MSO by Type 2022 - 2027
5.7 Cable MSO Market in Edge Network 2022 - 2027
5.8 Cable MSO Market in 5G 2022 - 2027
5.8.1 Cable MSO Market in 5G by Segment 2022 - 2027
5.9 Cable MSO Market by Region 2022 - 2027

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.0 Appendix: Connected Home Market 2022 - 2027
7.1 Connected Home by Smart Product Segment 2022 - 2027
7.1.1 Connected Home by Home Security, Surveillance and Access Solutions 2022 - 2027
7.1.2 Connected Home by Smart Home Appliances 2022 - 2027
7.1.3 Connected Home Smart Home Media and Entertainment 2022 - 2027
7.1.4 Connected Home by Smart Energy Management 2022 - 2027
7.1.5 Connected Home to Smart Vehicle Integrated Applications 2022 - 2027
7.2 Connected Home by Deployment Type 2022 - 2027
7.2.1 Connected Home Do It Yourself (DIY) Solutions 2022 - 2027
7.2.2 Connected Home Managed Services 2022 - 2027
7.2.3 Connected Home Support and Maintenance 2022 - 2027
7.3 Connected Home Service Providers 2022 - 2027
7.3.1 Connected Home Customer Premise Equipment 2022 - 2027
7.3.2 Connected Home Applications by Network Operator 2022 - 2027
7.3.3 Connected Home Applications by OTT Service Provider 2022 - 2027
7.3.4 Connected Home by Connectivity Method 2022 - 2027
7.4 Connected Home by Technology 2022 - 2027
7.5 Connected Home by Cloud Computing Type 2022 - 2027

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7u53jx

