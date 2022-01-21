U.S. markets open in 9 hours 29 minutes

Global CAD Software Sourcing and Procurement Report Forecasts the Market to Have an Incremental Spend of USD 3.47 Billion | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the CAD Software industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 3.47 Billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.

CAD Software Market Procurement Research Report
CAD Software Market Procurement Research Report

Download our free sample report today to get a detailed understanding of the major forces driving this market across geographies.

Download the Sample Report Now!

Key CAD Software Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2020-2024: USD 3.47 Billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77%

  3. Top Pricing Models: Cost-based pricing, and Fixed pricing

  4. Key consumer countries: North America, Europe, and APAC

  5. Supplier Selection Criteria: Technical specifications, Operational requirements, Acceptance criteria, and Evaluation criteria

  6. Top Suppliers Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, and Bentley Systems Inc

Know More About This Market: Request for a Free Sample Report Now!

Insights into Supplier Selection and Evaluation:

Profile and service capabilities of the service provider, industry specialization of the service providers, reputation of service providers, and assessment of value-added services are some of the most critical parameters that buyers use to shortlist the suppliers in equipment finance.

This report evaluates suppliers based on design efficiency, convenience in the communication of design information, training support, and domain expertise. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, evaluation criteria, and working environment.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/cad-software-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling CAD Software Market Growth:

  • The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

  • Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in CAD Software TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

To know more about various other market drivers, trends and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Smart Procurement Starts Here

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy to use platform.

  • STARTER PACK

Subscribe Now for FREE

  • Want to know about various other Subscription packs? Click here

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing CAD Software market landscape with yearly forecast till 2024.

  • Analyze the CAD Software market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical CAD Software market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Download the FREE sample Report Now!

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cad-software-sourcing-and-procurement-report-forecasts-the-market-to-have-an-incremental-spend-of-usd-3-47-billion--spendedge-301462575.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

