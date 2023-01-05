Global Cadmium Telluride Market Size – Forecasts to 2028
Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Cadmium Telluride Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The increasing government investments in renewable energy are expected to act as a major growth factor for the market. Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness about the environment and its better performance over a wide range of temperatures is expected to boost the global cadmium telluride market.
Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Cadmium Telluride Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Cadmium Telluride Market Insights
As per the type outlook, the powder segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global cadmium telluride market from 2023 to 2028
The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
As per the application outlook, the solar batteries segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global cadmium telluride market from 2023 to 2028
Advanced Solar Power, Lucintech, Calyxo GmbH, First Solar Inc, 5N Plus, NREL, Green-tech, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Amptek, and Janos Tech, among others, are some of the key players in the global cadmium telluride market
By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Powder
Crystal
By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Solar Battery
Semiconductor
Laboratory Equipment
By End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Utility
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Thailand
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
