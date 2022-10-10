Global Calcium Nitrate Market to Reach $14.1 Billion by 2027
New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Calcium Nitrate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842184/?utm_source=GNW
Global Calcium Nitrate Market to Reach $14.1 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Calcium Nitrate estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fertilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wastewater Treatment segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
- The Calcium Nitrate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.
- Explosives Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR
- In the global Explosives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$884.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 88 Featured)
ADOB
GFS Chemicals, Inc.
Haifa Group
Nutrien Ltd.
Rural Liquid Fertilisers Pty Ltd.
San Corporation
Sasol Ltd.
SQM S.A.
Sterling Chemicals
URALCHEM JSC
Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co., Ltd.
Yara International ASA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
The Pandemic Slows Down Demand for Agricultural Products and
Fertilizers
COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Agriculture Industry
An Introduction to Calcium Nitrate
Production Process
Key Application Areas
Market Expansion Over the Years
Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Increasing Use of Calcium Nitrate in Wastewater Treatment:
A Key Growth Driver
World Calcium Nitrate Market by Application (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Fertilizers, Wastewater
Treatment, Explosives, Concrete Manufacturing, and Other
Applications
While China & Asia-Pacific Evolve as Primary Consumers,
Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities
World Calcium Nitrate Market by Region (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
World Calcium Nitrate Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by
CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
Calcium Nitrate - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Fertilizers: Primary End-Use Sector
Select Popular Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer Products
Calcium Nitrate Supports Nutrients Uptake in Plants & Yield
Goals of Farmers
Method of Applying Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer to Garden Plants
Calcium Nitrate Proves Beneficial for Coffee Plantations
Calcium Nitrate Ideal for Fertigated Crops
COVID-19 Pandemic Adversely Impacts the Agriculture Industry
Dynamics in the World Agriculture Sector to Favor Growth in
Calcium Nitrate Fertilizers Market
Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of
Expanding Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes
for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-
2017 and 2018-2027
Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields
Loss of Arable Land & Decline in Yields Doubles Up the Pressure
to Strengthen Nutrient Supply for Crop Plants: Global
Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person & as a %
of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Rapidly Evolving Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over
Associated Yield Losses
Comparison of Yields With and Without Crop Protection
Widespread Opportunities in Wastewater Treatment Accelerate
Market Expansion
Calcium Nitrate Enhances BOD in Biological Treatment of Wastewater
Progressive Tide in Wastewater Treatment Industry Bodes Well
Deteriorating Water Quality and Widening Gap between Safe &
Reliable Water Supply Intensify the Need for Wastewater
Treatment
Continued Competition from Alternative Wastewater Treatment
Strategies
Key Statistical Data:
World Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenues
(in US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021E
World Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenues
(in %) by Chemical Type for the Year 2021E
World Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenues
(in %) by Region for the Year 2021E
Established Image as a Multifunctional Concrete Admixture
Augurs Well
Calcium Nitrate Admixtures Curb CO2 Emissions in Cement
Manufacturing
Slowdown in Construction Sector Projects Impacts Demand
World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the
Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025
Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2025
Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of
GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040
Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of
GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040
Explosives: A Niche End-Use Sector
Uptrend in World Explosives Industry to Improve Market Prospects
World Explosives Market (in Thousand Metric Tons) for Years
2017, 2019 & 2021E
World Explosives Market by Region (2021E): Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Consumption for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America
Calcium Nitrate Gains Traction in Latex Coagulation Applications
Rubber Gloves Sales Worldwide (in Billion Pieces) for the Years
2017, 2019 and 2021E
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842184/?utm_source=GNW
